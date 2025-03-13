Automating Agile workflows with the gitlab-triage gem

Published on: March 13, 2025
Learn how to automate repetitive tasks like triaging issues and merge requests to free up valuable developer time in our "Getting Started with GitLab" series.
Welcome to our "Getting started with GitLab" series, where we help newcomers get familiar with the GitLab DevSecOps platform.
This post dives into the
gitlab-triage gem, a powerful tool that lets you create bots to automate your Agile workflow. Say goodbye to manual tasks and hello to streamlined efficiency.
Efficiency is key in software development. Automating repetitive tasks like triaging issues and merge requests frees up valuable time for your team to focus on what matters most: building amazing software.
With
gitlab-triage, you can:
gitlab-triage gem
The
gitlab-triage gem is a Ruby library that allows you to create bots that interact with your GitLab projects. These bots can automatically perform a wide range of actions, including:
Check out the
gitlab-triage gem repository.
Let's get your first triage bot up and running!
gem install gitlab-triage
api scope.
Create a file named
.triage-policies.yml in your project's root directory. This file will contain the rules that govern your bot's behavior. Here's a simple example:
---
- name: "Apply 'WIP' label"
condition:
draft: true
action:
labels:
- status::wip
- name: "Request more information on old issue"
condition:
date:
attribute: updated_at
condition: older_than
interval_type: months
interval: 12
action:
comment: |
{{author}} This issue has been open for more than 12 months, is this still an issue?
This configuration defines two policies:
status::wip label to any issue that is in draft.
You can run your bot manually using the following command:
gitlab-triage -t <your_api_token> -p <your_project_id>
Replace
<your_api_token> with your GitLab API token and
<your_project_id> with the ID of your GitLab project. If you would like to see the impact of actions before they are taken, you can add the
-n or
--dry-run to test out the policies first.
To automate the execution of your triage bot, integrate it with GitLab CI/CD. Here's an example
.gitlab-ci.yml configuration:
triage:
script:
- gem install gitlab-triage
- gitlab-triage -t $GITLAB_TOKEN -p $CI_PROJECT_ID
only:
- schedules
This configuration defines a job named "triage" that installs the
gitlab-triage gem and runs the bot using the
$GITLAB_TOKEN (a predefined CI/CD variable) and the
$CI_PROJECT_ID variable. The
only: schedules clause ensures that the job runs only on a schedule.
To create a schedule, go to your project's CI/CD settings and navigate to Schedules. Create a new schedule and define the frequency at which you want your bot to run (e.g., daily, hourly).
gitlab-triage offers a range of advanced features for creating more complex triage policies:
Here are two advanced real-world examples from the triage bot used by the Developer Advocacy team at GitLab. You can view the full policies in this file.
- name: Issues where DA team member is an assignee outside DA-Meta project i.e. DevRel-Influenced
conditions:
assignee_member:
source: group
condition: member_of
source_id: 1008
state: opened
ruby: get_project_id != 18
forbidden_labels:
- developer-advocacy
actions:
labels:
- developer-advocacy
- DevRel-Influenced
- DA-Bot::Skip
This example for issues across a group, excluding those in the project with the ID of 18, have assignees who are members of the group with ID of 1008 and do not have the label
developer-advocacy on them. This policy helps the Developer Advocacy team at GitLab to find issues members of the team are assigned to but are not in their team’s project. This helps the team identify and keep track of contributions made outside of the team by adding the teams’ labels.
- name: Missing Due Dates
conditions:
ruby: missing_due_date
state: opened
labels:
- developer-advocacy
forbidden_labels:
- DA-Due::N/A
- DA-Bot::Skip
- DA-Status::FYI
- DA-Status::OnHold
- CFP
- DA-Bot::Triage
actions:
labels:
- DA-Bot-Auto-Due-Date
comment: |
/due #{get_current_quarter_last_date}
This second example checks for all issues with the
developer-advocacy label, which do not include labels in the forbidden labels list and when their due dates have passed. It updates the due dates automatically by commenting on the issue with a slash command and a date that is generated using Ruby.
The Ruby scripts used in the policies are defined in a separate file as shown below. This feature allows you to be flexible in working with your filters and actions. You can see functions are created for different Ruby commands that we used in our policies.
require 'json'
require 'date'
require "faraday"
require 'dotenv/load'
module DATriagePlugin
def last_comment_at
conn = Faraday.new(
url: notes_url+"?sort=desc&order_by=created_at&pagination=keyset&per_page=1",
headers: {'PRIVATE-TOKEN' => ENV.fetch("PRIV_KEY"), 'Content-Type' => 'application/json' }
)
response = conn.get()
if response.status == 200
jsonData = JSON.parse(response.body)
if jsonData.length > 0
Date.parse(jsonData[0]['created_at'])
else
Date.parse(resource[:created_at])
end
else
Date.parse(resource[:created_at])
end
end
def notes_url
resource[:_links][:notes]
end
def get_project_id
resource[:project_id]
end
def get_current_quarter_last_date()
yr = Time.now.year
case Time.now.month
when 2..4
lm = 4
when 5..7
lm = 7
when 8..10
lm = 10
when 11..12
lm = 1
yr = yr + 1
else
lm = 1
end
return Date.new(yr, lm, -1)
end
def one_week_to_due_date
if(resource[:due_date] == nil)
false
else
days_to_due = (Date.parse(resource[:due_date]) - Date.today).to_i
if(days_to_due > 0 && days_to_due < 7)
true
else
false
end
end
end
def due_date_past
if(resource[:due_date] == nil)
false
else
Date.today > Date.parse(resource[:due_date])
end
end
def missing_due_date
if(resource[:due_date] == nil)
true
else
false
end
end
end
Gitlab::Triage::Resource::Context.include DATriagePlugin
The triage bot is executed using the command:
`gitlab-triage -r ./triage_bot/issue_triage_plugin.rb --debug --token $PRIV_KEY --source-id gitlab-com --source groups`
-r: Passes in a file of requirements for the performing triage. In this case we are passing in our Ruby functions.
--debug: Prints debugging information as part of the output.
--token: Is used to pass in a valid GitLab API token.
--source: Specifies if the sources of the issues it will search is within a group or a project.
--source-id: Takes in the ID of the selected source type – in this case, a group.
The GitLab triage-ops project is another real-world example that is more complex and you can learn how to build your own triage bot.
With the
gitlab-triage gem, you can automate your GitLab workflow and unlock new levels of efficiency. Start by creating simple triage bots and gradually explore the more advanced features. You'll be amazed at how much time and effort you can save!
