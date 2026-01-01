GitLab puts planning, source code, CI/CD, security, and deployment into a single application with one permission model, one audit trail, and shared analytics.That means fewer tools to run, fewer integrations to maintain, and one place to apply policies and AI across the whole lifecycle.

GitHub's security scanning, AI, and advanced CI/CD are native but sold as separate paid add-ons on top of the base platform price. Value stream analytics, DORA metrics, DAST, and compliance automation are not available from GitHub at any tier and require third-party tools to fill.

GitLab Duo Self-Hosted and GitLab Duo Agent Platform Self-Hosted let you run models and agents on your own infrastructure (on-prem or private cloud) via a self-hosted AI Gateway, including fully offline and air-gapped setups.

GitHub Copilot always runs in provider clouds (Azure/OpenAI, Anthropic via Bedrock/GCP, Google Gemini, xAI), even when you supply your own API keys or use GitHub Enterprise Server. There is no way to run Copilot models or agents fully on-premises or air-gapped.

GitLab Premium includes SAST, secret detection, and container scanning natively — no separate paid add-ons required. Organizations that need deeper coverage can upgrade to GitLab Ultimate, which adds dependency scanning, DAST, API security testing, centralized security policy enforcement, and more.

GitHub Advanced Security adds CodeQL-based code scanning, secret scanning, and dependency review on top of GitHub, purchased separately from the base plans. It does not provide native DAST or API security testing at any tier and relies on marketplace actions and partner tools for container image scanning.

GitLab self-managed runs on AWS, GCP, Azure, or on-premises infrastructure. GitLab Dedicated provides isolated single-tenant SaaS hosted on AWS in your chosen region. GitLab's roadmap is independent of any single cloud provider, so your DevSecOps platform aligns with your cloud strategy, not someone else's.

GitHub.com is actively migrating its infrastructure to Microsoft Azure. As of March 2026, 12.5% of traffic has moved, with a target of 50% by July. GitHub Enterprise Server remains available for self-managed deployments. GitHub Copilot is delivered exclusively as a cloud-hosted service with no self-hosted option.

Orchestration fees postponed — for now. GitHub announced $0.002/min orchestration fees for self-hosted runners, then indefinitely postponed implementation after enterprise backlash.

Data residency & sovereignty

Azure regions only GitHub Enterprise Cloud with data residency is powered by Microsoft Azure and available in select regions tied to Azure's footprint. GitHub.com stores data on Azure infrastructure with no customer control over region selection.