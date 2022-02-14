Che cos'è una piattaforma DevOps?

As the industry continues to evolve, integrating a platform approach into the DevOps lifecycle will equip organizations with the tools necessary to navigate future challenges and capitalize on new opportunities, ultimately leading to the delivery of superior software solutions.

Some of the primary benefits are as follows:

Ease of use

From code reviews to automated testing, incident management and monitoring, using a unified platform means every single part of DevOps is streamlined and, in some cases, actually doable for the first time.

Better collaboration

Business partners can actually see what’s going on with software development, release cycles, and customer feedback all in one place. Software teams will have fewer miscommunications, too.

Safer code

More testing, baked earlier into the process, means improved security, faster releases, and improved customer satisfaction.

Tighter feedback loops

Visibility and traceability are the hallmarks of a DevOps platform because everything is in one place. Troubleshooting has never been easier.

Performance monitoring

A DevOps platform allows teams to stop guessing at how software will work and actually see real world results.

Fewer compliance headaches

Move to a DevOps platform and suddenly all of those things that had to be tracked and recorded will be handled automatically.

Less technical debt

It's easy to get even non-developers on board with reducing technical debt when everyone can see the burden it imposes, thanks to a single DevOps platform.

Save time, save money

A DevOps platform saves teams time (fewer tools to integrate, update, and maintain) and money (fewer tools to purchase, period).