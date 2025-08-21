GitLab 18.3: Expanding AI orchestration in software engineering

Published on: August 21, 2025
Today, GitLab is a comprehensive DevSecOps platform, unifying every stage of the software lifecycle. Building on that foundation, we're on a journey toward becoming the world's first AI-native platform for software engineering. At GitLab, we believe the future of software engineering is an inherently human and AI collaboration, and we want to bring the very best AI capabilities to every GitLab user.
This transformation is happening at three distinct layers that go beyond what other AI dev tools are doing:
First, we are a system of record. Our unified data platform holds your most valuable digital assets. This includes your source code and intellectual property, as well as a wealth of unstructured data spanning project plans, bug backlogs, CI/CD configurations, deployment histories, security reports, and compliance data. This creates a treasure trove of contextual data that remains securely within your GitLab environment, unavailable to generic agents or large language models.
Second, we act as your software control plane. We orchestrate your most critical business processes through Git repositories, REST APIs, and webhook-based interfaces that power your end-to-end software delivery. Many of our customers consider this a tier-0 dependency that their critical business processes rely on daily.
Third, we deliver a powerful user experience. We deliver an integrated interface that helps eliminate the costly context-switching that slows down most engineering teams. With complete lifecycle visibility and collaboration tools in one platform, over 50 million registered users and our vast community depend on GitLab to get their work done. This expertise positions GitLab uniquely to pioneer intuitive human-to-AI collaboration that amplifies team productivity while preserving the workflows that our users know and trust.
Extending our platform with AI natively integrated at every layer
GitLab Duo Agent Platform integrates and extends all three of these layers. It is designed for extensibility and interoperability, enabling customers and partners to build solutions that create even more value. Our open platform approach emphasizes seamless connectivity with external AI tools and systems while being deeply integrated into our existing stack at all three layers.
Watch this video to see what's coming in 18.3 and beyond, or read on.
With 18.2, we introduced specialized AI agents that work alongside developers across the software development lifecycle, plus our Software Development Flow — a powerful feature that gives users the ability to orchestrate multiple agents to plan, implement, and test code changes end-to-end.
GitLab 18.3 introduces expanded integrations and interoperability, more Flows, and enhanced context awareness across the entire software development lifecycle.
We're delivering comprehensive AI extensibility through both first-party GitLab agents and a rich ecosystem of third-party agents, all with full access to project context and data. This approach maintains native GitLab workflows and governance while providing the flexibility to choose preferred tools through highly integrated orchestration between these agents and GitLab's core platform. Teams gain enhanced AI functionality while preserving key integration, oversight, and user experience benefits.
“Bringing GitLab workflows directly into Cursor is a critical step in reducing friction for developers. By minimizing the need for context switching, teams can check issue status, review merge requests, and monitor pipeline results without ever leaving their coding environment. This integration is a natural fit for our shared customers, and we look forward to a long-term partnership with GitLab to continue enhancing developer productivity.”
- Ricky Doar, VP of Field Engineering at Cursor
“GitLab's MCP server and CLI agent support create powerful new ways for Amazon Q to integrate with development workflows. Amazon Q Developer can now connect directly through GitLab's remote MCP interface, while teams can delegate development tasks by simply @ mentioning Amazon Q CLI in issues and merge requests. The robust security and governance capabilities built into these integrations give enterprises the confidence to leverage AI coding tools while preserving their development standards. Our partnership with GitLab demonstrates AWS' ongoing commitment to expanding our AI ecosystem and making intelligent development tools accessible wherever developers work."
- Deepak Singh, Vice President of Developer Agents and Experiences at AWS
CLI agent support for Claude Code, Codex, Amazon Q, Google Gemini, and opencode (Bring Your Own Key): 18.3 introduces integrations that enable teams to delegate routine development work by @ mentioning their agents directly in issues or merge requests. When developers mention these AI assistants, they automatically read the surrounding context and repository code, then respond to the user's comment with either ready-to-review code changes or inline comments. These integrations require you to bring your own API key for the respective AI providers and keep all interactions natively within GitLab's interface while maintaining proper permissions and audit trails.
Note: Third-party agents is a GitLab Premium Beta feature and only available to GitLab Duo Enterprise customers for evaluation.
“Bringing Claude Code directly into GitLab puts AI assistance where millions of developers already collaborate and ship code daily. The ability to mention Claude directly in issues and merge requests removes friction while maintaining quality with human oversight and review processes. This update brings Claude Code's capabilities to more places where teams work, making AI a natural part of their developer workflow.”
- Cat Wu, Claude Code Product Lead, Anthropic
“With GitLab's new agent integration in 18.3 you can use opencode within your existing workflows. You can @mention opencode in an issue or merge request and it'll run your agent right in your CI pipeline. This ability to configure and run opencode the way you want is the type of integration we know the open source community really values.”
- Jay V., CEO, opencode
GitLab Flows coordinate multiple AI agents with pre-built instructions to autonomously handle those time-consuming, mundane tasks so developers can focus on the work that matters most.
GitLab 18.3 comes with two new Flows:
AI point solutions typically operate with limited visibility into isolated code snippets, but GitLab's Knowledge Graph provides agents with environment context to help inform faster and more intelligent responses.
AI transparency and organizational control are critical challenges that can hold teams back from fully adopting AI-powered development tools, with 85% of executives agreeing that agentic AI will create unprecedented security challenges.
These new features in 18.3 help address concerns around data governance, compliance requirements, and the need for visibility into AI decision-making processes so organizations can integrate AI within their existing security and policy frameworks.
True platform security requires consistent application of governance principles across every layer of the development lifecycle. The same security fundamentals that make AI adoption safe — least-privilege access, centralized policy management, proactive monitoring, and granular permissions — must be embedded throughout the entire SDLC to create a cohesive, defense-in-depth approach.
GitLab 18.3 strengthens the foundational controls that help protect your entire software supply chain with these new updates:
When artifacts aren't properly governed, small changes can have big consequences. Mutable packages, overwritten container images, and inconsistent rules across tools can trigger production outages, introduce vulnerabilities, and create compliance gaps. For enterprise DevSecOps, secure, centralized artifact management is essential for keeping the software supply chain intact.
Building on our comprehensive package protection capabilities, GitLab 18.3 adds important new features:
These enhancements complement our existing protection capabilities for npm, PyPI, Maven, NuGet, Helm charts, and generic packages, enabling platform teams to implement consistent governance across their entire software supply chain — a requirement for organizations building secure internal developer platforms.
Unlike standalone artifact solutions, GitLab's integrated approach eliminates context switching between tools while providing end-to-end traceability from code to deployment, enabling platform teams to implement consistent governance across their entire software delivery pipeline.
As GitLab projects grow in complexity, teams find themselves navigating between issues, merge requests, epics, and milestones to maintain visibility into work status. The challenge lies in consolidating this information efficiently while ensuring teams have real-time access to project progress without context switching or breaking their flow. Launching real-time work status visibility in 18.3 GitLab 18.3's embedded views, powered by our powerful GitLab Query Language (GLQL), eliminate context switching by bringing live project data directly into your workflow:
currentUser() and
today() to show relevant information for whoever is viewing, without manual configuration.
Unlike fragmented project management approaches, we've designed embedded views to maintain your workflow continuity while providing real-time visibility, enabling teams to make informed decisions without losing focus or switching between multiple tools and interfaces.
