Why upgrade from Free to Premium?

GitLab Premium enables growing teams to scale with features that improve code integrity, deployment efficiency, and collaboration.

Empower your team to accelerate innovation with GitLab Premium features, like:

  • Faster code reviews: Streamline merge requests with multiple approvers and integrated code review in the development workflow.
  • Priority support: Get dedicated customer support to quickly resolve issues, minimizing downtime and disruption to your development cycle.
  • Advanced project management: Use features like issue boards, epics, and roadmaps for improved project planning, scoping, and visualization.
  • High availability, disaster recovery: Restore self-managed instances and data in the event of an outage, ensuring your teams can work with little to no interruption.
  • Automate delivery with CI/CD: Multi-project pipeline graphs and merge trains help you build, maintain, deploy, and monitor complex pipelines.
Reduce complexity. Streamline software delivery.

By 2027, 80% of organizations will incorporate a DevOps platform into their tooling. Read the Gartner study

144x

faster feature releases

1,500

adopters in two weeks

99%

reduction in downtime

How GitLab Premium transforms your team’s workflow

“Enterprises reduce team onboarding costs by standardizing and simplifying procurement. Managers receive a single system of record and governance as well as a single pane of glass for metrics. Developers get integrated builds, improved developer experience, and flexibility when they need it. Operations can focus on keeping things running, not packaging the next release.”

Forrester
The Forrester Tech Tide™: Software Development, Q4 2024, Oct 2024

GitLab Premium helps you

Improve team collaboration

Improve teamwork and communication within a unified platform, streamlining code reviews and expediting merge request processes.

Deliver better products faster

Leverage advanced CI/CD capabilities and faster code reviews to maintain, deploy, and monitor applications efficiently.

Reduce security risk

Implement robust release controls to ensure your team ships high-quality, secure code consistently.

ROI calculator

GitLab Premium reduces costs by consolidating your toolchain.

Free vs Premium

Explore the features offered by Free and Premium plans.

Free Premium
Compute minutes per month 400 compute minutes 10,000 compute minutes
Bring your own GitLab CI/CD runners
Includes free static websites
Faster code reviews
Advanced CI/CD
Enterprise agile planning
Release controls
Self-managed reliability
Support
Compare all features
