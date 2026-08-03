Secure every commit to production with Claude and GitLab

Published on: August 3, 2026
7 min read
Claude Security catches vulnerabilities inside a coding session. GitLab picks up from there, scanning, enforcing policy, and producing audit evidence for the software lifecycle.
Agentic coding is moving faster than many enterprise governance programs can keep up with. Coding assistants, like the Claude security guidance plugin and Claude Security, can flag and fix common vulnerabilities in code as it's written, in the same session. This is valuable for writing more secure code, but security doesn't stop there. A commit is one stage in the path to production: Merges, dependency updates, infrastructure changes, and audits happen after the session ends.
GitLab covers securing the remainder of the path to production. There are five handoffs in the typical Anthropic Claude-to-GitLab security workflow. This article walks through each one to illustrate how to govern agentic coding at scale.
Teams already using Claude security guidance and Claude Security can plug that context directly into GitLab through the GitLab MCP server and keep their existing workflow. Claude handles the moment of authoring; GitLab handles everything from there through production, on one platform.
The Claude security guidance plugin reviews code within a single developer's session, catching issues fast enough to keep an agent moving. Once that code leaves a session, security teams need a record of what happened inside it and controls over what happens next.
GitLab gives teams the visibility and the control to define guardrails for secure coding, before code reaches production, no matter where the code originated.
Change management audit requirements are expanding to include agents. Compliance frameworks such as SOC 2, PCI DSS, and FedRAMP require documented evidence that every change was tested, reviewed, and approved before it shipped.
GitLab makes compliance controls enforceable and evidence collection automatic for auditors:
You probably send more of your code, and the business context around it, to a model for review than you do a person. Regulated, government, and IP-sensitive teams need to decide what leaves their environment, such as credentials, proprietary logic, and regulated data. That decision has to happen before any scan runs, and across every tool that touches their code.
With GitLab, you decide what data reaches a model before it ever leaves your environment:
Anthropic's documentation is explicit that the Claude security guidance plugin is a best-effort assistive tool, meant to sit alongside human code review and various security scanners, not replace them. That scoping is important to pay attention to, because some vulnerabilities don't exist at the moment code ships. A dependency you ship today can have a critical vulnerability disclosed against it next year, with no change to your own code. Log4Shell is the clearest example; applications that shipped years earlier were suddenly exploitable the moment the vulnerability became public knowledge in December 2021.
Dependencies, container images, infrastructure configuration, and secrets already sitting in your commit history need scanning that runs independently of any single session.
GitLab secures the entire software delivery lifecycle:
The Claude security guidance plugin reviews the code Claude writes and commits inside a session. Commits made from a developer's own shell, including the "!" shell escape inside a session, fall outside what the plug-in reviews. Claude Security extends that to a full codebase or human-written code, on demand, when a developer or admin runs it.
GitLab’s scan execution and merge request approval policies run on the pipeline for every change, so coverage doesn't depend on whether a human or an agent wrote the code, or whether they remembered to initiate a scan.
Claude security guidance and Claude Security help developers catch and fix issues the moment code is written. Once that code leaves the session, enterprise security and platform teams are accountable for shipping it securely to production. They need visibility into what an agent did, proof that security procedures were followed, and the ability to stop a problematic change before it ships.
GitLab bridges your Claude workflow. Set guardrails once in GitLab, and every agent and every developer ships faster and more securely inside them. Claude helps write secure code. GitLab governs everything from there to production, without slowing teams down.
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Already on Ultimate? Set up scan execution and merge request approval policies to start enforcing guardrails today.
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