Introducing the 2026 EMEA GitLab Partner Award winners

The GitLab Partner Program continues to cultivate a thriving ecosystem of DevSecOps professionals committed to helping customers modernize their software development, from foundational DevSecOps practices to the latest AI-powered capabilities. Across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), our partners have once again demonstrated what's possible when deep technical expertise meets a shared commitment to customer success.

Last week, GitLab EMEA partners came together to connect, grow their expertise, and align on what’s ahead. As part of that celebration, we took the opportunity to honor the partners who went above and beyond in their work with GitLab and our mutual customers.

We’re thrilled to announce the 2026 GitLab Partner Award Winners from the EMEA region:

Regional Partner of the Year Awards - Recognizing the partner in each region who demonstrated exceptional overall performance and strategic collaboration.

Central Europe: cc cloud GmbH

cc cloud GmbH combines infrastructure and DevOps expertise for cloud-based applications and platforms. As a managed service provider, cc cloud GmbH takes responsibility for the IT infrastructure and applications of companies, so that their customers can focus on their core business.

cc cloud GmbH cc cloud GmbH combines infrastructure and DevOps expertise for cloud-based applications and platforms. As a managed service provider, cc cloud GmbH takes responsibility for the IT infrastructure and applications of companies, so that their customers can focus on their core business. Northern Europe: Eficode

Eficode is Europe’s leading AI and services company for the software development lifecycle, serving over 1,600 customers across Europe and North America. The company helps enterprise organizations accelerate software delivery through managed services, consulting, toolchain implementation, and AI-augmented development practices.

Eficode Eficode is Europe’s leading AI and services company for the software development lifecycle, serving over 1,600 customers across Europe and North America. The company helps enterprise organizations accelerate software delivery through managed services, consulting, toolchain implementation, and AI-augmented development practices. Southern Europe: Kiratech

Kiratech is an Italian IT company that specializes in helping large enterprises modernize their infrastructures through a cloud native, DevOps, and PlatformOps approach. Kiratech acts as an official reseller, and a Select and implementation partner for GitLab.

Emerging Markets:

Eastern Europe and Israel: Bynet

Bynet is one of Israel’s most prominent and established systems integrators, with over four decades of experience delivering enterprise IT, cloud, cybersecurity, and modernization projects. With deep vertical expertise and longstanding relationships across government and private sector clients, Bynet plays a central role in Israel’s digital modernization landscape and they are a key ally to GitLab in advancing DevSecOps and AI adoption.

Best Technical Solution/Project - Honoring the partner who delivered the most innovative, complex, or impactful technical solution for a customer.

Capgemini | Sogeti

Sogeti, part of Capgemini, makes technology simple and impactful through AI-driven solutions across quality engineering, data, and cloud. They turn ideas into action quickly, delivering measurable outcomes from day one.

Most Certified and Enabled Partner - Awarding the partner with the most GitLab-certified professionals on their team.

Devoteam

Devoteam is AI-driven tech consulting. For 30 years, Devoteam has been a trusted advisor, navigating businesses through the changing tech landscape. They are tech natives, passionate about guiding you toward a future powered by AI.

Rookie of the Year - Recognizing the newest partner who achieved early success and made significant impact.

ITDOTCOM

ITDOTCOM, LLC is a value-added IT distributor based in Uzbekistan, specializing in software development, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and business automation solutions. They help global technology vendors and local partners expand across Central Asia through technical expertise, business development, and local market support.

First Order Master - Celebrating the partner who excels at acquiring new customers and consistently wins new business.

Linux Polska

Linux Polska is a leading provider of open-source solutions and consulting services for enterprises, with a strong focus on DevOps, automation, containerization and data analytics. They empower businesses to innovate faster through cutting-edge technology expertise and their reliable engineering support.

Co-marketing Partner of The Year - Recognizing the partner who demonstrated outstanding collaboration on joint marketing efforts to drive awareness and growth.