Why upgrade from Free to Premium?
GitLab Premium enables growing teams to scale with features that improve code integrity, deployment efficiency, and collaboration.
Empower your team to accelerate innovation with GitLab Premium features, like:
- Faster code reviews: Streamline merge requests with multiple approvers and integrated code review in the development workflow.
- Priority support: Get dedicated customer support to quickly resolve issues, minimizing downtime and disruption to your development cycle.
- Advanced project management: Use features like issue boards, epics, and roadmaps for improved project planning, scoping, and visualization.
- High availability, disaster recovery: Restore self-managed instances and data in the event of an outage, ensuring your teams can work with little to no interruption.
- Automate delivery with CI/CD: Multi-project pipeline graphs and merge trains help you build, maintain, deploy, and monitor complex pipelines.
Reduce complexity. Streamline software delivery.
By 2027, 80% of organizations will incorporate a DevOps platform into their tooling. Read the Gartner study
How GitLab Premium transforms your team’s workflow
“Enterprises reduce team onboarding costs by standardizing and simplifying procurement. Managers receive a single system of record and governance as well as a single pane of glass for metrics. Developers get integrated builds, improved developer experience, and flexibility when they need it. Operations can focus on keeping things running, not packaging the next release.”
GitLab Premium helps you
Improve team collaboration
Improve teamwork and communication within a unified platform, streamlining code reviews and expediting merge request processes.Learn more
Deliver better products faster
Leverage advanced CI/CD capabilities and faster code reviews to maintain, deploy, and monitor applications efficiently.Learn more
Reduce security risk
Implement robust release controls to ensure your team ships high-quality, secure code consistently.Learn more
GitLab Premium reduces costs by consolidating your toolchain.
Free vs Premium
Explore the features offered by Free and Premium plans.
|Free
|Premium
|Compute minutes per month
|400 compute minutes
|10,000 compute minutes
|Bring your own GitLab CI/CD runners
|Includes free static websites
|Faster code reviews
|Advanced CI/CD
|Enterprise agile planning
|Release controls
|Self-managed reliability
|Support
Ready to get started?
Discover what your team can accomplish when you upgrade from GitLab Free to Premium.