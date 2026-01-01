GitLab for Slack

From conversation to production, without losing the thread.

It’s like having an engineer on your team, one mention away. Ask @GitLab to find what already exists, organize what you decided, and turn it into issues, merge requests, and shipped code.

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GitLab for Slack · Where your team talks, connected to where the work ships

Start in Slack. Finish in GitLab.

From the first message to the final deploy, agents keep the work moving.

  • Engineer

    @GitLab did we already build any promo code logic in the Rewards Store?

    GitLab APP

    There’s discount handling in the cart service and a closed issue from last year that scoped promo codes. Want me to link it?

    Find out what already exists

    Ask @GitLab whether an idea is already built, tracked, or in progress. It searches your projects and code and brings the answer into the thread.

  • GitLab APP

    Your flow opened merge request !11, “Promo code entry on the basket page.” It closes issue #9 and is ready for review.

    Go from issue to merge request

    An issue created from Slack can start your team’s agent flows in GitLab. The conversation moves straight into code, with the context still attached.

  • PM

    @GitLab summarize what we decided and create an issue for it

    GitLab APP

    Created issue #9, “Promo code entry on the basket page,” with 3 decisions, 2 open questions, and owners for each action item.

    Turn a thread into tracked work

    No recap needed. @GitLab already has the thread. Ask it to sort out what you decided and who owns what, then turn it into an issue with every decision, edge case, and open question.

  • Engineer

    @GitLab is !11 ready to merge?

    GitLab APP

    Pipeline passed. Security review flagged one issue in the discount logic; the fix is in the MR.

    Check before you ship

    Ask whether a merge request is ready. @GitLab checks the reviews, security scans, and pipelines, and flags anything that needs a fix first.

Everyone in the thread gets a shortcut

The people who ask for the work and the people who build it, all in the same conversation.

Check what exists before you build it again

Engineering

@GitLab did we already build promo code logic?

[ Governance ]

Governed from the first mention

The conversation happens in Slack. The work, and every control on it, stays in GitLab.

A Slack thread with an @GitLab mention becomes an issue, then a merge request built by a flow, then review with scans and rules, then a deploy to a protected environment. Status posts back to the thread.

  • In channels, GitLab acts only when someone mentions @GitLab. In a DM, it answers you and only you.

Start building faster today

Bring @GitLab into the conversation

You’ll get the most out of GitLab for Slack if:

  • Your team already decides in Slack: requests, scoping, and approvals happen in threads, then get retyped into GitLab.
  • You’re on Premium or Ultimate: GitLab for Slack is included, with usage drawn from GitLab Credits.
  • You want agents with guardrails: you’re ready for agents to do real work, as long as it runs through your existing review and approval rules.
  • You want fewer handoffs: the wait between a decision and the first commit is where your projects slow down.
Add to Slack

On GitLab.com, reinstall the GitLab for Slack app to get the new features. On GitLab Self-Managed, upgrade to 19.6, then reinstall.

GitLab Duo Agent Platform showing an agent session alongside its activity feed