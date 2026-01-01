What is next-generation source code management for AI teams?
Next-generation source code management is source-control infrastructure designed for software teams that work with both people and AI agents. It builds on Git compatibility while addressing the concurrency, repository-access, isolation, and governance challenges that arise when agents work across codebases at machine scale.
Traditional Git workflows were designed primarily for human developers. They work well when people clone repositories, create branches, commit changes, and merge work in parallel. As teams run more coding agents, the same workflow can create unnecessary repository transfers, backend bottlenecks, and uncertainty about which agent changed what.
Next-generation SCM is intended to make source code accessible to humans and agents without sacrificing the Git-based workflows, auditability, and controls that development teams already rely on.
Next-generation source code management is an evolution of traditional source code management for high-volume, AI-assisted software development. It combines the core functions of SCM — version control, branching, code review, collaboration, and access control — with infrastructure designed to support many concurrent software tasks.
The key difference is not whether teams use Git. Git remains an important compatibility layer and collaboration model. The difference is how agents and developers access repository data, execute work, manage concurrent changes, and how that work is governed so teams can deliver software they trust.
A next-generation SCM platform may provide:
- Server-side access to the specific repository data required for a task instead of requiring every agent to clone an entire repository.
- Backend infrastructure designed for machine-scale concurrency rather than primarily human-paced activity.
- Task-specific access and isolation so agents can work in parallel without unnecessarily sharing the same working context.
- Stronger visibility into changes, permissions, and actions across human and AI contributors.
- Integration with code review, CI/CD, security, governance, and deployment workflows.
The next generation of SCM must support more than storing code and reconciling changes. It needs to help teams manage the scale, coordination, and control challenges created by machine-speed software development.
Concurrent access
SCM must retrieve and deliver repository data efficiently as many agents fetch code, create branches, open merge requests, and trigger checks at the same time. Coalescing repeated requests and optimizing data transfer can reduce unnecessary load as activity grows.
Policy-driven validation
Generated changes should move forward based on risk signals, required checks, approval rules, and organizational policies. Aligning those signals, checks, and rules with the standards teams already apply to human-authored changes lets them extend existing validation to agent work instead of building a separate system. Validation needs to scale with the volume of generated output rather than relying on manual review for every action.
Lifecycle context
Agents need connected, current, and permission-aware context from across the software lifecycle. That context can include work items, code owners, dependencies, pipelines, environments, security findings, deployments, production signals, and applicable policies.
Parallel coordination
Agents need isolated workspaces and awareness of related work so they can pursue tasks in parallel without creating contradictory changes. SCM should help teams detect overlap and stale assumptions before changes enter shared history.
Scoped authority
Each agent should operate through a clear identity with permissions matched to its task and potential impact. Access should be limited to what the task requires, with stronger controls for sensitive projects and actions.
Durable provenance
Teams need evidence connecting a change to the human objective, delegated authority, agent activity, validation, and final approval. Provenance should preserve accountability without requiring teams to store unlimited transcripts or private model reasoning.
Together, these requirements expand SCM from a record of code into an operating foundation for agentic software delivery.
Traditional SCM workflows can become inefficient when every agent follows the same repository-access patterns as a human developer. The challenge is not that Git cannot support collaboration. The challenge is that hundreds or thousands of concurrent agents can create a very different workload from a team of human contributors.
Repository cloning creates unnecessary overhead
Many Git workflows begin by cloning a repository to a local environment. That makes sense when a developer needs a working copy of a project. It can be inefficient when an agent needs to inspect one file, answer one question, or make a narrowly scoped change.
If each agent and each retry clones the repository to access a small amount of information, the repeated transfer consumes time, network capacity, storage, and processing resources. This repeated work is sometimes described as clone overhead or clone tax.
Human-scale backends can face concurrency bottlenecks
A development platform that performs well for human-paced activity may behave differently when many agents start tasks simultaneously. Large numbers of sessions can request repository data, create branches, run operations, and submit changes at the same time.
Without infrastructure designed for this workload, teams can experience slower responses, unpredictable availability, and bottlenecks that limit the value of parallel agent execution.
Shared workspaces can make agent activity harder to control
Agents need clear boundaries around the work they are allowed to perform. When multiple agents share accounts, branches, or working contexts, it can become harder to determine which agent made a change, discard unsuccessful experiments cleanly, or prevent one task from interfering with another.
Teams therefore need source-control workflows that support parallel experimentation while preserving permissions, review processes, and an understandable history of changes.
Next-generation SCM changes the infrastructure around repository access and concurrent work while preserving the concepts developers already understand.
Server-side access reduces unnecessary repository transfers
Instead of requiring an agent to clone an entire repository for every task, the SCM service can provide structured or task-specific access to the repository data required for that task.
This approach can reduce repeated network transfers and help agents retrieve relevant information more directly. It is particularly useful when agents need to inspect large repositories, work across many projects, or retry tasks frequently.
Git compatibility protects existing workflows
Git compatibility allows teams to continue using familiar repositories, protocols, branching models, merge requests, and developer tools. A redesigned backend does not need to require every developer or integration to adopt an entirely new source-control model.
