GitLab Dedicated is a single-tenant SaaS solution that is fully isolated, deployed in your preferred AWS cloud region, and hosted and maintained by GitLab. GitLab Dedicated and compliance covers why regulated organizations choose a single-tenant instance operated by GitLab, and serves as a starting point for evaluation. In this article, you'll learn what to do after you sign on to GitLab Dedicated, including understanding which responsibilities GitLab takes on and which remain with your teams, as well as what controls each team needs to put in place.

Teams arriving from any self-managed source-control or CI/CD platform bring an operating model built around upgrade runbooks, pre-flight checks, staging environments, and rollback plans. On GitLab Dedicated, many of those responsibilities move to GitLab, and the ones that stay with you look different.

Division of responsibility

GitLab Dedicated splits platform operation between GitLab and the customer.

GitLab owns You own Version validation and testing Pipeline configuration Security patching Scripts and services calling the GitLab API Database migrations Webhooks and integrations Monitoring and observability Runner configuration Backup and regional recovery Migration away from deprecated features

The right-hand column is where most of your team's work now sits. GitLab operates the platform. Your teams operate what runs on it.

What you configure in Switchboard

Switchboard is the administration portal for GitLab Dedicated. From there, you manage:

IP allowlists for inbound access

SAML and instance authentication

Operational email addresses

Access to your application logs, which GitLab delivers to a private Amazon S3 bucket

AWS PrivateLink connections and bring-your-own-key encryption

Hosted runners

Switchboard has two roles: Admin edits instance configuration and manages Switchboard users; Read-only views instance data.

Some capabilities must be enabled on your tenant by GitLab before they appear in Switchboard. If an option you expect is missing, contact your Customer Success Manager or Support before troubleshooting permissions.

GitLab Dedicated does not provide shell access to the infrastructure, feature flags, experimental features, or modified GitLab source. These constraints are what allow GitLab to carry the availability SLA and keep every instance on the supported upgrade path.

How upgrades work

GitLab Dedicated runs one minor version behind current GitLab, a model known as N-1. Your instance has a weekly maintenance window, chosen at onboarding. Most weeks that window carries patches and infrastructure work. Once a month, after each GitLab release, it carries the minor version upgrade. Each release has already run on GitLab.com before it reaches your instance.

Major versions arrive roughly once a year. Breaking changes are announced in the deprecations list in advance, typically with at least a month's notice. GitLab also identifies customers using features scheduled to change and contacts them ahead of the upgrade.

Upgrade validation

GitLab SREs validate each release against internal test environments before it reaches any customer instance. The pre- and post-upgrade health checks documented for GitLab Self-Managed don't apply to Dedicated, because they require infrastructure access that customers don't have. GitLab monitors your instance and contacts you if an upgrade causes a problem.

For teams used to running their own upgrade validation, this is the biggest change in the operating model. Upgrade testing moves from your team to GitLab's.

Maintenance windows and exceptions

Your maintenance window cannot be changed after onboarding. Two things can move an upgrade off your window:

Production change locks are declared by GitLab during periods of reduced GitLab staffing, such as major holidays. They pause all production changes, including Switchboard configuration. An upgrade due during a lock moves to the first window after it lifts. You can’t request a lock for your own change freeze.

are declared by GitLab during periods of reduced GitLab staffing, such as major holidays. They pause all production changes, including Switchboard configuration. An upgrade due during a lock moves to the first window after it lifts. You can’t request a lock for your own change freeze. Emergency maintenance covers urgent actions such as a platform outage, serious degradation, or a critical security fix. It’s applied outside your window and can’t be postponed.

For emergency security patches, GitLab withholds vulnerability details until disclosure because publishing early would expose customers that have not yet been patched. Details are published through the vulnerability disclosure process 90 days after release.

Reference architecture changes happen when your instance needs resizing, for example to support more load. GitLab schedules the change with you in advance. During the resize, content stays readable, but most writes, including Git pushes, fail and new CI/CD jobs don’t start. Plan for up to an hour per size step.

Rollback

Version rollback is not part of the GitLab Dedicated operating model. It is also not a supported operation on GitLab Self-Managed. Upgrades run post-deployment database migrations, and once those have run, earlier application versions are no longer compatible with the data. Rolling back a self-managed instance means restoring a database backup taken under the target version and losing all changes since.

