Everyone in the thread gets a shortcut The people who ask for the work and the people who build it, all in the same conversation.

Engineering Product UX and design Sales and customer teams Security and platform

Check what exists before you build it again Engineering @GitLab did we already build promo code logic?

Turn a decision into scoped work before the meeting ends Product @GitLab summarize what we agreed and create an issue

Make sure your notes get to the people and agents doing the work UX @GitLab add my error state notes to the issue

Bring in a customer ask and follow it to production Sales @GitLab is promo code entry live yet?