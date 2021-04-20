Everyone Can Get Certified!

Published on: April 20, 2021
4 min read
GitLab Learn learning platform now available to the GitLab wider community
Please note we have new resources since this article was first published:
Now anyone can learn, and anyone can get certified! To get started visit GitLab Learn and create an account.
On GitLab Learn you’ll find learning paths and certifications that we make available to GitLab team members as well as the wider GitLab community.
Here are some of the free certification and badge pathways you’re welcome to complete on the site, created by the GitLab Learning & Development Team:
Over the past 12 months GitLab launched 6 new technical certifications, which focus on everything from continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) to security and project management.
These certifications were made available to GitLab Professional Services customers who purchased live instructor-led GitLab training for their teams and GitLab Commit 2020 attendees. As a result of our latest iteration efforts we are beginning to roll out self-service, asynchronous versions to make them available for everyone on GitLab Learn!
We’re now bundling together the three main components you need to earn the GitLab Certified Associate certification asynchronously: A self-study eLearning preparation course, a certification knowledge exam, and a graded hands-on exam you complete in a GitLab sandbox environment. This self-service GitLab training bundle is available on GitLab Learn and is priced at USD $650.
We’ve had an overwhelmingly positive response to our certifications on GitLab Learn and have reached our planned user limit on the discount code we offered in just 2 days instead of 10!
The promotion is over, but if you are interested in hearing from us about future offerings and GitLab Learn activities, please create an account to view our certification announcements.
Steps for Enrolling:
We recommend using Google Chrome, clearing your cookies, and ensuring you have cookies enabled. If you prefer to use a mobile device, create your account on a desktop system first and then use the Edcast mobile app on Google Play or the Apple App Store for the best experience.
Tell us how GitLab certifications have helped you or your team thrive.
50%+ of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab
See what your team can do with the intelligent
DevSecOps platform.