GitLab Dedicated resolves regressions by rolling forward with patch releases. The N-1 lag, zero-downtime deployments applied one minor version at a time, and emergency maintenance for critical issues are the controls that reduce how often a fix is needed.

Disaster recovery

The disaster recovery documentation covers the headline objectives: an RTO of eight hours and an RPO of four hours, with failover typically completing in 90 minutes. These rest on four-hourly snapshots of every datastore, continuous log-based database backups for point-in-time recovery, and Geo replication of database, repository, and object storage to your secondary region. The full objectives apply only to instances configured with a secondary region when the instance is created. Without one, recovery relies on restoring from backup.

Failover limits

Some services behave differently after a failover. Plan for these:

Advanced search indexes are not continuously replicated and are rebuilt after failover. Basic search remains available in the meantime.

ClickHouse Cloud is provisioned in the primary region only.

Hosted runners are provisioned in the primary region only and are not rebuilt in the secondary.

PrivateLink connections must be repointed at the secondary endpoint. Create the secondary endpoint before a disaster. It can sit in your primary region and connect cross-region, so after a failover you change DNS and leave workloads where they are. The inbound PrivateLink Terraform module shows the setup.

Disaster recovery and accidental deletion

Disaster recovery on GitLab Dedicated is designed for platform-level failures. Recovering data a customer deleted is not a standard service process. For accidental deletion, use delayed project and group deletion, which retains deleted items for a period you configure.

This matters most for teams managing group and project structure with infrastructure-as-code. A Terraform plan that removes a group can remove everything beneath it. Controls on the customer side include plan review before apply, protected configuration repositories, and a deletion retention period long enough for the mistake to be noticed.

Testing changes without a staging environment

A common question from teams moving to GitLab Dedicated is how to test their own changes, such as pipeline updates, compliance policies, organization-level settings, and integrations, when there is a single instance.

A second GitLab Dedicated instance can serve as staging. Placed in an earlier maintenance window, it gives production a few days of soak behind it. It runs the same version as production, so it does not preview the next release, and it is a second environment at additional cost.

Several practices work on a single instance:

A sandbox group with its own projects, where pipeline and policy changes run before they reach production groups

Versioned CI/CD components and includes, so changes ship as new refs

Compliance frameworks applied to the sandbox group first, then promoted

Infrastructure-as-code for group and project structure, with mandatory plan review

What each team needs to know

Platform engineering. Instance configuration moves to Switchboard. Your team owns the integration surface: API consumers, webhooks, runner configuration.

Change and release management. The upgrade cadence and maintenance window are fixed. Build the change calendar around them, and keep releases and time-critical jobs out of the window. Performance degradation during the scheduled window does not count against the availability SLA. Hosted runners run on a separate schedule. GitLab upgrades them without downtime or interrupting running jobs, so those upgrades can happen outside your window.

Security and compliance. Patching is continuous and applied at zero downtime, and disclosure follows a published process. Both can be referenced directly in audit evidence. Encryption keys are another onboarding decision. Data at rest is encrypted with AWS-managed KMS keys by default. If you want customer-managed keys, you supply your own KMS key ARNs when the instance is created. That choice can’t be added, removed, or changed later.

SRE. Include the published RTO and RPO in recovery runbooks, along with the failover limits above. Pre-configure secondary-region network endpoints. Treat GitLab’s operational notifications as your failover signal, because GitLab doesn’t offer programmatic monitoring of failover events. Rehearse the steps you own, such as repointing PrivateLink and moving CI/CD jobs to your own runners if you rely on hosted runners.

Developers. Zero-downtime upgrades can include a brief interruption of under a minute when compute resources restart, and long-running connections may drop. Implement retries.

Getting started checklist

Set operational contacts to a team distribution list. Operational contacts receive notifications regardless of individual Switchboard settings. Review the deprecations list each release. Maintain an inventory of API consumers, webhooks, and runner configuration. Standardize pipeline configuration migrated from other platforms before it reaches production groups. Add the published recovery objectives and failover limits to your DR plan. Put plan review and deletion retention in place for infrastructure-as-code that manages groups and projects.

Summary

GitLab Dedicated moves platform validation, patching, monitoring, and recovery to GitLab. Your teams keep ownership of pipelines, integrations, runners, and the structure of your groups and projects. Teams that map that split early, and set up the controls on their side of it, spend less time on surprises after go-live.

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