ML experiment: Extending Code Suggestions to more development environments

This blog is the latest post in an ongoing series about GitLab's journey to build and integrate AI/ML into our DevSecOps platform. The first blog post can be found here. Throughout the series, we'll feature blogs from our product, engineering, and UX teams to showcase how we're infusing AI/ML into GitLab.

We've been continuing to extend the reach of GitLab Code Suggestions and make improvements to enhance developer productivity. Continuing with our theme of experimentation and iteration, we're now announcing experimental support for Code Suggestions in Visual Studio, JetBrains IDEs, Neovim, and other development environments.

Code Suggestions for Visual Studio

In this rapid prototype, Michael Eddington, Staff Backend Engineer, built an extension to bring GitLab Code Suggestions to Visual Studio. With this experiment, you can begin writing code and have suggestions provided to help accelerate your development efforts while you type.

You can follow our instructions for getting started to try this extension out today. Provide your feedback about this extension in this issue.

Code Suggestions for JetBrains IDEs

In this rapid prototype, Dinesh Bolkensteyn, Senior Vulnerability Researcher, built a plugin to bring GitLab Code Suggestions to JetBrains IDE. With this experiment, you can begin writing code and have suggestions provided to help accelerate your development efforts while you type.

You can follow our instructions for getting started to try it out today. Provide your feedback about this extension in this issue.

Code Suggestions Language Server for Neovim and more

In this rapid prototype, Julian Thome, Staff Vulnerability Research Engineer, and Michael Henriksen, Senior Vulnerability Research Engineeer, developed a language server that leverages the Language Server Protocol to provide GitLab Code Suggestions in Neovim or any other editor with LSP support.

This language server allows you to configure any supporting editor or IDE to start receiving GitLab Code Suggestions as you type. We've provided instructions for getting started with Neovim, Sublime Text, and Emacs for your convenience. Provide your feedback about these integrations in this issue.

Iterating on AI/ML features

While these are just experiments today, we are iterating on how to effectively bring mature IDE integrations like these to our customers. We'll continue to refine these integrations and improve the experience to provide you with streamlined code suggestions while you work, wherever you choose to work. We're also working to expand our scope beyond these IDEs so if you have an interest in seeing an additional editor/IDE supported, let us know.

This experiment is just the start of the ways we're infusing GitLab with AI/ML capabilities to help GitLab users become more efficient and effective at their jobs. We are looking across the software development lifecycle for painful and time-consuming tasks that are ideal for AI-assisted features. We'll continue to share these demos throughout this blog series.

