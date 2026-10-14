Gemini 4 Argon on GitLab: Built for long-running agentic work

As AI models take on longer, multi-step work, the challenge is putting that power to use across the software lifecycle without adding risk or cost. Teams need to be able to move faster, within enterprise controls and guardrails.

Google's Gemini 4 Argon, now available on GitLab Duo Agent Platform, was built for that kind of work. With Argon, your team can delegate long, multi-step actions and receive outputs for review. In GitLab's internal evaluation, Gemini 4 Argon completed 93.3% of GitLab’s software engineering benchmark tasks.

Reliable execution for long-horizon tasks

Work across the software lifecycle demands persistence and steady attention. Argon sustains its reasoning across the many steps of a task, reading files, running commands, and editing code through to completion. Your engineers can delegate to GitLab Duo agents powered by Argon with confidence and spend their time reviewing results instead of monitoring runs.

Google trained Argon to respect system boundaries, tell you when it couldn't find something or finish a task, and pause for confirmation before an irreversible step. Teams can hand off complex tasks and stay in control of the important decisions.

In internal evaluations, Argon resolved 73.3% of GitLab’s benchmark tasks, with each change passing the benchmark’s tests across multiple programming languages. Of the runs that hit a tool error or timeout, Argon still completed 93.8% of them, so a single failure mid-run won’t force your team to start over. Agent output lands in a merge request, where your team reviews the result with the full context of the change.

Argon works through problems thoroughly, making it a strong model choice when finishing correctly matters more than finishing fast.

Choose the Gemini model that fits your workload

Gemini 4 Argon is Google's newest frontier model and the most performant Gemini model on GitLab Duo Agent Platform. It handles long-horizon agentic actions especially well, including tasks that begin loosely defined. It pairs with the Flash models, which offer a lower-cost option for high-volume work, so you can match each workload to the best Gemini model. Whichever Gemini model you choose, it runs inside the same context layer, policy checks, and audit trail that cover every agentic action across your software lifecycle.

Try Argon on GitLab Duo Agent Platform

Gemini 4 Argon is available now on GitLab Duo Agent Platform. Like other models, it runs on GitLab Credits. Argon is available at promotional pricing of 2.86 calls per credit, through November 30, 2026. Starting December 1, standard pricing applies at 1.33 calls per credit.

If you already use GitLab Duo Agent Platform, you can try Argon today by choosing Gemini 4 Argon in model selection. GitLab Premium and Ultimate customers can turn on Duo Agent Platform and try Argon using the GitLab Credits included with your subscription. New to Duo Agent Platform? Start a free trial today.