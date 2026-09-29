GitLab and Claude Code: Fast, compliant AI

Government agencies are feeling twin pressures: While the U.S. Office of Management and Budget (OMB) is urging you to deploy AI faster, the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) wants guardrails in place before that happens.

To accelerate AI coding, many agencies are turning to AI coding assistants like Anthropic's Claude Code. But what about guardrails? GitLab Duo Agent Platform can govern your entire software development lifecycle, regardless of which model creates your code.

The need for speed with control

To realize the full potential of AI, government agencies need to eliminate the friction that currently exists. For instance, OMB points to outdated compliance processes as one of the biggest obstacles to deploying advanced AI-powered cyber defenses, while GAO says a lack of safeguards is a limiting factor to greater AI adoption.

Agencies utilizing coding assistants might be solving the speed issue, but without a governance strategy, they lack true compliance. Writing code has never been cheaper or faster, but knowing what's in that code before production is another matter.

A governed workflow

In February 2026, the NIST Center for AI Standards and Innovation launched the first federal program dedicated to agentic AI security standards, giving agencies a formal reference for how agents should be authenticated, authorized, and audit-logged.

Meeting that bar takes more than connecting Claude Code to GitLab. An integration passes data between two tools. It doesn't create a shared context model, a policy engine, or a single audit trail. GitLab Duo Agent Platform, AI orchestration across the software development lifecycle, starts with context already built in. It holds the project, the issues, the merge requests, the pipelines, and the vulnerability history — the full picture a standalone coding agent simply doesn't have. Every action Duo Agent Platform takes is scoped, logged, and reviewable inside the platform your agency already runs.

Foundational flows fire automatically on software development lifecycle events, run on the GitLab Runners your agency operates, and tie an audit trail to every merge request, with no script for your team to build or maintain. It's one governance plane across every tool your team runs.

That governance also isn't tied to any single model. AI models and providers are a replaceable component of GitLab's architecture, not an inseparable one, so your agency keeps the ability to authorize, restrict, or swap out which model is doing the writing without rebuilding the workflow around it. Claude Code is a strong example of a model that plugs into that architecture well.

A change is only as useful as what happens after it's written: Can it be safely understood in the context of your delivery system, acted on correctly, documented with the right evidence, and handed back into the workflow your team already governs? Which tool wrote better code doesn't answer that.

Running Claude Code as the coding interface inside GitLab Duo Agent Platform, rather than as a separate, disconnected tool, is how agencies get both Claude's coding experience and GitLab's governed execution in the same system of record. Claude Code's prompting skill carries over whether a developer is working standalone or inside Duo Agent Platform. What changes is where that code goes after it's written, not how a developer writes it.

Where agentic coding strains team workflows

The friction isn't only technical. As agents write more first drafts solo instead of with a teammate, teams are hitting a gap they haven't solved: how review and shared context work when the team wasn't in the room while the code was written. That gap is particularly evident in the government, where not every developer holds the clearance needed to review code on classified or sensitive systems and hiring more reviewers is a security determination that can take months.

GitLab’s own research shows that more than three-quarters of developers say they're writing and committing code faster with AI, yet overall software delivery hasn't sped up at the same rate because the bottleneck moved downstream to review, testing, and collaboration. LinearB's 2026 Software Engineering Benchmarks Report found agentic AI merge requests take 5.3 times longer for a reviewer to pick up than unassisted ones. In an agency running lean on reviewers, that lag compounds rather than just adds up.

That's a governance problem as much as a workflow one. A merge request gate that enforces review, scans, and approvals regardless of which tool generated the change means a team's process for absorbing agent output doesn't have to be reinvented every time the coding tool changes.

Network-restricted deployment vs. AI model choice

Flexibility matters most once you leave the browser and consider where the model runs. Federal environments face this same tension: running without any external network path isn't the same as controlling which model does the work. GitLab Duo Agent Platform Self-Hosted runs entirely on infrastructure an agency controls, covering data residency mandates, air-gapped networks, or policies that bar sending code to third-party APIs. GitLab has continued to expand model support, so agencies aren't forced into using the same model for every job, big or small. Those same models can also run on GPU-enabled virtual machines in a private cloud, for teams that want self-managed inference without the hardware costs.

As of August 2026, GitLab Dedicated for Government customers can deploy the AI Gateway for Duo Agent Platform inside their own single-tenant environment and connect the model provider of their choice, including Amazon Bedrock. Inference stays in their chosen region, under the same SLA, encryption, and change-control model an agency already uses for their workflows.

Get started with GitLab Duo Agent Platform

Claude Code and GitLab Duo Agent Platform aren't a trade-off. They're built to work in tandem. The developers who use Claude Code well should keep using it, the same way, without a new tool getting in the way of how they work. What GitLab Duo Agent Platform adds is a governed merge request gate every change passes through before it ships, regardless of which model or tool wrote it.

Your agency shouldn't have to choose between speed and control. See how GitLab Duo Agent Platform delivers both. Try Duo Agent Platform today.

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