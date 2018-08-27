What we're reading

Published on August 27, 2018
2 min read
GitLab team-members are a passionate group of learners who enjoy reading to strengthen their skills, develop new techniques, and enhance their knowledge.
At GitLab, we ❤️ reading. Here are a few of our recent pageturners.
Nick Thomas, Staff Developer, enjoyed this article on Rust, a new systems programming language. Nick commented, "It was very interesting from a general-security point of view, especially the 'everything is broken' and 'here is how security advisories actually work' bits."
Kristie McGoldrick, Solutions Architect, has been devouring this book, finding it "very applicable to GitLab."
Lin Jen-Shin, Developer, fondly reflects on this CircleCI blog post, saying "I think I'll remember this post forever. One person is trying to persuade a teammate, who just wants to get things done right now, to use future technology. The future tech is not mature enough to get things done easily, so it overcomplicates a lot of things, and the teammate just wants something simple. It's pretty technical, but it's funny! That future tech is getting closer to becoming mature now, and GitLab is trying to use Kubernetes and collaborating with Google to make this tech better."
Rebecca Dodd, Content Editor, recently read "The Phoenix Project" and confidently declared that, "I think we’ve all read 'The Phoenix Project.'"
Mike Miranda, Sales Development Representative, just picked up "The DevOps Handbook" to understand the needs of IT leaders.
