Co-Create with GitLab: Building the Platform Together

Co-Create brings together all the ways customers, partners, and community members help build and improve GitLab, through direct collaboration with our Product and Engineering teams.

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Your engineers and GitLab engineers merge their work into one change that ships to GitLab

Maximize your GitLab investment

Co-Create gives your organization a direct path to GitLab Product and Engineering, so your teams get more value from the platform they already rely on.

  • Get the capabilities you need, faster

    Work with GitLab Product and Engineering to build the improvements your business needs, in alignment with GitLab's product direction.

  • Lower your cost of ownership

    Contribute improvements upstream instead of maintaining custom solutions. Once merged, GitLab takes over the maintenance.

  • Upskill your engineers with GitLab experts

    Your engineers learn GitLab's architecture and practices hands-on, guided by the people who build it.

Ways to
Co-Create

Pick the path that matches your flow, or try them all.

  • For organizations

    Work side by side with GitLab Product and Engineering on improvements aligned with your business and technical priorities, with technical onboarding, a one-week collaboration with a GitLab engineer, and ongoing support.

    Apply to Co-Create

Talk to the Co-Create team

Not sure where to start?

Tell us what you want to achieve and we'll help you find the right way to Co-Create.

Contact usExplore ways to Co-Create
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