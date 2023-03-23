Code suggestions Enables you to write code more efficiently by viewing code suggestions as they type.

Suggested reviewers Helps you receive faster and higher quality reviews by automatically finding the right people to review a merge request.

Value Stream Forecasting Predicts productivity metrics and identifies anomalies across your software development lifecycle.

Summarize Issue comments Quickly gets everyone up to speed on lengthy conversations to ensure you are all on the same page.

Summarize proposed MR changes Helps you as a merge request authors to drive alignment and action by efficiently communicating the impact of their changes.

Explain this Vulnerability Helps developers remediate vulnerabilities more efficiently and uplevel their skills, enabling them to write more secure code.

Summarize My Merge Request Review Enables better handoffs between authors and reviewers and helps reviewers efficiently understand merge request suggestions.

Generate Tests in Merge Requests Automates repetitive tasks for you and helps catch bugs early.

GitLab Chat Helps you quickly identify useful information in large volumes like documentation.