An SCM workflow connects individual changes to a reviewed and traceable result. The exact commands and branching model vary by team, but the core process usually includes these steps:

1. Create or clone a repository

A team creates a repository for a project or clones an existing repository to a local development environment. Each developer can work with the files and history needed for their task while maintaining a connection to the shared project.

2. Create a branch for a change

A branch provides a separate line of development. Developers can work on a feature, fix, or experiment without changing the shared default branch before the work is ready. Short-lived branches can make changes easier to review and reduce the risk of unrelated work becoming entangled.

3. Record progress in commits

A commit records a set of related changes at a specific point in time. Focused commits make it easier for teammates to understand the change, review it, identify the reason for a regression, or return the project to a previous state.

A useful commit message describes what changed and why. That context helps future contributors understand the project’s history without reconstructing the decision from scratch.

4. Share and review the change

Developers push their branch to the shared repository and open a merge request. A merge request gives reviewers a place to examine the proposed changes, discuss implementation details, check automated results, and confirm that the update meets the team’s standards.

In GitLab, merge requests can be combined with approval rules, protected branches, and automated pipelines to create a controlled path into the default branch. Learn more about GitLab source code management.

5. Resolve conflicts and merge

When two branches change overlapping parts of a project, the SCM system may identify a conflict. The affected contributors can review the competing changes, decide which result is correct, and update the branch before merging.

Once the change is approved and required checks pass, it can be merged into the shared branch. The resulting history provides a record of the change and its review context.

SCM can connect a change to automated builds, tests, security checks, and deployment workflows. If an update causes an unexpected problem, the team can use the project history to compare revisions, revert a change, or restore a known-good state.