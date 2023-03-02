Insights for the future of software development
Published on: March 2, 2023
Effective April 3, 2023, GitLab is increasing the list price of GitLab Premium from $19 to $29 per user per month. Existing GitLab Premium customers will have a one-time transition price of $24 per user per month automatically applied to their upcoming renewals until April 2, 2024. As GitLab’s first price increase in more than five years, this new pricing for GitLab Premium reflects the evolution of GitLab from source control and CI to the most comprehensive DevSecOps Platform. Over the past five years, GitLab Premium added more than 400 features, leading to improved cycle times, enhanced developer experience, and better collaboration for our customers.
Since February 2018, we expanded GitLab Premium to include more than 400 features across the entire software delivery lifecycle so customers can focus on delivering high-quality software faster. We’ve added notable capabilities including:
See the upcoming releases roadmap to learn how GitLab will continue to iterate on GitLab Premium to deliver value and innovation to customers every month.
This change does not apply to GitLab Ultimate customers or users of our community programs, including GitLab for Startups, Education, and Open Source.
Also, for a limited time, we will be providing new Premium customers the same one-time discount of $24 per user per month for their first year.
Please find more information in the Customer FAQs or contact your GitLab Sales Representative. Additional transition offer terms apply.
