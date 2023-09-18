GitLab releases moving to the third Thursday of the month

Published on: September 18, 2023
1 min read
This move will create more predictability for our customers in terms of the day of week for the release while continuing our monthly pace of self-managed releases.
Starting with GitLab 16.6, which will be released on Nov. 16, 2023, our monthly release date will change from the 22nd of every month to the third Thursday of every month. This iteration in our release processes will ensure consistency and create more predictability for our customers in terms of the day of the week for the release while continuing our monthly pace of self-managed releases.
If you’re using GitLab.com SaaS, not much will change as GitLab.com SaaS will continue to deploy multiple times a day.
If you’re using GitLab self-managed, releases will happen on the third Thursday of every month. If you have any processes, tooling, or automation that is based around the GitLab self-managed release being the 22nd of the month, it will need to be updated to support this new schedule of the third Thursday of the month.
A new rolling 12-month schedule has been added to the releases page with more details about these changes, and can be added to your bookmarks. A machine-readable version is also available at
data/releases.yml.
50%+ of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab
See what your team can do with the intelligent
DevSecOps platform.