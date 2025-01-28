From code to production: A guide to continuous deployment with GitLab

Continuous deployment is a game-changing practice that enables teams to deliver value faster, with higher confidence. However, diving into advanced deployment workflows — such as GitOps, container orchestration with Kubernetes, or dynamic environments — can be intimidating for teams just starting out.

At GitLab, we're committed to making delivery seamless and scalable. By enabling teams to focus on the fundamentals, we empower them to build a strong foundation that supports growth into more complex strategies over time. This guide provides essential steps to begin implementing continuous deployment with GitLab, laying the foundation for your long-term success.

Start with a workflow plan

Before diving into the technical implementation, take time to map out your deployment workflow. Success lies in careful planning and a methodical approach.

Artifact management strategy

In the context of continuous deployment, artifacts are the packaged outputs of your build process that need to be stored, versioned, and deployed. These could be:

container images for your applications

packages

compiled binaries or executables

libraries

configuration files

documentation packages

other artifacts

Each type of artifact plays a specific role in your deployment process. For example, a typical web application might generate:

a container image for the backend service

a ZIP archive of compiled frontend assets

SQL files for database changes

environment-specific configuration files

Managing these artifacts effectively is crucial for successful deployments. Here's how to approach artifact management.

Artifacts and releases versioning strategies

A best practice to get you started with a clean structure is to establish a clear versioning strategy for your artifacts. When creating releases:

Use semantic versioning (major.minor.patch) for release tags Example: myapp:1.2.3 for a stable release Major version changes (2.0.0) for breaking changes Minor version changes (1.3.0) for new features Patch version changes (1.2.4) for bug fixes

Maintain a 'latest' tag for the most recent stable version Example: myapp:latest for automated deployments

Include commit SHA for precise version tracking Example: myapp:1.2.3-abc123f for debugging

Consider branch-based tags for development environments Example: myapp:feature-user-auth for feature testing



Build artifacts retention

Implement defined retention rules:

Set explicit expiration timeframes for temporary artifacts

Define which artifacts need permanent retention

Configure cleanup policies to manage storage

Registry access and authentication

Secure your artifacts with proper access controls:

Implement Personal Access Tokens for developer access

Configure CI/CD variables for pipeline authentication

Set up proper access scopes

Environment strategy

Consider your environments early, as they shape your entire deployment pipeline:

Development, staging, and production environment configurations

Environment-specific variables and secrets

Access controls and protection rules

Deployment tracking and monitoring approach

Deployment targets

Be intentional as to where and how you'll deploy, these decisions matter and the benefits and drawbacks of each should be consider:

Infrastructure requirements (VMs, containers, cloud services)

Network access and security configurations

Authentication mechanisms (SSH keys, access tokens)

Resource allocation and scaling considerations

With our strategy defined and foundational decisions made, we can now translate these plans into a working pipeline. We'll build a practical example that demonstrates these concepts, starting with a simple application and progressively adding deployment capabilities.

Implementing your CD pipeline

A step-by-step example

Let's walk through implementing a basic continuous deployment pipeline for a web application. We'll use a simple HTML application as an example, but these principles apply to any type of application. We’re also going to deploy our application as a Docker image on a simple virtual machine. This will allow us to lean on a curated image with minimum dependencies, and to ensure no environment specific requirements are unintentionally brought in. By working on a virtual machine, we won’t be leveraging GitLab’s native integrations, allowing us to work on an easier but less scalable setup to begin with.

Prerequisites

In this example, we’ll aim to containerize an application that we’ll run on a virtual machine hosted on a cloud provider. We’ll also test this application locally on our machine. This list of prerequisites is only needed for this scenario.

Virtual machine setup

Provision a VM in your preferred cloud provider (e.g., GCP, AWS, Azure)

Configure network rules to allow access on ports 22, 80, and 443

Record the machine's public IP address for deployment

Set up SSH authentication:

Generate a public/private key pair for the machine

In GitLab, go to Settings > CI/CD > Variables

Create a variable called GITLAB_KEY

Set Type to "File" (required for SSH authentication)

Paste the private key in the Value field

Define a USER variable, this is the user logging in and running the scripts on your VM

Configure deployment variables

Create variables for your deployment targets: STAGING_TARGET : Your staging server IP/domain PRODUCTION_TARGET : Your production server IP/domain



