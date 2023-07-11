GitHub to GitLab migration the easy way

If you are using different CI/CD tools and are considering migrating over to GitLab, you may be wondering about the difficulty of the migration process. Migration is usually a concern for DevSecOps teams when considering a new solution. This is due to the fact that migrating may involve heavy lifting. However, migrating to the GitLab AI-powered DevSecOps Platform can be extremely simple and I will show you how step by step.

In this blog post, we will go over how to migrate from GitHub to GitLab using our project import functionality. Manually migrating GitHub Actions to GitLab pipelines will be covered as well. I have also created a video going over the migration process for those who prefer that format:

What data can be migrated from GitHub to GitLab?

GitLab's built-in importer allows for GitHub projects to be automatically migrated into GitLab. The built-in importer is accessed directly from GitLab's project creation UI. From the UI, you can select what data you wish to migrate to GitLab.

The data that can be migrated includes the following:

Repository description

Git repository data

Branch protection rules

Collaborators (members)

Issues

Pull requests

Wiki pages

Milestones

Labels

Release notes content

Release notes attachments

Comment attachments

Issue description attachments

Pull request description attachments

Pull request review comments

Regular issue and pull request comments

Git Large File Storage (LFS) objects

Pull request reviews

Pull request assigned reviewers

Pull request “merged by” information

Pull request comments replies in discussions

Pull request review comments suggestions

Issue events and pull requests events

GitHub and GitLab have different naming conventions and concepts, so a mapping must be performed during the migration. For example, when collaborators/members are migrated, roles from GitHub are mapped to the appropriate GitLab roles as follows:

GitHub role GitLab role Read Guest Triage Reporter Write Developer Maintain Maintainer Admin Owner

Prerequisites

Now that you have an understanding of what can be imported, let's review the prerequisites for performing the migration.

With the GitLab importer, you can either import your projects from GitHub.com or GitHub Enterprise to either GitLab.com or Self-managed GitLab as long as you meet the following requirements:

You must be a Maintainer on the GitLab destination group you are importing to from GitHub

Each GitHub author and assignee in the repository must have a public-facing email address on GitHub that matches their GitLab email address

GitHub accounts must have a public-facing email address that is populated

GitHub import source must be enabled (Self-managed GitLab only)

When migrating a user, GitLab uses the public-facing email address in GitHub to verify the user with the same email on GitLab. Because email ownership is unique, you'll know you have set a valid user with valid permissions.

Performing the import

Now let's go over how to perform the migration. I will be migrating my project, the Reddit sentiment analyzer, from GitHub to GitLab. The Reddit sentiment analyzer contains a pull request (called a merge request in GitLab), issues, and comments.

Note: While you may not have permissions to my project, the step-by-step process applies to any project you own. I am using my project so you can see how I migrate GitHub Actions in the next section. Now, let's get started!

Create a new project in GitLab using the Project Creation Interface. Select the Import Project box. This allows you to migrate data from external sources.

Under Import project from, press the GitHub button. This will take you to the Authenticate with GitHub page. Press the Authenticate with GitHub button. You can also use a personal access token from GitHub with the repo scope if you prefer. This will take you to the GitHub authorization app. From here, you can grant access to GitHub organization(s) where the projects you wish to migrate are located.

Press the Grant button for the organization where the project you wish to migrate is stored. Press the Authorize gitlabhq button to grant GitLab access to the organization(s) selected. You will then be taken to the import selection page. From here, you can select the items you wish to import.

Note: The more items you choose to migrate, the longer the import will take.

Then you must set the GitLab location you want to migrate the GitHub project to.

Press the Import button and the import will begin. You can see the progress in the UI. Once the import is complete the status will be changed to "complete."

Import progress status

Now you should have the imported project in your workspace. Mine is called https://gitlab.com/awkwardferny/reddit-sentiment-analyzer. When examining the imported project, you can see the following:

Repository has been migrated

Issue has been migrated

Merge request has been migrated

Migrating GitHub Actions over to GitLab CI/CD

Now that you have migrated the project over from GitHub, notice that none of the GitHub Actions are running. Don't worry, they are very easy to migrate manually. So let's start the migration process for Actions.

Examine the GitHub Actions within the .github/workflows folder. In the project you just imported, you should see three different Action files:

This file contains the Action, which performs linting on the source code using flake8. It uses the python:3.10 Docker image and installs the application requirements before performing the lint.

name: "Lint" on: push: branches: [ master ] pull_request: branches: [ master ] jobs: lint: runs-on: ubuntu-latest steps: - uses: actions/checkout@v3 - name: Set up Python 3.10 uses: actions/setup-python@v4 with: python-version: "3.10" - name: Install dependencies run: | python -m pip install --upgrade pip pip install flake8 pytest if [ -f requirements.txt ]; then pip install -r requirements.txt; fi - name: Lint with flake8 run: | # stop the build if there are Python syntax errors or undefined names flake8 . --count --select=E9,F63,F7,F82 --show-source --statistics # exit-zero treats all errors as warnings. The GitHub editor is 127 chars wide flake8 . --count --exit-zero --max-complexity=10 --max-line-length=127 --statistics

