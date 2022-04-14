GitLab vs. GitHub

Across nearly all stages, GitLab consistently provides a broader set of features than GitHub, which reinforces our platform leadership position. In the Create stage, GitHub has an exceptionally mature offering, providing additional tools to enable developer efficiency, and fosters a community for developers to collaborate. However, GitHub has major deficiencies when deployed on-prem. These deficiencies include lack of horizontal scaling, downtime for upgrades, and more.

In all other stages, GitLab surpasses GitHub with a much broader set of available features. The most obvious of these is in Secure, where GitHub has significant gaps with no capabilities for DAST (Dynamic Application Security Testing), Fuzz Testing, API Security, License Compliance or IaC Scanning, but is fully mature in Secret Detection and surpasses GitLab with Dependency Scanning. GitLab differentiates at providing scanners for active applications such as DAST and Web-API Fuzzing, making GitLab’s security suite more complete than both Snyk and GitHub.