5 GitLab Premium features to help your team scale

Insights for the future of software development
Published on: December 18, 2024
6 min read
Explore how GitLab Premium boosts team collaboration and productivity, enabling organizations to scale with streamlined workflows and advanced capabilities.
DevSecOps platform
features
As development teams grow, what once worked for a small team often becomes a bottleneck. Code standards become inconsistent, operational silos develop, and technical debt accumulates faster. What was a well-oiled machine is now dysfunctional as more team members, projects, and tools are added on.
Many teams experience these challenges as they grow, but how you handle and address these growing pains can save you time, energy, and money in the long run. In this article, we’ll explore the common pitfalls growing teams face and how successful organizations address them.
One of the challenges growing teams face is maintaining consistent code quality as more developers contribute to the codebase. Quality issues that were once caught quickly now take longer to identify and fix.
Successful teams address these challenges through automated code analysis throughout their development workflow. Instead of relying solely on manual reviews, they implement systems to identify potential issues and enforce consistent standards before code even reaches human reviewers. This approach helps detect complexity issues early and flags potential security vulnerabilities, allowing reviewers to focus on more strategic aspects of code review.
The priorities for startups are often budget and speed, but as businesses grow, tracking DevSecOps workflows across a patchwork of tools can actually deter productivity.
Disparate tools cause developers to context switch between platforms, decreasing focus time and development speed. Toolchain sprawl also limits visibility among teams, creating operational silos that lead to miscommunication.
To address these challenges, teams often turn to Agile solutions to help with project management, align timelines, and improve cross-team collaboration. When combined with a DevSecOps environment, Agile creates a powerful system for software development that marries the iterative Agile approach with a security-first mindset.
In theory, teams should be more productive as they scale. However, if tools aren’t updated to accommodate a growing team, the CI/CD pipeline can feel clunky and inefficient.
Teams turn to tools that help them automate and optimize the CI/CD pipeline. By automating components like code reviews, merge trains, and permissions, teams can streamline the CI/CD pipeline and improve deployment speed.
GitLab Premium offers advanced features that help you build, maintain, deploy, and monitor complex pipelines. Increase the speed of deployment through the CI/CD pipeline with more control over code reviews and merge request processes.
Without rigorous governance policies, inefficient and insecure code may be released. With smaller companies, security reviews are often manual and the reviews often take a backseat to speed. This can lead to teams releasing incorrect or unsafe code to production causing costly delays.
To evolve their security practices, teams turn to stricter access controls, a more refined and delineated review process, as well as features that enable teams to review and track changes.
Without support, teams are left to troubleshoot issues themselves. This can lead to major delays or periods of downtime where the company is unable to deliver value. As companies grow, this downtime becomes more and more detrimental to the business.
It’s important to evaluate what your company’s threshold is for downtime. When the value of the downtime outweighs the cost of support, it’s time to scale your DevSecOps platform to meet those needs.
With GitLab Premium, customers of both SaaS and self-managed instances have access to Priority Support. GitLab customer support offers Tiered Support response times, ranging from emergency to low-impact services, and can help you resolve issues quickly, minimizing downtime and disruption to your development cycle.
Plus, for self-managed customers moving to Premium, GitLab offers support for any issues that occur after implementation and upgrade assistance to provide a seamless transition.
Instead of struggling with the challenges that growing teams face, scale your DevSecOps platform with GitLab Premium.
GitLab Premium provides teams with the project management, pipeline tools, security, and support needed to work efficiently and effectively across the software development lifecycle.
Learn more about why you should upgrade to GitLab Premium.
Share this article
All fields required
50%+ of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab
See what your team can do with the intelligent
DevSecOps platform.