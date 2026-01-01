Rethinking source code management for the agentic era

Reshaping software collaboration for human-agent teams

AI agents are transforming software development by generating and changing code at unprecedented speed. As activity scales, challenges shift from writing code to retrieving context, coordinating parallel work, validating changes, enforcing policy, and preserving accountability. This whitepaper examines how SCM can evolve into an operating foundation for dependable, agentic software delivery.

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