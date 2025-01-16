Blog AI/ML DevSecOps + Agentic AI: Now on GitLab Self-Managed Ultimate on AWS
Published on: January 16, 2025
2 min read

DevSecOps + Agentic AI: Now on GitLab Self-Managed Ultimate on AWS

Start using AI-powered, DevSecOps-enhanced agents in your AWS GitLab Self-Managed Ultimate instance. Enjoy the benefits of GitLab Duo and Amazon Q in your organization.

gitlab - amazon - cover
jreporter-headshot Jackie Porter
AI/MLDevSecOps platformproductAWSnews

We are thrilled to announce the GitLab Duo with Amazon Q offering, previously shared at AWS 2024 re:Invent, is now available in Preview (Beta) for GitLab Self-Managed Ultimate users, at no additional cost. This milestone brings AI agentic experiences to organizations that maintain their own GitLab instance.

What does this mean for GitLab Self-Managed Ultimate customers?

Beginning in our 17.8 release, GitLab Self-Managed Ultimate customers can now take advantage of the GitLab Duo with Amazon Q Preview (Beta) capabilities. There are three key experiences you will be able to access:

  • AI-powered feature development: Use the /q dev quick action to transform requirements into merge-ready code.
  • Automated code reviews: Leverage /q review for instant, intelligent feedback on code quality and security.
  • Java modernization: Streamline Java application upgrades with /q transform.

Getting started with the Preview (Beta)

To use these capabilities in your GitLab Self-Managed Ultimate instance:

  • Ensure you meet the prerequisites, including upgrading to GitLab 17.8, have an Ultimate subscription, and have the instance hosted on AWS.
  • Enable your GitLab Duo with Amazon Q integration settings.
  • Configure IAM identity and roles in AWS and the GitLab AI gateway.
  • Add the Amazon Q user to the project.

For more detailed setup information, see our documentation.

Looking ahead

This Preview release represents our commitment to bringing enterprise-grade AI capabilities to all GitLab Ultimate customers. We're excited to work closely with our customers during this Preview (Beta) period to ensure GitLab Duo with Amazon Q delivers a superior experience. We encourage GitLab Self-Managed Ultimate customers to begin exploring these capabilities and provide feedback. Your input will be invaluable in shaping the future of AI-powered development in GitLab.

Get started today

GitLab Self-Managed Ultimate customers can begin enabling and configuring GitLab Duo with Amazon Q as outlined in our setup documentation. To learn more about how the Preview (Beta) release can transform your software development, visit our website. Stay tuned for regular updates as we continue to enhance and expand the capabilities of GitLab Duo with Amazon Q.

More to explore

View all blog posts
AI/ML
checkmark - cover - security

Automating with GitLab Duo, Part 3: Validating testing

AI/ML
coding-cover

Modernizing a simple C++ application to Java with GitLab Duo

AI/ML
checkmark - cover - security

Automating with GitLab Duo, Part 2: Complex testing

We want to hear from you

Enjoyed reading this blog post or have questions or feedback? Share your thoughts by creating a new topic in the GitLab community forum. Share your feedback

Ready to get started?

See what your team could do with a unified DevSecOps Platform.

Get free trial

Find out which plan works best for your team

Learn about pricing

Learn about what GitLab can do for your team

Talk to an expert