This distinction matters for enterprise teams that have invested in Git-based processes, automation, compliance controls, and developer training. The goal is to improve the underlying system without forcing teams to abandon the workflows that already support software delivery.
Agent-scale concurrency supports parallel work
Next-generation SCM is designed for a larger number of simultaneous software tasks. This can help teams run agents across repositories and projects without treating every task as a human-paced clone, branch, and checkout sequence.
The platform still needs to manage conflicts, permissions, and review requirements. Scaling concurrency does not remove the need for engineering controls; it increases the importance of applying those controls consistently.
Task-specific access improves isolation and control
Agents should receive the minimum repository visibility and access required for the task they are performing. Task-specific access can reduce unnecessary exposure and help teams separate independent experiments.
Isolation also makes it easier to review, discard, or reproduce agent work. These controls should work alongside protected branches, merge requests, approval rules, audit events, and other established SCM safeguards.
Parallel agents can produce changes that are individually valid but collectively inconsistent. Traditional merge conflicts identify clashing edits, but they do not always identify conflicting intent, stale assumptions, or changes that solve related problems in incompatible ways.
Next-generation SCM should give agents lightweight, isolated spaces for speculative work and a clear path to discard failed attempts or promote validated output into shared history. Isolation helps prevent one agent’s experiment from contaminating the work of other agents or human contributors.
It should also help teams understand relationships between concurrent tasks. For example, one agent might modify authentication logic while another optimizes the same workflow and a third updates a dependent service. The branches may merge cleanly even though the underlying objectives conflict.
Intent-aware coordination can supplement traditional Git operations by helping teams identify overlapping objectives, stale context, and higher-level conflicts before changes are merged.
Governance needs to operate before an agent executes an action, not only after a change reaches code review. Human review remains important, but it cannot scale to every agent action when software work is generated continuously.
A practical governance model has two layers:
Project authorization
Project authorization determines whether an agent may operate in a project at all. It should account for project sensitivity, ownership, deployment impact, and the identity or delegation under which the agent is acting.
Action-level policy
Action-level policy defines what an authorized agent may do inside the project. Low-risk actions can proceed automatically, sensitive actions can require approval, and prohibited actions can be blocked.
For example:
- Allow an agent to read permitted files, create a feature branch, and run approved tests.
- Require approval before modifying sensitive components, opening a high-risk merge request, or triggering a production deployment.
- Deny access to restricted projects, attempts to override protected policies, or destructive actions outside the agent’s scope.
Policy decisions should remain connected to the changes and workflows they govern so teams can trace what happened, why it was allowed, and which artifacts were affected.
Git provides a durable record of code changes, including the commit, author or committer, timestamp, parent relationships, and message. Delegated machine work requires a wider chain of responsibility because the person who requested a change, the agent that performed it, and the human who approved it may be different.
Useful agentic provenance can connect:
- The human objective or work item that initiated the task.
- The identity and authority delegated to the agent.
- The agent session, context, and tools used.
- The resulting code change and affected repositories.
- Tests, policy checks, and other validation evidence.
- Human review, approval, and merge decisions.
The goal is not to store every prompt or private model reasoning trace. The goal is to preserve the evidence teams need to understand what changed, why it changed, what authority permitted it, how it was validated, and who approved the result.
The benefits of next-generation SCM come from adapting source-control infrastructure to the way AI-assisted development actually operates.
Lower transfer and context overhead
When agents can retrieve the repository data required for a task without repeatedly cloning entire repositories, teams can reduce unnecessary network traffic, processing, and infrastructure cost. Agents can spend more of their available context on solving the task instead of reconstructing the repository state.
Faster parallel execution
Source-control infrastructure designed for concurrent workloads can help many agents work at the same time without overwhelming a backend built for human-paced operations. This can improve responsiveness for large repositories, monorepos, and organizations running many automated tasks.
Safer experimentation
Agents need room to explore, but teams need a reliable way to review and discard unsuccessful work. Task-specific access, isolated workspaces, clear change history, and merge-request review can help teams balance experimentation with control.
Better visibility across human and AI contributions
As agents become more active contributors, teams need to understand what changed, which task produced the change, what permissions were used, and where human review is required. Next-generation SCM should make these questions easier to answer rather than adding another opaque layer to the development process.
A stronger foundation for governed delivery
Source control is connected to code review, testing, security scanning, deployment, and compliance. A next-generation SCM platform should fit into those workflows so teams can increase development speed without separating agent activity from the controls used to ship trusted software.
Agentic software development involves more than generating code. Agents may interpret issues, inspect repositories, create changes, respond to code review, run tests, and help resolve pipeline failures.
Source code management is the execution layer that stores, versions, reviews, and coordinates those changes. It needs to work with the other parts of the software lifecycle:
- Planning and issue data provide the task definition and acceptance criteria.
- Source control provides the repository state, branches, commits, and change history.
- Code review provides human and automated feedback before changes are merged.
- CI/CD validates, packages, and delivers the change.
- Security and compliance controls determine whether the change can proceed.
- Deployment and production signals provide feedback for the next task.
