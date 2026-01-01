Convert your GitHub Actions workflows to GitLab CI/CD. No docs required
Convert your GitHub Actions workflows to GitLab CI/CD. No docs required
Add a free AI skill to your existing agent or AI tool — Cursor, VS Code, Claude, or any MCP-compatible client — and convert GitHub Actions workflows to GitLab CI/CD in seconds. The hardest step of any migration, solved.
Less assembly. More pipeline.
AI is shipping code through CI faster than platform teams can keep up. The GitHub Actions model is composable by design — even routine workflows assemble external actions for checkout, setup, scanning, and deploy. Each one is a version to pin, an upstream to track, and another thing the platform team owns when it breaks.
GitLab CI/CD builds the basics into the platform natively. Your team spends its time defining golden paths, not maintaining glue.
1# GitHub Actions2name: Deploy to Production34on:5 push:6 branches: [main]78jobs:9 deploy:10 runs-on: ubuntu-latest11 steps:12 - uses: actions/checkout@v313 - uses: actions/setup-node@v314 with:15 node-version: '18'16 - run: npm ci17 - run: npm test18 - run: npm run build19 - uses: aws-actions/configure-aws-v220 with:21 aws-access-key-id: ${{ secrets.AWS_KEY }}
1# GitLab CI/CD — generated by Migration Skill23default:4 image: node:1856stages:7 - test8 - build9 - deploy1011test:12 stage: test13 rules:14 - if: $CI_COMMIT_BRANCH == "main"15 script:16 - npm ci && npm test1718deploy:19 stage: deploy20 script:21 - npm run build22 - # ⚠ AWS action needs manual config23 - # docs.gitlab.com/ci/cloud-deployment
Three steps to your first converted pipeline
No GitLab account needed for steps 1 and 2. Start converting right now in the tools you already use.
Install the skill
Add the GitLab CI Migration Skill to your agent on your favorite AI tool (Cursor, VS Code, Claude Code, OpenCode, Codex, or any tool that supports skills). One URL, one click.
Activate your agent
Ask your agent to convert the GitHub Actions workflow to GitLab. The Skill translates it to valid GitLab CI YAML and flags anything that needs a manual decision.
Bring it to GitLab
When you're ready to run your converted pipeline, you'll need to manage your code in GitLab. Create a free account, import your repo, and drop in the generated .gitlab-ci.yml. CI, security scanning, and more — built in from day one.
Works with your existing AI agents.
Use the GitLab CI Migration skill in the AI environment you already work in.
Download the skill and learn where to place files that OpenCode discovers.
Afterwards OpenCode will use the skill automatically when prompted:
"Convert my .github/workflows/deploy.yml to GitLab CI".
Where GitLab pulls ahead.
GitLab is more than CI/CD. It's a complete DevSecOps platform.
AI is multiplying code into your pipelines. Marketplace dependencies have become a supply-chain risk. Regulators want provable governance. GitLab gives platform teams the whole lifecycle natively: one place to govern, not a dozen.
Pipeline orchestration that scales
GitLab CI/CD scales with parent-child pipelines, multi-project pipelines, merge trains with parallel speculative validation, and a comprehensive private and public Catalog. GitHub Actions has reusable workflows and a merge queue, but no parent-child/multi-project, no speculative parallel pipelines on cumulative merge results, and visualization is limited to single workflows.
Self-hosted runners, no orchestration fees
GitLab charges nothing for self-hosted runner orchestration. GitHub announced $0.002/min orchestration fees for self-hosted runners, then postponed indefinitely after backlash.
Security scanning, native to the pipeline
SAST, secret detection, and container scanning are included in GitLab Premium; dependency scanning is available in GitLab Ultimate. GitHub Advanced Security was unbundled in 2025 into two paid add-ons (Code Security and Secret Protection), and GitHub does not offer native DAST at any tier.
The whole lifecycle, one product
SCM, CI/CD, security, planning, deployment all in the same product with one auth and permissions model. GitHub relies on separate services and add-ons (Advanced Security, Projects, third-party deploy tools) that customers must stitch together themselves.
The GitLab Duo Agent Platform extends AI across the full lifecycle — from planning, code, CI/CD, security, and deployment — giving agents unified context from a single data model rather than stitched-together integrations.
Convert your first workflow.
Install the Skill in under a minute. Convert one workflow. See how the hardest part of the migration is now the easiest. When you're ready to bring your source code over, the importer is waiting. Once you're done, share your feedback with us.
Start building faster today
Start building faster today
See what your team can do with the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps.