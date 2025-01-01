Go inside our innovative approach to improving our user interface, including pairing product designers and frontend engineers to make usability improvements across the platform.
We’re actively working to make our UI more aesthetically pleasing. Learn how we started with a UX spike and where we’re going next.
UX is such a collaborative activity. How do you work effectively when everyone is remote?
In our testing, we found there was confusion in setting up subgroups with a wide range of research participants. We wanted to reduce confusion in setting up subgroups in GitLab.
GitLab recently spent time with Ask Media Group and AWS to discuss how modernizing from self-managed to a cloud native system empowers developers.
Learn how pipeline templates and Auto DevOps can get you up and running on GitLab CI/CD.
A minimum viable change approach for a key UI element
See what your team could do with a unified DevSecOps PlatformGet free trial
Find out which plan works best for your teamLearn about pricing
Learn about what GitLab can do for your teamTalk to an expert