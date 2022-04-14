"Before purchasing GitLab Premium, it was difficult to find a way to facilitate code sharing across different departments within the company. People would say, ‘I'm sure this has already been developed hundreds of times, but I can't access the source code.’ That has changed with our central GitLab installation, because now, we are all hosting our source code, more or less, on the same platform. Everybody can see it and participate."

Norman Stamnitz Product Manager, Deutsche Telekom