This file contains the action which performs a smoke test by just running the CLI help menu. It uses the python:3.10 Docker image and installs the application requirements before performing the smoke test.

name: "Smoke Tests" on: push: branches: [ master ] pull_request: branches: [ master ] jobs: smoke-tests: runs-on: ubuntu-latest steps: - uses: actions/checkout@v3 - name: Set up Python 3.10 uses: actions/setup-python@v4 with: python-version: "3.10" - name: Install dependencies run: | python -m pip install --upgrade pip pip install setuptools if [ -f requirements.txt ]; then pip install -r requirements.txt; fi - name: Install Sentiment Analysis Application run: | python setup.py install - name: Run smoke tests run: | reddit-sentiment --help

This file contains the Action, which performs unit tests using pytest. It uses the python:3.10 Docker image and installs the application requirements running the unit tests.

name: "Unit Tests" on: push: branches: [ master ] pull_request: branches: [ master ] jobs: unit-tests: runs-on: ubuntu-latest steps: - uses: actions/checkout@v3 - name: Set up Python 3.10 uses: actions/setup-python@v4 with: python-version: "3.10" - name: Install dependencies run: | python -m pip install --upgrade pip pip install pytest if [ -f requirements.txt ]; then pip install -r requirements.txt; fi - name: Test with pytest run: | python -m pip install --upgrade pip if [ -f test-requirements.txt ]; then pip install -r test-requirements.txt; fi pytest tests/

Now let's go ahead and migrate these Actions over to GitLab.

Go to the recently imported project on GitLab and open up the WebIDE. Create a file at the root called .gitlab-ci.yml. This file defines the GitLab pipeline. Add the following configuration, which will add the GitHub Actions as Jobs in the GitLab pipeline. Notice the comments I added describing each section.

# This creates the stages in which the jobs will run. By default all # jobs will run in parallel in the stage. Once the jobs are completed # successfully then you move on to the next stage. The way jobs run # is completely configurable. stages: - test # With the include statement, you can quickly add jobs which have # been pre-defined in external YAMLs. The SAST job I included below # is provided and maintained by GitLab and adds Static Application # Security Testing (SAST) to your pipeline. include: - template: Jobs/SAST.gitlab-ci.yml # This is the unit test job which does exactly what is defined in # the GitHub Action in unit.yml. You can see it uses the python:3.10 # Docker image, installs the application dependencies, and then runs # the unit tests with pytest. It was added with a simple copy and # paste and minor syntax changes. unit: image: python:3.10 stage: test before_script: - python -m pip install --upgrade pip - pip install pytest - if [ -f requirements.txt ]; then pip install -r requirements.txt; fi script: - pytest tests/ # This is the lint job which does exactly what is defined in the # GitHub Action in lint.yml. You can see it uses the python:3.10 # Docker image, installs the application dependencies, and then # performs the linting with flake8. It was added with a simple copy # and paste and minor syntax changes. lint: image: python:3.10 stage: test before_script: - python -m pip install --upgrade pip - pip install flake8 - if [ -f requirements.txt ]; then pip install -r requirements.txt; fi script: - flake8 . --count --select=E9,F63,F7,F82 --show-source --statistics - flake8 . --count --exit-zero --max-complexity=10 --max-line-length=127 --statistics # This is the smoke test job which does exactly what is defined in # the GitHub Action in smoke.yml. You can see it uses the python:3.10 # Docker image, installs the application dependencies, and then runs # the smoke tests with the Reddit sentiment analysis CLI. It was # added with a simple copy and paste and minor syntax changes. smoke: image: python:3.10 stage: test before_script: - python -m pip install --upgrade pip - pip install setuptools - if [ -f requirements.txt ]; then pip install -r requirements.txt; fi - python setup.py install script: - reddit-sentiment --help

You can see that scripts being executed in GitLab match those scripts within the GitHub Actions. The only thing that has really changed is the syntax setting up the jobs and stages. To learn more on how to create and configure pipelines, check out the GitLab CI/CD documentation.

Let's check in the code. From the WebIDE click on the Source Control Tab in the side panel of the WebIDE. It is the third icon from the top. Then press the Commit to 'main' button, select Continue, and voila, you should now have a running pipeline. Examine the pipeline and make sure the jobs are running properly. Go back to your project and click on the pipeline icon. You can see the the four jobs we created have run.

Click on the Unit job and you can see that the unit tests were run successfully.

$ pytest tests/ ============================= test session starts ============================== platform linux -- Python 3.10.11, pytest-7.3.1, pluggy-1.0.0 rootdir: /builds/awkwardferny/reddit-sentiment-analyzer collected 2 items tests/test_scraper.py .. [100%] ============================== 2 passed in 0.09s =============================== Cleaning up project directory and file based variables 00:00 Job succeeded

And that's how simple it is to migrate a project over from GitHub to GitLab!

What other platforms can GitLab import from?

The GitLab importer allows one-click migration from several other platforms. These platforms include:

