GitLab vs GitHub
GitLab is the most comprehensive AI-native DevSecOps platform. See how GitLab Premium with Duo compares to GitHub Enterprise with Copilot Business across features, pricing, and capabilities.
GitHub
GitLab
|Cost
|Plan type
GitHub Enterprise with GitHub Copilot Business
GitLab Premium with GitLab Duo
|Cost per user/per month
$40
$29
|Plan
|User Management
|App Marketplace
|Source Code Management
|CI
|CD
|Security*
|Compliance
|Al
GitLab is trusted by industry leaders
Why GitLab?
80% reduction in debugging time
Source: 2024 commissioned Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact
Why GitLab?
75 % faster developer onboarding
Source: 2024 commissioned Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact
*Does not include the purchase of GitHub's Advanced Security add-ons which cost up to $49/u/m