GitLab vs GitHub

GitLab is the most comprehensive AI-native DevSecOps platform. See how GitLab Premium with Duo compares to GitHub Enterprise with Copilot Business across features, pricing, and capabilities.

GitHub

GitLab

Cost
Plan type

GitHub Enterprise with GitHub Copilot Business

GitLab Premium with GitLab Duo

Cost per user/per month

$40

$29

Plan
User Management
App Marketplace
Source Code Management
CI
CD
Security*
Compliance
Al

GitLab is trusted by industry leaders

80% reduction in debugging time

Source: 2024 commissioned Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact
75 % faster developer onboarding

Source: 2024 commissioned Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact
13 x faster security scanning

Source: CACI customer story

*Does not include the purchase of GitHub's Advanced Security add-ons which cost up to $49/u/m