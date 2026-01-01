GitLab for Slack
From conversation to production, without losing the thread.
It’s like having an engineer on your team, one mention away. Ask @GitLab to find what already exists, organize what you decided, and turn it into issues, merge requests, and shipped code.
GitLab for Slack · Where your team talks, connected to where the work ships
Start in Slack. Finish in GitLab.
From the first message to the final deploy, agents keep the work moving.
Find out what already exists
Ask @GitLab whether an idea is already built, tracked, or in progress. It searches your projects and code and brings the answer into the thread.
Go from issue to merge request
An issue created from Slack can start your team’s agent flows in GitLab. The conversation moves straight into code, with the context still attached.
Turn a thread into tracked work
No recap needed. @GitLab already has the thread. Ask it to sort out what you decided and who owns what, then turn it into an issue with every decision, edge case, and open question.
Check before you ship
Ask whether a merge request is ready. @GitLab checks the reviews, security scans, and pipelines, and flags anything that needs a fix first.
Everyone in the thread gets a shortcut
The people who ask for the work and the people who build it, all in the same conversation.
Check what exists before you build it again
[ Governance ]
Governed from the first mention
The conversation happens in Slack. The work, and every control on it, stays in GitLab.
In channels, GitLab acts only when someone mentions @GitLab. In a DM, it answers you and only you.
Start building faster today
Bring @GitLab into the conversation
You’ll get the most out of GitLab for Slack if:
- Your team already decides in Slack: requests, scoping, and approvals happen in threads, then get retyped into GitLab.
- You’re on Premium or Ultimate: GitLab for Slack is included, with usage drawn from GitLab Credits.
- You want agents with guardrails: you’re ready for agents to do real work, as long as it runs through your existing review and approval rules.
- You want fewer handoffs: the wait between a decision and the first commit is where your projects slow down.
On GitLab.com, reinstall the GitLab for Slack app to get the new features. On GitLab Self-Managed, upgrade to 19.6, then reinstall.