GitLab Duo Agent Platform is helping redefine how organizations build, secure, and deliver software. Since its general availability in January 2026, the platform is bringing agentic AI to every phase of the software development lifecycle. Duo Agent Platform is an intelligent orchestration layer where software teams, and their specialized agents plan, code, review, and remediate security vulnerabilities together.

Through this exciting partnership, GitLab Duo Agent Platform automates software development orchestration and lifecycle context via its integration with Vertex AI on Google Cloud, which powers the model tier for agent calls. Software teams keep working on issues, merge requests, pipelines, and security workflows while inference follows the Google Cloud posture they already defined.

Advances in Google Cloud’s Vertex AI models expand how Google Cloud customers can use GitLab Duo Agent Platform in their environment. Customers get an AI-powered DevSecOps control plane in GitLab, backed by a rapidly advancing AI infrastructure foundation in Vertex AI and Duo Agent Platform’s flexible deployment and integration options. The combination enables more capable, governed agentic workflows that operate at enterprise scale.

Agents that work across the full lifecycle

Many AI tools focus on a single task: generating code faster. GitLab Duo Agent Platform goes further. It orchestrates AI agents across the entire software development lifecycle (SDLC), from planning through security review to delivery, across many teams with many projects and releases. At this scale, AI coding assistants are necessary for continuous innovation but not sufficient.

Single-purpose coding assistants rarely see the full state of a project. Backlog shape, open merge requests, failing jobs, and security findings live in GitLab, but a separate chat window in a coding assistant does not inherit that full picture of the SDLC. The gap shows up as manual handoffs, duplicate explanations to an AI that lacks context, and governance teams trying to map data flows across tools that were never designed as one system.

GitLab Duo Agent Platform helps close that gap by running agents and flows on the same objects engineers use every day. Vertex AI then supplies the models and services those agents call when Google Cloud is your chosen inference home, with GitLab’s AI Gateway mediating access so administrators keep a clear map of what connects to what. For instance, GitLab Duo Planner Agent analyzes backlogs, breaks epics into structured tasks, and applies prioritization frameworks to help teams decide what to build next. Security Analyst Agent triages vulnerabilities, details risks in plain language, and recommends remediation in priority order. Built-in flows connect these agents into end-to-end processes, without requiring developers to manage every handoff manually.

Agentic Chat in GitLab Duo Agent Platform ties the experience together for developers. They query in natural language to get context-aware responses with multi-step reasoning that draws on the full state of a project: its issues, merge requests, pipelines, security findings, and codebase. Because GitLab serves as the system of record for the SDLC with a unified data model, GitLab Duo agents operate with lifecycle context that falls outside the reach of standalone, tool-specific AI assistants.

Amplified by Vertex AI

GitLab Duo Agent Platform is designed to be model-flexible, routing different capabilities to different models based on what performs best for a given task. That architectural choice pays off on Google Cloud, where Vertex AI acts as the managed environment for foundation models and related services, providing a broad model ecosystem and managed infrastructure that helps push the platform's capabilities further.

The latest generations of AI models available through Vertex AI bring significant improvements in reasoning, tool use, and long-context understanding compared to previous iterations — the same properties that GitLab's agents rely on across many projects and teams with large, complex codebases. Longer context windows and richer tool integration in the underlying models expand what agents can accomplish in a single pass, which is especially important for workloads like deep backlog analysis or monorepo security review.

Vertex AI Model Garden, with access to a wide range of foundation models, gives customers the breadth to make these choices based on performance, cost, and regulatory requirements rather than vendor lock-in.

Moreover, GitLab customers can use Bring Your Own Model (BYOM) for Duo Agent Platform so approved providers and gateways land where your security model expects them. GitLab’s 18.9 launch coverage of self-hosted Duo Agent Platform and BYOM describes how that wiring works. With this deployment option, customers gain access to a wider set of model options they can tailor to their software development process: the right model for the right workflow, with the right guardrails.

For GitLab, the decision to build on Vertex AI was driven by the need for enterprise-grade reliability and unparalleled model breadth. Vertex AI and Model Garden completely abstract the heavy lifting of LLM hosting — meaning rapid version delivery, robust security, and strict governance are seamlessly built into the integration. Beyond offering Gemini models, Vertex AI provides global, low-latency access to a vast catalog of third-party and open-source models.

Combined with Google Cloud's industry-leading approach to data privacy and model protection, Vertex AI emerged as the clear choice to power GitLab's next-generation developer experience.

By integrating Vertex AI Model Garden into its backend, GitLab supercharges its DevSecOps platform without passing any complexity on to users. Development teams are not burdened with evaluating or managing underlying LLMs; instead, they experience a streamlined, AI-assisted workflow for building their applications.

GitLab completely abstracts cloud orchestration, enabling developers to focus entirely on writing great code, while Vertex AI powers the features and functionality that assist them.

What this means for customers on Google Cloud

GitLab Duo Agent Platform already delivers AI agents that operate across the full software lifecycle within a single, governed system of record. On Google Cloud, it enables rapid innovation as Vertex AI continues to advance the model and infrastructure layers.

For Google Cloud customers, this integration means streamlined software delivery while maintaining strict enterprise governance. For platform engineering groups, it means normalizing which Vertex-backed models power suggestions, analysis, and remediation inside GitLab instead of cataloging dozens of client-side tools. Security programs benefit when agents propose and validate fixes in the same place developers already triage findings, cutting context switching and reducing work that would otherwise spill into unmanaged channels.

From a cloud economics and policy angle, drawing agent inference toward Vertex from within GitLab keeps usage nearer to the agreements and controls you already run on Google Cloud, which helps avoid duplicate spend and shadow paths that bypass procurement.

Because Vertex AI is an underlying infrastructure provider for GitLab Duo Agent Platform, organizations are enabled to dramatically lift developer productivity without the overhead and risk of managing fragmented AI toolchains. Teams stay aligned within a single, secure system of record, helping them build applications faster and ship with confidence.

The GitLab and Google Cloud collaboration has been building since 2018. Today, it represents one of the most comprehensive paths for organizations moving from AI experiments to fully governed, agentic software development on Google Cloud. As both platforms continue to advance — GitLab expanding its agent orchestration and developer context, and Vertex AI pushing the boundaries of model capability and agent infrastructure — the value for joint customers will continue to grow.