Local development setup

Install Docker on your local machine for testing deployments

GitLab Container Registry access

Locate your registry path: Navigate to Deploy > Container Registry Copy the registry path (e.g., registry.gitlab.com/group/project)

Set up authentication: Go to Settings > Access Tokens Create a new token with registry access Token expiration: Maximum 1 year Save the token securely

Configure local registry access:

docker login registry.gitlab.com # The username if you are using a PAT is gitlab-ci-token # Password: your-access-token

1. Create your application

Start with a basic web application. For our example, we're using a simple HTML page:

<!-- index.html --> <html> <head> <style> body { background-color: #171321; /* GitLab dark */ } </style> </head> <body> <!-- Your content here --> </body> </html>

2. Containerize your application

Create a Dockerfile to package your application:

FROM nginx:1.26.2 COPY index.html /usr/share/nginx/html/index.html

This Dockerfile:

Uses nginx as a base image for serving web content

Copies your HTML file to the correct location in the nginx directory structure

3. Set up your CI/CD pipeline

Create a .gitlab-ci.yml file to define your pipeline stages:

variables: TAG_LATEST: $CI_REGISTRY_IMAGE/$CI_COMMIT_REF_NAME:latest TAG_COMMIT: $CI_REGISTRY_IMAGE/$CI_COMMIT_REF_NAME:$CI_COMMIT_SHA stages: - publish - deploy

Let's break it down:

TAG_LATEST is made up of three parts:

$CI_REGISTRY_IMAGE is the path to your project's container registry in GitLab

For example: registry.gitlab.com/your-group/your-project

$CI_COMMIT_REF_NAME is the name of your branch or tag

For example, if you're on main branch: /main , and if you're on a feature branch: /feature-login

:latest is a fixed suffix

So if you're on the main branch, TAG_LATEST becomes: registry.gitlab.com/your-group/your-project/main:latest .

TAG_COMMIT is almost identical, but instead of :latest , it uses: $CI_COMMIT_SHA which is the commit identifier, for example: :abc123def456 .

So for that same commit on main branch, TAG_COMMIT becomes: registry.gitlab.com/your-group/your-project/main:abc123def456 .

The reason for having both is TAG_LATEST gives you an easy way to always get the newest version, and TAG_COMMIT gives you a specific version you can return to if needed.

4. Publish to the container registry

Add the publish job to your pipeline:

publish: stage: publish image: docker:latest services: - docker:dind script: - docker build -t $TAG_LATEST -t $TAG_COMMIT . - docker login -u $CI_REGISTRY_USER -p $CI_REGISTRY_PASSWORD $CI_REGISTRY - docker push $TAG_LATEST - docker push $TAG_COMMIT

This job:

Uses Docker-in-Docker to build images

Creates two tagged versions of your image

Authenticates with the GitLab registry

Pushes both versions to the registry

Now that our images are safely stored in the registry, we can focus on deploying them to our target environments. Let's start with local testing to validate our setup before moving to production deployments.

5. Deploy to your environment

Before deploying to production, you can test locally. We just published our image to the GitLab repository, which we’ll pull locally. If you’re unsure of the exact path, navigate to Deploy > Container Registry, and you should see an icon to copy the path of your image at the end of the line for the container image you want to test.

docker login registry.gitlab.com docker run -p 80:80 registry.gitlab.com/your-project-path/main:latest

By doing so you should be able to access your application locally on your localhost address through your web browser.

You can now add a deployment job to your pipeline:

deploy: stage: deploy image: alpine:latest script: - chmod 400 $GITLAB_KEY - apk add openssh-client - docker login -u $CI_REGISTRY_USER -p $CI_REGISTRY_PASSWORD $CI_REGISTRY - ssh -i $GITLAB_KEY -o StrictHostKeyChecking=no $USER@$TARGET_SERVER docker pull $TAG_COMMIT && docker rm -f myapp || true && docker run -d -p 80:80 --name myapp $TAG_COMMIT

This job:

Sets up SSH access to your deployment target

Pulls the latest image

Removes any existing container

Deploys the new version

6. Track deployments

Enable deployment tracking by adding environment configuration:

deploy: environment: name: production url: https://your-application-url.com

This creates an environment object in GitLab's Operate > Environments section, providing:

Deployment history

Current deployment status

Quick access to your application

While a single environment pipeline is a good starting point, most teams need to manage multiple environments for proper testing and staging. Let's expand our pipeline to handle this more realistic scenario.

7. Set up multiple environments

For a more robust pipeline, configure staging and production deployments:

stages: - publish - staging - release - version - production staging: stage: staging rules: - if: $CI_COMMIT_BRANCH == "main" && $CI_COMMIT_TAG == null environment: name: staging url: https://staging.your-app.com # deployment script here production: stage: production rules: - if: $CI_COMMIT_TAG environment: name: production url: https://your-app.com # deployment script here

This setup:

Deploys to staging from your main branch

Uses GitLab tags to trigger production deployments

Provides separate tracking for each environment

Here and in our next step, we’re leveraging a very useful GitLab feature: tags. By manually creating a tag in the Code > Tags section, the $CI_COMMIT_TAG gets created, which allows us to trigger jobs accordingly.

8. Create automated release notes

We'll be using GitLab's release capabilities through our CI/CD pipeline. First, update your stages in .gitlab-ci.yml :

stages: - publish - staging - release # New stage for releases - version - production

Next, add the release job:

release_job: stage: release image: registry.gitlab.com/gitlab-org/release-cli:latest rules: - if: $CI_COMMIT_TAG # Only run when a tag is created script: - echo "Creating release for $CI_COMMIT_TAG" release: # Release configuration name: 'Release $CI_COMMIT_TAG' description: 'Release created from $CI_COMMIT_TAG' tag_name: '$CI_COMMIT_TAG' # The tag to create ref: '$CI_COMMIT_TAG' # The tag to base release on

You can enhance this by adding links to your container images:

release: name: 'Release $CI_COMMIT_TAG' description: 'Release created from $CI_COMMIT_TAG' tag_name: '$CI_COMMIT_TAG' ref: '$CI_COMMIT_TAG' assets: links: - name: 'Container Image' url: '$CI_REGISTRY_IMAGE/main:$CI_COMMIT_TAG' link_type: 'image'

For meaningful automated release notes:

Use conventional commits (feat:, fix:, etc.)

Include issue numbers (#123)

Separate subject from body with blank line

If you want custom release notes with deployment info:

release_job: script: - | DEPLOY_TIME=$(date '+%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S') CHANGES=$(git log $(git describe --tags --abbrev=0 @^)..@ --pretty=format:"- %s") cat > release_notes.md << EOF ## Deployment Info - Deployed on: $DEPLOY_TIME - Environment: Production - Version: $CI_COMMIT_TAG ## Changes $CHANGES ## Artifacts - Container Image: \`$CI_REGISTRY_IMAGE/main:$CI_COMMIT_TAG\` EOF release: description: './release_notes.md'

Once configured, releases will be created automatically when you create a Git tag. You can view them in GitLab under Deploy > Releases.

9. Put it all together

This is what our final YAML file looks like:

