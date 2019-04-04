What to check out at Google Cloud Next 2019

It’s that time of the year to indulge in all things innovative and new at Google Cloud Next 2019. As an attendee last year, I was excited to learn about Google’s vision on ‘bringing the cloud to you’ with a focus on hybrid cloud and unveiling of GKE On-Prem. GitLab’s partnership with Google has grown a lot since we launched our quick and easy integration with GKE last year and we hope you will come out to see some of the new things we have going on.

Don't be shy, come say hi 👋

Come visit us at our booth (#S1607), get scanned, and GitLab will donate $5 to your charity of choice: Rail Girls or Django Girls. This also enters you for a chance to win an iPad Pro!

While you're there, we would love to showcase and talk about:

Sit back, relax, and listen to some of our experts live

Get hands on with Qwiklabs

Learn from Dan Gordon (Senior Technical Marketing Manager) at our Spotlight Lab: Introduction to GitLab on GKE. Here you will have the chance to deploy GitLab on GKE, migrate a GitHub repository into a GitLab Project, and set up a CI/CD pipeline with AutoDevOps to deploy your code to GKE.

So stop by and say hello!

We are proud to be a sponsor at this event and would love to see as many of you at our booth (S1607) to discuss GitLab Serverless with Knative and Cloud Run, GitLab’s integration with GKE, GitLab AutoDevOps for CI/CD, Security functionalities, as well as GitLab’s support for GKE On-Prem.