This is why next-generation SCM should not be evaluated as an isolated repository feature. The value depends on how well the source-control layer connects to the context, automation, and governance around it. GitLab’s intelligent orchestration platform is designed to coordinate work across these lifecycle stages.
|Capability
|Traditional Git workflow
|Next-generation SCM direction
|Repository access
|Developers commonly clone a working copy locally.
|Agents can access the repository data required for a task through server-side interfaces.
|Primary workload
|Human-paced development and collaboration.
|Human and AI tasks running concurrently at machine scale.
|Parallel work
|Branches and local workspaces support concurrent development.
|Task-specific access and isolation are designed to support many concurrent agent tasks.
|Network usage
|Repeated clones and transfers can add overhead for automated tasks.
|More targeted access can reduce unnecessary repository transfers.
|Change control
|Commits, branches, merge requests, and reviews coordinate changes.
|Existing Git-based controls remain important while agent activity becomes more visible and auditable.
|Platform integration
|SCM connects to CI/CD, security, and deployment workflows.
|SCM is expected to provide a stronger execution foundation for agentic software delivery.
Next-generation SCM does not mean that teams need to discard Git. It means that the infrastructure supporting Git-based development must evolve as the number, speed, and autonomy of software contributors increase.
Teams evaluating next-generation SCM should look beyond repository storage and basic Git compatibility. Ask whether the platform can support the scale, controls, and workflows your organization needs.
Repository and protocol compatibility
Confirm that existing repositories, Git clients, automation, integrations, and developer workflows can continue to operate. Understand which interfaces are compatible today and which capabilities are still in preview.
Concurrency and performance
Test realistic workloads, including large repositories, monorepos, multi-repository tasks, concurrent agent sessions, and repeated retries. Measure response time, network usage, failure rates, and the time required to complete representative tasks.
Access control and isolation
Evaluate whether each agent can receive only the visibility and permissions required for its task. Confirm how the platform isolates work, handles credentials, records actions, and prevents one task from interfering with another.
Review and governance
Check how agent-created changes enter code review, how approval policies are enforced, and how teams can audit the resulting activity. Faster code generation should not bypass the controls required for production software.
Lifecycle integration
Assess how the SCM platform connects to issue tracking, code review, CI/CD, security testing, deployment, observability, and production feedback. The strongest value comes from reducing handoffs across the lifecycle rather than accelerating repository operations in isolation.
Availability and adoption path
Separate generally available capabilities from private-beta or early-access features. Document the intended adoption path, migration requirements, support model, and fallback process before using preview infrastructure for critical workflows.
Engineering leaders can begin preparing for next-generation SCM by identifying where agent-scale activity is most likely to create pressure.
Access and infrastructure
Measure full-repository clones compared with targeted retrieval. Monitor repository latency, queue depth, network usage, storage, and compute demand as agent activity grows.
Generation and validation
Compare the rate of generated changes with available testing, review, and approval capacity. Look for growing delays between code creation and trusted release.
Authority and exposure
Map where agents can operate and what they can affect. Identify access that extends beyond the needs of the task, especially around sensitive code, production environments, and security controls.
Accountability
Determine whether teams can connect a change to its objective, delegated authority, machine activity, validation, and final approval. Missing context, unclear ownership, and incomplete records make agent-led changes harder to trust.
These signals show where existing systems and controls need to evolve first and help teams prioritize investments before agent activity reaches a larger scale.
GitLab’s next-generation SCM is a Git engine rebuilt for agent-scale concurrency. The approach keeps the Git protocol for backward compatibility while using a redesigned backend and interfaces built for agents.
GitLab’s approach:
- Replace unnecessary full-repository cloning with more targeted server-side access.
- Support many agents working across repositories at the same time.
- Give each agent the minimum repository visibility required for its task.
- Preserve Git compatibility and auditability while improving the underlying execution layer.
- Let agents experiment safely without pulling developers out of their existing workflows.
Source code management is becoming infrastructure for both human and AI contributors. Teams that plan for agent-scale concurrency, task-specific access, and governed change workflows can adopt AI-assisted development without treating speed and control as opposing goals.
Learn more about source code management or request early access to GitLab’s next-generation SCM.
Frequently Asked Questions
Frequently Asked Questions
Not necessarily. Next-generation SCM can preserve Git protocols, repositories, and familiar collaboration workflows while changing how the underlying platform handles repository access, concurrency, and agent activity.
AI agents can create many concurrent software tasks and may repeatedly access large repositories to inspect or change a small amount of code. Traditional clone-based workflows can create unnecessary network overhead, backend bottlenecks, and unclear boundaries between parallel tasks.
GitLab’s approach is a Git-compatible source-control backend designed for agent-scale concurrency. It is intended to support targeted repository access, parallel agent work, and safer experimentation while remaining connected to code review, CI/CD, governance, and deployment workflows.
At the time of writing, GitLab describes next-generation SCM as being in private beta. Availability, eligibility, and capabilities may change as the preview progresses.
Start by measuring current repository-access patterns, clone times, network usage, concurrent workloads, and agent-task failure rates. Then define requirements for Git compatibility, access control, isolation, auditability, code review, CI/CD integration, and preview-feature adoption.
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