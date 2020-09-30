Start contributing to GitLab today

Published on: September 30, 2020
Learn how to start contributing to GitLab and how GitLab team members are here to help.
At GitLab, everyone can contribute. This has been our mission from day one, since GitLab started as --and is still-- an open-source project.
We believe that, when consumers become contributors, it benefits everyone: GitLab the product, GitLab the company, GitLab the community as well as all GitLab users all around the world.
We already merged more than 7,700 “community contribution” merge requests from our wider community (at the
gitlab-org group level).
Merge requests from community members not employed by GitLab (aka from the GitLab wider community)
Now, it's your turn to contribute and improve GitLab! Since not everyone share the same interests nor competencies, we have multiple tracks to ensure everyone can contribute:
When you're ready, simply choose the track for you and follow the instructions.
To get familiar with the merge request workflow, I advise you start small. Fixing a typo or adding a comma in the documentation are small yet awesome contributions that are usually merged in a matter of hours. These are awesome to gear up and get the ball rolling.
For more examples, be sure to take a look at the community merge requests that touched GitLab documentation.
These kind of changes don't require a lot of time from you, but if you have more time and are ready to tackle bigger challenges, you can start looking for bugs or feature proposals.
Every contribution is a collaborative effort between the merge request author, the reviewer(s), potentially MR coaches, and the maintainer (who gets to merge the MR).
Some contributions are so complex and technical that they take months of collaboration to get accross the finish line!
Let's give you a few examples of great collaborative efforts that happened in the last 12 months:
network_mode is specified,
and lastly, services can connect to one another and connect with the build container as well!
The merge request involved 69 people, who posted 293 discussion notes. It landed in GitLab 12.9, and received five 🔥 emoji votes.
If you need any help while contributing to GitLab, below are some of the resources that are available.
@gitlab-org/coaches in a comment.
Wait for a reviewer. You’ll likely need to change some things once the reviewer has completed a code review for your merge request. You may also need multiple reviews depending on the size of the change. If you don't hear from anyone in a timely manner, feel free to find reviewers or reach out to Merge Request Coaches. Please don't be shy about mentioning GitLab team members in your merge requests as all team members are expected to be responsive to fellow community members.
In Q3 of 2020, several GitLab teams are focusing on improving the experience for community contributors. To achieve this goal, we created a few metrics around community contributions:
To make sure the GitLab team is working hand in hand with the wider community in a timely fashion, we've already put a few automations in place:
These automations are powered by our
triage-ops project and are documented in Triage Operations.
I hope this post convinced you to start contributing to GitLab. Keep in mind, any contribution is valuable, and don't worry, we're here to support you.
