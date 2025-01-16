DevSecOps + Agentic AI: Now on GitLab Self-Managed Ultimate on AWS

We are thrilled to announce the GitLab Duo with Amazon Q offering, previously shared at AWS 2024 re:Invent, is now available in Preview (Beta) for GitLab Self-Managed Ultimate users, at no additional cost. This milestone brings AI agentic experiences to organizations that maintain their own GitLab instance.

What does this mean for GitLab Self-Managed Ultimate customers?

Beginning in our 17.8 release, GitLab Self-Managed Ultimate customers can now take advantage of the GitLab Duo with Amazon Q Preview (Beta) capabilities. There are three key experiences you will be able to access:

AI-powered feature development: Use the /q dev quick action to transform requirements into merge-ready code.

quick action to transform requirements into merge-ready code. Automated code reviews: Leverage /q review for instant, intelligent feedback on code quality and security.

for instant, intelligent feedback on code quality and security. Java modernization: Streamline Java application upgrades with /q transform .

Getting started with the Preview (Beta)

To use these capabilities in your GitLab Self-Managed Ultimate instance:

Ensure you meet the prerequisites, including upgrading to GitLab 17.8, have an Ultimate subscription, and have the instance hosted on AWS.

Enable your GitLab Duo with Amazon Q integration settings.

Configure IAM identity and roles in AWS and the GitLab AI gateway.

Add the Amazon Q user to the project.

For more detailed setup information, see our documentation.

Looking ahead

This Preview release represents our commitment to bringing enterprise-grade AI capabilities to all GitLab Ultimate customers. We're excited to work closely with our customers during this Preview (Beta) period to ensure GitLab Duo with Amazon Q delivers a superior experience. We encourage GitLab Self-Managed Ultimate customers to begin exploring these capabilities and provide feedback. Your input will be invaluable in shaping the future of AI-powered development in GitLab.

Get started today

GitLab Self-Managed Ultimate customers can begin enabling and configuring GitLab Duo with Amazon Q as outlined in our setup documentation. To learn more about how the Preview (Beta) release can transform your software development, visit our website. Stay tuned for regular updates as we continue to enhance and expand the capabilities of GitLab Duo with Amazon Q.