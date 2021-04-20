Everyone Can Get Certified!

Please note we have new resources since this article was first published:

Register for a free GitLab University account using your Gitlab.com login.

Find our current exams on our Certifications page, which are available for purchase.

Use GitLab with Git Essentials as a replacement for GitLab 101 and 201 courses.

At GitLab we believe in an inclusive approach for thriving as team members and contributing as part of the wider community. That’s why we are excited to highlight our [GitLab Learn](https://university.gitlab.com/) learning platform, which is newly available to the GitLab wider community.

Now anyone can learn, and anyone can get certified! To get started visit GitLab Learn and create an account.

Free Certification Pathways

On GitLab Learn you’ll find learning paths and certifications that we make available to GitLab team members as well as the wider GitLab community.

Here are some of the free certification and badge pathways you’re welcome to complete on the site, created by the GitLab Learning & Development Team:

GitLab 101 certification that covers Git basics and fundamental concepts such as branches, commits, version control, DevOps, GitLab issues, and merge requests.

GitLab 201 certification

Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging Training certification

Remote Work Foundations badge

Bias Towards Asynchronous Communication badge

GitLab Technical Certifications

Over the past 12 months GitLab launched 6 new technical certifications, which focus on everything from continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) to security and project management.

These certifications were made available to GitLab Professional Services customers who purchased live instructor-led GitLab training for their teams and GitLab Commit 2020 attendees. As a result of our latest iteration efforts we are beginning to roll out self-service, asynchronous versions to make them available for everyone on GitLab Learn!

New Async Technical Certification Option

We’re now bundling together the three main components you need to earn the GitLab Certified Associate certification asynchronously: A self-study eLearning preparation course, a certification knowledge exam, and a graded hands-on exam you complete in a GitLab sandbox environment. This self-service GitLab training bundle is available on GitLab Learn and is priced at USD $650.

Amazing Positive Response to Our Promotion!

We’ve had an overwhelmingly positive response to our certifications on GitLab Learn and have reached our planned user limit on the discount code we offered in just 2 days instead of 10!

The promotion is over, but if you are interested in hearing from us about future offerings and GitLab Learn activities, please create an account to view our certification announcements.

Steps for Enrolling:

We recommend using Google Chrome, clearing your cookies, and ensuring you have cookies enabled. If you prefer to use a mobile device, create your account on a desktop system first and then use the Edcast mobile app on Google Play or the Apple App Store for the best experience.

In Google Chrome, navigate to GitLab Learn and click "Login with your email and password" then click the purple Sign Up button to create an account. If you are a GitLab Team Member you do not need to create an account and you can use the orange SSO button. Once logged in, locate the GitLab Certified Associate Pathway and click the orange Enroll button. This will take you to a separate webpage to enter your discount code. On this webpage click Proceed with Order and fill in your details. On the Payment Method screen, add your payment method. Click the Place Order button and then click the Go to My Content Now button to access the content.

