GitLab user profiles have just become more personal

Published on: September 30, 2021
Find out the more about our latest additions to GitLab user profiles. You control the data that is displayed
The GitLab user profile contains information about you and your GitLab activity. You can select what information to display.
We recently added a few new settings to make you user profile more personal:
You can now set pronouns to your GitLab user profile. The pronoun appears:
Besides being more inclusive, GitLab wants to help you use the correct pronouns when replying to comments to respect people's identity. You can:
Read more about adding pronouns to your profile.
You can now add a pronunciation guide to your user profile. In distributed teams where team members are from different countries, it can be difficult to determine how to say someone's name correctly. You can now help people know how to pronounce your name.
Read more about adding a pronunciation guide to your profile.
Your local time is now displayed on your profile. Previously, you could set your time zone but your local time was not visible throughout GitLab. This improvement helps others know when you are likely to be available.
Read more about adding a local time zone to your profile.
In the upcoming milestone, we are planning to add your timezone to the snapshot view of the GitLab user profile.
In GitLab, everyone can contribute. If you would like to see even more additions to user profiles, you can:
