Take advantage of Git rebase

These days, developers spend a lot of time reviewing merge requests and taking these reviews into account to improve the code. We'll discuss how Git rebase can help in speeding up these review cycles. But first, let's take a look at some workflow considerations.

Different ways to rework a merge request

A developer who worked on some code changes and created a merge request with these changes will often have to rework them. Why does this happen? Tests can fail, bugs are found, or reviewers suggest improvements and find shortcomings.

Simple but messy method: add more commits

One way to rework the code changes is to make more changes in some new commits on top of the branch that was used to create the merge request, and then push the branch again to update the merge request.

When a number of commits have been added in this way, the merge request becomes problematic:

It's difficult to review by looking at all the changes together.

It's difficult to review the commits separately as they may contain different unrelated changes, or even multiple reworks of the same code.

Reviewers find it easier to review changes split into a number of small, self-contained commits that can be reviewed individually.

Pro method: rebase!

A better method to prepare or rework a merge request is to always ensure that each commit contains small, self-contained, easy-to-review changes.

This means that all the commits in the branch may need reworking instead of stacking on yet more commits. This approach might seem much more complex and tedious, but git rebase comes to the rescue!

Rework your commits with git rebase

If your goal is to build a merge request from a series of small, self-contained commits, your branch may need significant rework before its commits are good enough. When the commits are ready, you can push the branch and update or create a merge request with this branch.

Start an interactive rebase

If your branch is based on main , the command to rework your branch is:

git rebase -i main

I encourage you to create a Git alias, or a shell alias or function for this command right away, as you will use it very often.

The -i option passed to git rebase is an alias for --interactive . It starts an 'interactive' rebase which will open your editor. In it, you will find a list of the commits in your branch followed by commented-out lines beginning with # . The list of commits looks like this:

pick 1aac632db2 first commit subject pick a385014ad4 second commit subject pick 6af12a88cf other commit subject pick 5cd121e2a1 last commit subject

These lines are instructions for how git rebase should handle these commits. The commits are listed in chronological order, with the oldest commit at the top. (This order is the opposite of the default git log order.) What do these lines contain?

An instruction (here, pick ) that tells Git what action to take

) that tells Git what action to take An abbreviated commit ID

A commit subject to help you identify the commit contents

Edit the instruction list

You can edit these instructions! When you quit your text editor, git rebase reads the instructions you've just edited, and performs them in sequence to recreate your branch the way you want.

After the instructions for all commits, a set of commented-out lines explain how to edit the instruction lines, and how each instruction will change your branch:

If you delete a commit's entire instruction line from the list, that commit won't be recreated.

from the list, that commit won't be recreated. If you reorder the instruction lines , the commits will be recreated in the order you specify.

, the commits will be recreated in the order you specify. If you change the action from pick to something else, such as squash or reword , Git performs the action you specify on that commit.

from to something else, such as or , Git performs the action you specify on that commit. You can even add new instruction lines before, after, or between existing lines.

If the comment lines aren't enough, more information about what you can do and how it works is available in:

The Git Tools - Rewriting History section of the "Pro Git" book

The Interactive mode section of the git rebase documentation

Continue or abort the rebase

An interactive rebase can stop if there is a conflict (as a regular rebase would) or if you used an instruction like edit in the instruction line. This allows you to make some changes, like splitting the current commit into two commits, or fixing the rebase conflict if there is one. You can then either:

Continue the interactive rebase with git rebase --continue .

. Abort the rebase altogether with git rebase --abort .

(These git rebase options also work when a regular, non-interactive rebase stops.)

Further tips and benefits

Try different instructions

I recommend you try out the different instructions you can use in each instruction line, especially reword , edit , squash , and fixup . You'll soon want to use the abbreviated versions of these instructions: r , e , s , and f .

Run shell commands in your rebase

You might also have noticed an exec <command> instruction that allows you to run any shell command at any point in the interactive rebase. I've found it more useful for non-interactive rebases, such as:

git rebase --exec 'make test' main

(It's not an interactive rebase because it doesn't contain the -i flag.)

The --exec <command> flag allows you to run any shell command after each rebased commit, stopping if the shell command fails (which is signaled by a non zero exit code).

Test all your commits

Passing a command to build your software and run its tests, like make test , to --exec will check that each commit in your branch builds correctly and passes your tests.

If make test fails, the rebase stops. You can then fix the current commit right away, and continue the rebase to test the next commits.

Checking each commit builds cleanly and passes all the tests ensures your code base is always in a good state. It's especially useful if you want to take advantage of Git bisect when you encounter regressions.

Conclusion

In Git, a rebase is a very versatile and useful tool to rework commits. Use it to achieve a workflow with high-quality changes proposed in high-quality commits and merge requests. It makes your developers and reviewers more efficient. Code reviews and debugging also become easier and more effective.

EDIT: Check out our follow-up post on how you can apply this is real life.