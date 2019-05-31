Ask GitLab Security: Paul Harrison

Published on May 31, 2019
What’s it like working to secure one of the most transparent organizations in the world? Meet our security team.
What’s it like working to secure one of the most transparent organizations in the world? To be a security practitioner in a highly iterative and agile environment? What does that look like and what kind of people thrive in that environment? It takes a certain individual ... curious, analytical, collaborative and dedicated. Of course, there’s more than meets the eye when it comes to our GitLab Security team; they also tackle the hard topics like the age-old 'Is a hotdog a sandwich?' debate, Vim vs Emacs, and Linux distros.
We take securing the GitLab product and service and protecting our company very seriously. But, we try not to take ourselves too seriously. We hope you learn something new in this series, but that you enjoy yourself too.
Name: Paul Harrison
Title: Senior Security Engineer / Interim Security Manager, Security Operations
How long have you been at GitLab? I started in January 2019
GitLab handle: @pharrison
Connect with Paul: LinkedIn / Twitter
I’m responsible for defining and implementing the operational security response processes and procedures to handle new and emerging risks to GitLab the company, the product, and GitLab.com. I’m also involved in day-to-day security event handling and engaging with partner teams around GitLab on any related questions or issues.
The most challenging AND rewarding aspect is helping to design our security posture and working to meet those goals one step at a time. This is incredibly unique and challenging as we’re 100 percent remote, the topography of the company and its environments is constantly iterating, and we want to ensure we hold true to our values by being as transparent and open as possible.
Dialing into local BBSs in the early '90s, IRC in the mid-90s, and being introduced to reading material like Phrack, 2600, and other amusing bits at an early and malleable age. Combined with a general interest in discovering how things work, breaking them in the process, and the kind of interesting things you can find!
10 years ago I was almost entirely focused on the security and compliance tools necessary to keep a solid grasp on enterprise email (well ... as best as you can!). From there, I broadened my horizons by taking on security management and architecture of local and remotely hosted environments, then compliance for interesting and terrifying acronyms like GDPR. This has resulted in a decent breadth of knowledge in many areas … and enough to be dangerous in others.
Please, please, please, please use a password manager like 1Password, or LastPass, or Bitwarden (examples, not endorsements, YMMV and pick what fits your workflow best!) and start using it to generate and save unique and difficult passwords for each of your sites or services. You won’t need to remember them and so you don’t need to use a memorable one. Then, while you’re at it, turn on two-factor authentication (2FA), and not that SMS/text message-based one. Use an app like Google Authenticator or Microsoft Authenticator, which will give you the six-digit number (aka Time-Based, One-Time Password) on your mobile device, or better. Having strong, unique passwords and 2FA enabled will significantly decrease the chance of your accounts being compromised.
First, the opportunities:
Striving, and for the vast majority of situations, succeeding, at being transparent is a hugely rewarding and helpful experience for both GitLab and the community. At first I was sceptical and from working with very tight-lipped organizations with their well-massaged disclosure communications, my mindset has been to not “air our dirty laundry.” But, being able to be transparent about vulnerabilities and issues means:
Now, the challenges:
With the premise of a bachelor’s degree being more focused on providing the deep, foundational knowledge and enabling people to continue to learn after completing the degree, a Security-focused bachelor’s program could be valuable. However, the continued learning aspect is absolutely a necessity in this space as, despite OWASP Top 10 (for example) having largely remained unchanged, the rest of the security landscape has shifted tremendously in the last decade. Without having the willingness to grow and the tools at your disposal to understand how to grow, you would have a difficult time.
Debian, specifically Debian Stable. It just works. Fast and reliable for server use and great for a desktop/workstation. I’ve been using Debian since version 5 or 6 and it is always my first choice when setting up a new system.
I’d like to be able to look at any one plant and make it to grow at any speed and to any size I wish. I could make one beanstalk be 100 feet tall and 3 feet wide, or a fully formed spruce tree but scaled down to a foot, all in a matter of seconds!
Neither a hotdog nor a taco are sandwiches! A sandwich is formed by bringing together two distinct pieces of something to hold an object or several objects between them, sandwiched between them one could say! A hotdog or taco are different from a sandwich because in both circumstances the hotdog itself (aka meat-tube) or the taco fillings are inserted into a crevice formed from a single continuous piece of something, which is no longer sandwiching anything but instead is actually formed to enable the holding of the hotdog or taco-fillings.
