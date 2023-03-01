Expanding GitLab for Startups program

GitLab is committed to supporting the startup community, and we are excited to announce the expansion of our GitLab for Startups program. Our goal has always been to help businesses of all sizes streamline their development processes and improve collaboration, and we recognize the unique challenges that startups face.

Starting on March 15, 2023, our GitLab for Startups program will include qualifying startups backed by external funding. Based on funding level and years in the program, qualifying startups are able to utilize our complete DevSecOps platform at a highly discounted price or possibly at no cost for the first year. The program will continue supporting eligible startups with deep discounts in the second year.

With GitLab, startups are able to reduce software development cycles, reduce time to market, and improve product quality. By adopting a single application for the entire DevSecOps lifecycle, startups can develop software faster and focus more on growing their customer base, increasing revenue, and differentiating their product in the market.

Qualifying startups can submit the application form on our GitLab for Startups page starting on March 15, 2023. For additional questions regarding this offer, please see our FAQ section on the GitLab for Startups page or feel free to reach out to us at [email protected].