Deliver Innovation at scale with AI-Powered DevSecOps on the AWS platform.
DevSecOps meets agentic AI
From feature planning and development to AI-driven unit test generation, automated merge request reviews, and Java codebase upgrades. All within your existing GitLab workflows.
AI-powered development assistant
Streamline development from idea to production
- Accelerate feature delivery while maintaining consistency with internal development standards
- Create issue descriptions, generate implementation plans based on your existing codebase, and produce complete merge requests ready for team review
Intelligent testing automation
Automate testing to ship with confidence
- Consistent test quality across applications with increased test coverage and reduced manual test writing effort
- Analyze code and automatically create comprehensive unit tests that understand your application logic and AWS service interactions
Application modernization
Modernize legacy application
- Reduce Java upgrade time while providing a clear audit trail of all transformations
- Analyze your Java codebase, create a comprehensive upgrade plan, and generate a merge request with all necessary code changes
Security vulnerability management
Remediate security vulnerabilities
- Deliver secure code faster with reduced time from detection to remediation
- Explain detected vulnerabilities in clear, detailed terms and one-click remediation based on recommended code changes
Streamlined code reviews
Accelerate code reviews
- Shorter code review cycles with higher-quality code merges at deployment
- Provide inline feedback suggesting improvements based on development standards and one-click fixes on suggested code changes
Try the interactive tour
Experience GitLab Duo with Amazon Q
See how GitLab Duo with Amazon Q transforms your development workflow with our interactive product tour. Experience the power of agentic AI agents working within your familiar GitLab environment - no setup required.
Key features you'll experience:
- Quick actions with /q commands for instant AI assistance
- Autonomous feature development from issues to merge requests
- AI-powered code reviews and security scanning
- Legacy code modernization workflows
- Real-time collaboration with AI agents
