What is secure SCM for AI-generated code?

A practical model has six layers. Each layer answers a different security question, and together they create a chain of evidence from agent request to production change.

The six layers at a glance

Layer Question it answers Control described in this article Identity Who initiated and performed the action? Composite identity, where supported: link the agent or service identity to the requesting human and authorize both principals Authorization What is the agent allowed to access? Least privilege; policy-driven controls for which agents, flows, and models are allowed; tool approval guardrails (run autonomously, pause for human review, or remain blocked) Isolation Where does speculative work happen? Recommended design patterns: short-lived credentials, ephemeral branches, and lightweight agent workspaces Review and approval Where does human judgment remain required? Merge request approval policies and tool-level approval rules Security validation What evidence must the code produce? Tests, code quality checks, SAST, software composition analysis, secret detection, and infrastructure scanning; scan execution policies and approval policies Auditability Can the organization explain what happened? Define the evidence your organization needs to retain; GitLab describes flow-session trigger details and links to CI/CD job logs, and its governance guidance recommends audit event streaming for agent activity

1. Identity: Who initiated and performed the action?

An agent should not appear as an anonymous automation token, and a human should not be able to hide behind a generic service account. Secure identity connects the person who initiated the work with the agent or service identity that performed it.

GitLab’s composite identity model combines a human user and a service account. It limits access to what both principals are authorized to use and maintains a record that links automated activity back to the initiating user. This is especially important when an agent creates commits or merge requests: the workflow must preserve both machine provenance and human accountability.

For engineering leaders, the policy requirement is simple: every AI-generated change should be attributable to a known workflow, a known agent identity, and a known initiating user. If those relationships cannot be reconstructed, the organization has a review and audit problem even when the code passes its tests.

2. Authorization: What is the agent allowed to access?

Authentication answers who the agent is. Authorization answers where it can operate and what it can do.

Start with least privilege. A code review agent may need to read a merge request and its associated files, but it may not need permission to delete resources, run arbitrary commands, modify deployment configuration, or write comments. A remediation flow may need to create a branch and open a merge request, while still being prevented from merging directly to a protected branch.

GitLab Duo Agent Platform provides policy-driven controls for deciding which agents and flows are allowed, where they can operate, and which models they can use. Tool approval guardrails can let an action run autonomously, pause for human review, or remain blocked. That gives security teams a more useful policy model than a single “AI enabled” switch: autonomy can be assigned to the action, role, project, or environment where risk actually differs.

A useful policy matrix asks:

Which projects may this agent access?

Which repositories, branches, files, and environments are in scope?

Which actions are read-only?

Which actions require human approval before execution?

Which actions are never appropriate for this agent?

What happens when the agent runs without a human available to approve a request?

Background workflows deserve special attention. Interactive sessions can pause for approval. Headless flows cannot rely on a person responding to an approval prompt, so their policy must default to a safe, explicit allowlist or denylist rather than assuming that human review will happen in real time.

3. Isolation: Where does speculative work happen?

AI-generated code is often exploratory. An agent may produce several candidate implementations, abandon partial work, or need to retry after a failed test. Those operations should not contaminate the main branch or share uncontrolled state with other sessions.

Short-lived credentials, ephemeral branches, and lightweight agent workspaces are ways to keep sessions isolated. These patterns support a basic security principle: speculative work should be easy to identify, review, discard, and trace without being confused with an approved production change.

Isolation also reduces the blast radius of a compromised or misdirected agent. If a workflow has only the access it needs for a bounded task, an unexpected instruction in a file, issue, or merge request has fewer paths to cause damage.

4. Review and approval: Where does human judgment remain required?

Human-in-the-loop does not mean a person manually reviews every token an agent produces. It means the organization defines which decisions require a person before the change can advance.

For AI-generated code, common checkpoints include:

Opening or updating a merge request

Changing security-sensitive code or configuration

Modifying CI/CD or deployment behavior

Introducing or upgrading dependencies

Resolving a vulnerability or changing a security control

Merging to a protected branch or promoting to production

Source code management can provide a policy boundary that applies regardless of whether a human or an agent opened the merge request. Tool-level approval rules add a second boundary for the agent’s actions before the change reaches the merge request stage.

The important design choice is to place approval at the point of risk. Read-only investigation can often be automated. A write that changes a production path, weakens a security control, or introduces an unreviewed dependency should require stronger evidence and, where appropriate, named human approval.

5. Security validation: What evidence must the code produce?

AI-generated code should enter the same validation path as human-written code. It should not receive a shorter route to merge because it was generated by an approved agent.

The validation path may include tests, code quality checks, SAST, software composition analysis, secret detection, infrastructure scanning, and other controls defined by the organization. Scan execution policies can make required checks consistent across projects, while approval policies can prevent a merge when findings or policy violations require review.

GitLab application security testing runs scans in the same pipeline as the code and shows findings in the merge request and IDE, so reviewers and agents get feedback before merge. With GitLab Source Code Management, code owners, approval rules, and security scans apply to agent-authored merge requests the same way they apply to human ones, so teams set one policy for both. Compliance pipelines enforce the policies teams define, and audit events keep a history of sensitive actions.

The policy question is not whether the agent ran a scan; it’s “what evidence must be present before this category of AI-generated change is eligible to merge, and what blocks the change when the evidence is missing?”

6. Auditability: Can the organization explain what happened?

A secure SCM workflow should leave a durable record of the agent session and the resulting code change. The record should make it possible to answer:

Who initiated the session?

Which agent, workflow, model, and tools were involved?

What resources did the agent access?

Which actions were allowed, approved, rejected, or blocked?

Which commit, merge request, pipeline, vulnerability finding, or deployment resulted?

Which human approved the change, and under which policy?

GitLab’s agent-governance guidance recommends audit event streaming for agent activity. A record configured to capture the required details turns provenance from a best-effort reconstruction into an operational control.

Auditability is not only for compliance. It improves incident response, helps reviewers understand how a change was produced, and gives future agents structured context instead of forcing them to infer history from scattered logs and conversations.