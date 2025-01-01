BlogDevOps platform

Browse articles that include the DevOps platform tag

How to get the most out of software documentation

Want to get even more mileage out of your DevOps platform? Better software documentation is the answer. Here are tips to help you get started.
Author: Sharon GaudinRead Post

Recent posts

DevSecOps

DevSecOps platforms help SMBs scale as they grow

Adopting a comprehensive platform early lets smaller businesses mature with best practices.

DevSecOps

Enhanced migration from Bitbucket Server and Bitbucket Cloud to GitLab

Learn about performance improvements and more when migrating from Bitbucket Server and Cloud to GitLab.

Insights

How ten steps over ten years led to the DevOps Platform

It's been ten years since the first commit to GitLab! Here's a look at ten critical choices that shaped us.

DevSecOps

How to begin your DevOps journey

So you want a career in DevOps? These easy and affordable opportunities will let you get started today.

Open Source

How you contribute to GitLab's DevOps Platform

Today we're celebrating you! These are just some of the many examples of how you make GitLab's DevOps Platform better by innovating together.

News

Pull-based GitOps moving to GitLab Free tier

Learn how this change provides organizations increased flexibility, security, scalability, and automation in cloud-native environments.

Customer Stories

Southwest looking to help developers take flight

Learn how the airline's DevOps teams are dramatically increasing their ability to detect and resolve problems with GitLab.

Security

Tackle a Plan of Actions and Milestones with GitLab’s risk management features

The One DevOps Platform helps identify interdependencies and vulnerabilities as required by government compliance frameworks.

Ready to get started?

See what your team could do with a unified DevSecOps Platform

Get free trial

Find out which plan works best for your team

Learn about pricing

Learn about what GitLab can do for your team

Talk to an expert