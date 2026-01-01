You don't want to log into the UI to write a pipeline. This skill keeps you in your editor for as long as it can. But sometimes you have to come back, whether it's a broken pipeline, an MR review, a deploy gone sideways. When you do, the platform's already wired up. Code, pipelines, registry, secrets, and deploys live in one place. Whatever editor or agent you use plugs in. The same security checks run on AI-written code as on yours.