variables: TAG_LATEST: $CI_REGISTRY_IMAGE/$CI_COMMIT_REF_NAME:latest TAG_COMMIT: $CI_REGISTRY_IMAGE/$CI_COMMIT_REF_NAME:$CI_COMMIT_SHA STAGING_TARGET: $STAGING_TARGET # Set in CI/CD Variables PRODUCTION_TARGET: $PRODUCTION_TARGET # Set in CI/CD Variables stages: - publish - staging - release - version - production # Build and publish to registry publish: stage: publish image: docker:latest services: - docker:dind rules: - if: $CI_COMMIT_BRANCH == "main" && $CI_COMMIT_TAG == null script: - docker build -t $TAG_LATEST -t $TAG_COMMIT . - docker login -u $CI_REGISTRY_USER -p $CI_REGISTRY_PASSWORD $CI_REGISTRY - docker push $TAG_LATEST - docker push $TAG_COMMIT # Deploy to staging staging: stage: staging image: alpine:latest rules: - if: $CI_COMMIT_BRANCH == "main" && $CI_COMMIT_TAG == null script: - chmod 400 $GITLAB_KEY - apk add openssh-client - docker login -u $CI_REGISTRY_USER -p $CI_REGISTRY_PASSWORD $CI_REGISTRY - ssh -i $GITLAB_KEY -o StrictHostKeyChecking=no $USER@$STAGING_TARGET " docker pull $TAG_COMMIT && docker rm -f myapp || true && docker run -d -p 80:80 --name myapp $TAG_COMMIT" environment: name: staging url: http://$STAGING_TARGET # Create release release_job: stage: release image: registry.gitlab.com/gitlab-org/release-cli:latest rules: - if: $CI_COMMIT_TAG script: - | DEPLOY_TIME=$(date '+%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S') CHANGES=$(git log $(git describe --tags --abbrev=0 @^)..@ --pretty=format:"- %s") cat > release_notes.md << EOF ## Deployment Info - Deployed on: $DEPLOY_TIME - Environment: Production - Version: $CI_COMMIT_TAG ## Changes $CHANGES ## Artifacts - Container Image: \`$CI_REGISTRY_IMAGE/main:$CI_COMMIT_TAG\` EOF release: name: 'Release $CI_COMMIT_TAG' description: './release_notes.md' tag_name: '$CI_COMMIT_TAG' ref: '$CI_COMMIT_TAG' assets: links: - name: 'Container Image' url: '$CI_REGISTRY_IMAGE/main:$CI_COMMIT_TAG' link_type: 'image' # Version the image with release tag version_job: stage: version image: docker:latest services: - docker:dind rules: - if: $CI_COMMIT_TAG script: - docker pull $TAG_COMMIT - docker tag $TAG_COMMIT $CI_REGISTRY_IMAGE/main:$CI_COMMIT_TAG - docker login -u $CI_REGISTRY_USER -p $CI_REGISTRY_PASSWORD $CI_REGISTRY - docker push $CI_REGISTRY_IMAGE/main:$CI_COMMIT_TAG # Deploy to production production: stage: production image: alpine:latest rules: - if: $CI_COMMIT_TAG script: - chmod 400 $GITLAB_KEY - apk add openssh-client - docker login -u $CI_REGISTRY_USER -p $CI_REGISTRY_PASSWORD $CI_REGISTRY - ssh -i $GITLAB_KEY -o StrictHostKeyChecking=no $USER@$PRODUCTION_TARGET " docker pull $CI_REGISTRY_IMAGE/main:$CI_COMMIT_TAG && docker rm -f myapp || true && docker run -d -p 80:80 --name myapp $CI_REGISTRY_IMAGE/main:$CI_COMMIT_TAG" environment: name: production url: http://$PRODUCTION_TARGET

This complete pipeline:

Publishes images to the registry (main branch)

Deploys to staging (main branch)

Creates releases (on tags)

Versions images with release tags Deploys to production (on tags)

Key benefits:

Clean reproducible, local development and testing environment

Clear path to production environments with structure to build confidence in what is deployed

Pattern to recover from unexpected failures, etc.

Ready to scale/adopt more complex deployment strategies

Best practices

Throughout implementation, maintain these principles:

Document everything, from variable usage to deployment procedures

Use GitLab's built-in features (environments, releases, registry)

Implement proper access controls and security measures

Plan for failure with robust rollback procedures

Keep your pipeline configurations DRY (Don't Repeat Yourself)

Scale your deployment strategy

What next? Here are some aspects to consider as your continuous deployment strategy matures.

Advanced security measures

Enhance security through:

Protected environments with restricted access

Required approvals for production deployments

Integrated security scanning

Automated vulnerability assessments

Branch protection rules for deployment-related changes

Progressive delivery strategies

Implement advanced deployment strategies:

Feature flags for controlled rollouts

Canary deployments for risk mitigation

Blue-green deployment strategies

A/B testing capabilities

Dynamic environment management

Monitoring and optimization

Establish robust monitoring practices:

Track deployment metrics

Set up performance monitoring

Configure deployment alerts

Establish deployment SLOs

Regular pipeline optimization

Why GitLab?

GitLab's continuous deployment capabilities make it a standout choice for modern deployment workflows. The platform excels in streamlining the path from code to production, offering built-in container registry, environment management, and deployment tracking all within a single interface. GitLab's environment-specific variables, deployment approval gates, and rollback capabilities provide the security and control needed for production deployments, while features like review apps and feature flags enable progressive delivery approaches. As part of GitLab's complete DevSecOps platform, these CD capabilities seamlessly integrate with your entire software lifecycle.

Get started today

The journey to continuous deployment is an evolution, not a revolution. Start with the fundamentals, build a solid foundation, and gradually incorporate advanced features as your team's needs grow. GitLab provides the tools and flexibility to support you at every stage of this journey, from your first automated deployment to complex, multi-environment delivery pipelines.