GitLab achieves AWS DevOps Competency certification

Today, we are proud to announce GitLab has been certified with AWS DevOps Competency, affirming our further commitment as a technology partner with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Building on the foundation of our AWS partnership over the last three years, with this DevOps certification we’ve now received the highest level of accreditation available from AWS. We bring proven customer success with measurable return on investment for customers running GitLab on AWS and using GitLab to deploy their software to AWS.

Why the AWS DevOps Competency matters

Achieving this certification sets GitLab apart as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides demonstrated DevOps technical proficiency and proven customer success, with specific focus in the Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery category.

This is important for our own customers who are either looking to move to AWS or are already using it, as well as for current AWS customers. Potential users of GitLab with AWS can be assured that the GitLab solution has been reviewed and approved by an AWS Architect Review Board and that it meets AWS Security Best Practices.

Through this process we were able to demonstrate our product is production ready on AWS for DevOps, specifically for improving application delivery, application build/test, or infrastructure/configuration management.

GitLab and AWS customer success

To learn more about the GitLab customer case studies considered for this competency, please review both the Axway and Trek10 case studies. You can also access information about other customers on the GitLab customers page.

More about the AWS Competency Program

AWS established the program to help customers identify, through the AWS Partner Network, partners with deep industry experience and expertise in specialized solution areas. Attaining an AWS Competency allows partners to differentiate themselves to customers by showcasing expertise in a specific solution area.

We are honored to obtain this AWS DevOps Competency status, and believe this helps advance our mission to allow everyone to contribute. Our definition of everyone now extends further, to those who are small and large users of AWS and AWS Services on their DevOps journey.

For more information on GitLab’s partnership with AWS, check out about.gitlab.com/solutions/aws.

To learn more about GitLab’s Technology Partners, visit about.gitlab.com/partners.