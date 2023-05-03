GitLab details AI-assisted features in the DevSecOps platform

Published on: May 3, 2023
In a fireside chat, CEO and co-founder Sid Sijbrandij shared demos of AI-assisted features available today in gitlab.com.
This morning, GitLab’s Chief Financial Officer Brian Robins and I led a fireside chat focused on GitLab’s AI strategy, AI’s role in solving customer pain points, and our AI product roadmap.
AI marks a big industry shift that will make it easier to develop, secure, and operate software. We plan to infuse AI throughout the software development lifecycle by incorporating it into our comprehensive enterprise DevSecOps platform.
We will lead with a customer-centric approach focused on privacy first, where customers know their intellectual property is secured. One way we are accomplishing this is with our recently announced generative AI partnership with Google. This will allow GitLab to use Google's generative AI foundation models to provide customers with AI-powered offerings within our cloud infrastructure. We’ll maintain our commitment to protecting user privacy by containing customer intellectual property and source code within GitLab's cloud infrastructure.
Watch the AI fireside chat:
During the fireside chat, we introduced AI-assisted features available to GitLab customers today on gitlab.com. We provided a live demo of these capabilities that can be utilized by everyone throughout the software development lifecycle.
We also discussed how these capabilities are focused on three personas: development, security and operations teams, and have features available for all users. Watch the demos for these capabilities available on gitlab.com today:
These are just the beginning of many features we have in the works leveraging generative AI to provide our customers AI-assisted features across our DevSecOps platform. With our value of iteration at the heart of our work, we are actively improving all the capabilities we announced today as well as introducing new capabilities. AI is in all we do and we intend to ship many capabilities throughout the year as they become ready.
