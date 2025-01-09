GitLab supports banks in navigating regulatory challenges

The risk of cyber attacks in the banking industry has reached unprecedented levels. Studies by the International Monetary Fund reveal that the financial sector is particularly vulnerable to cyber threats, with nearly one-fifth of reported incidents in the past two decades targeting this industry alone. As these threats continue to escalate, they drive the need for a regulatory response, prompting the banking and financial services industry to prepare for significant changes. GitLab enables financial institutions to proactively tackle these challenges, supporting banks on their regulatory journey while ensuring the operational resilience needed to protect the sensitive data pervasive throughout the banking ecosystem.

Understanding the upcoming regulatory changes

Acknowledging that the regulatory landscape frequently changes, this article will concentrate on key frameworks in the EU poised to shape the future of banking and financial services. These frameworks not only address current industry challenges but also set the foundation for the development of a more secure and resilient financial ecosystem.

Here are several regulations that are demanding the attention of the financial services industry.

Implemented as of January 2024, with a grace period extending for two years, the CRA establishes a comprehensive framework to enhance cybersecurity standards for digital products and services within the EU. This regulation seeks to mitigate the risks of vulnerabilities in software and hardware by ensuring that security is integrated throughout the entire product lifecycle, promoting a proactive “shift left” approach to security. By embedding security measures from the design phase onward, the CRA aims to safeguard the digital economy and bolster consumer trust in digital services.

Taking effect on January 17, 2025, the Digital Operations Resilience Act aims to ensure that financial institutions can withstand, respond to, and recover from all types of information and communication technology related disruptions and threats. The goal is to unify and strengthen the resilience of the financial sector across Europe.

Anticipated to become applicable on September 12, 2025, this regulation seeks to provide clearer rules regarding data use and sharing for AI and the internet of things, or IoT, enhancing data access and fostering innovation in various sectors, including finance.

Implications for banks and financial institutions

As financial institutions adapt to these evolving regulatory frameworks, the implications are significant and far-reaching. For instance, PYMNTS reports 59% of bankers see their legacy systems as a major business challenge. These challenges present obstacles in the delivery of modern services, while hindering their ability to both detect and respond to modern cyber threats. According to the 2024 IBM Data Breach Report, the average cost of a data breach in the financial services sector is a staggering $6.08 million, with breaches taking an average of 258 days to identify and contain. Unfortunately for banks, the most common type of data stolen or compromised was customer personally identifiable information, or PII. This highlights the urgent need for organizations to modernize their security practices and infrastructure.

Here are four ways to address this challenge.

Increase investment in technology: Banks will need to significantly increase their investments in technology and infrastructure. This involves evaluating current systems and processes to ensure they align with the stringent requirements of CRA, DORA, the European Data Act, and other regulations. Heighten risk management practices: A cultural shift will be necessary within organizations, as teams will need to prioritize risk management and resilience strategies. DORA, in particular, emphasizes not just compliance but the ability to anticipate and recover from disruptions. Enhance data governance: Many of these new regulations will require banks to prepare for new approaches to data sharing and governance. Banks will have to rethink how data is collected, stored, and analyzed, with a strong focus on transparency, accountability, and collaboration across departments. Strengthen cybersecurity: As cyber threats evolve, the importance of robust cybersecurity measures cannot be overstated. The CRA mandates that financial institutions implement comprehensive security protocols, requiring banks to prioritize cybersecurity investments at every phase of the software development lifecycle.

How GitLab can help

With years of experience working with some of the largest financial organizations in the world, GitLab stands ready to support banks and other financial institutions in their compliance efforts. Our integrated suite of features empowers development teams to streamline their workflows, allowing them to concentrate on software development rather than becoming bogged down by the manual tracking and monitoring of evolving compliance regulations.

GitLab Dedicated, our fully isolated, single-tenant SaaS solution, is designed to meet the complex compliance and data residency requirements of highly regulated industries. Hosted and managed by GitLab, in your chosen cloud region, GitLab Dedicated ensures that sensitive data remains secure and compliant with local regulations. GitLab can help banks navigate these challenges effectively with:

Issue tracking and management: Within a bank, ineffective risk management can lead to overlooked vulnerabilities and inefficient mitigation strategies. GitLab’s issue tracking capabilities allow security vulnerabilities to appear alongside feature requests in the backlog, creating full visibility across teams. Sensitive issues can also be marked as confidential, so that only those who have sufficient permissions can access. This combination of transparency and controlled access supports a culture of collaboration and accountability, as development, security, and operations teams work together seamlessly on risk management. This cultural shift is crucial; rather than merely purchasing tools or one-off solutions, organizations must embed collaboration into their workflows to ensure security becomes a key part of the development process.

Automated testing: A common challenge in the financial services industry is centered around the fact that homegrown solutions that were once robust processes become slow and cumbersome over time, leading to reduced agility. So much so that Forbes found that 60% of banking leaders consider legacy infrastructure to be the major factor keeping them from unlocking incremental growth. To compensate, the industry has shifted toward giving developers more freedom, but often at the cost of maintaining high security standards.



GitLab solves this challenge by automating testing within CI/CD pipelines, enabling financial institutions to maintain both speed and security. Developers can configure pipelines to fit their workflows, while security and compliance teams retain control over policies, ensuring adherence to critical security measures. By automating testing processes, GitLab helps banks remain resilient and functional, reducing the likelihood of disruptions.

Data management and compliance: GitLab’s data management features enable organizations to securely handle sensitive information. With embedded audit logs, banks can track data access and changes, ensuring transparency and accountability in their data practices. These logs can show actions such as who changed the permission level of a particular user for a project, and when.

Collaboration tools: GitLab promotes collaboration among cross-departmental teams, facilitating communication between IT, compliance, and business units. This integrated approach is essential for effective data governance, allowing banks to align their data practices with organizational goals.

Centralized incident management: GitLab provides centralized project management capabilities for logging and tracking significant incidents. This allows teams to respond quickly and effectively, ensuring that incidents are managed in a timely manner.

Incident response guides: With GitLab, organizations can develop and maintain incident response plans within the platform. By simulating potential incidents and testing response protocols, banks can ensure preparedness and resilience in the face of unexpected challenges.

Continuous compliance documentation: Traditionally, banks have been locked into rigid 12-month audit cycles, preparing documentation to meet stringent regulations like the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA), Automated Clearing House (ACH) rules, and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) requirements. However, as the pace and complexity of threats grow, the financial industry is shifting from reactive, periodic audits to a proactive, continuous compliance model. With GitLab, teams know exactly where they stand at any given moment, leveraging real-time compliance data to their advantage. This continuous insight empowers teams to address issues as they arise, rather than waiting for an audit, creating a more agile and resilient compliance posture.

Customizable reporting: With GitLab’s customizable reporting features, organizations can generate detailed reports that showcase compliance violations based on severity levels, violation types, and merge request titles. These reports provide valuable insights for both internal stakeholders and external parties, ensuring transparency and accountability.

Connect with GitLab today

As banks and financial institutions embrace these regulatory changes, GitLab not only provides the technology necessary to ensure compliance, but also fosters a culture of continuous improvement. This proactive approach allows financial institutions to release software with confidence, knowing they have the systems in place to mitigate risks and respond quickly to incidents.

GitLab’s commitment to supporting the financial sector through these transitions ensures that organizations are not only compliant but also resilient and prepared for the challenges ahead. Together, we can build a safer and more secure financial future.