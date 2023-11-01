Jenkins to GitLab: The ultimate guide to modernizing your CI/CD environment

Published on: November 1, 2023
In today's dynamic landscape of software development, certain requirements have become paramount for delivering high-quality software rapidly. These requirements include the need for cloud compatibility, faster development cycles, improved collaboration, containerization, enhanced development experiences, and the integration of AI-driven capabilities for better efficiency and speed. Jenkins, a longstanding and respected continuous integration (CI) tool, has admirably played a role in many teams' software development for years. However, as more teams adopt DevOps/DevSecOps strategies for their software delivery, leveraging the integrated CI that is available in a DevSecOps platform like GitLab can provide benefits that Jenkins does not.
Some organizations find themselves hesitating to migrate, not because they doubt the benefits of a top-tier CI/CD solution such as GitLab, but due to the complexities of their existing Jenkins implementations. It's understandable that such a transition can seem daunting.
In this blog, you'll find several migration strategies to help transition from Jenkins to GitLab and make the process smoother and more manageable.
It's become evident that for organizations seeking a CI/CD solution that can seamlessly support their evolving demands, GitLab emerges as a powerful game-changer. Let's explore why transitioning to this advanced platform is transformative for Jenkins users.
Before we delve into the migration approaches, let's take a moment to understand GitLab CI and what makes it a compelling choice for modern CI/CD needs.
GitLab CI is an integral part of the GitLab AI-powered DevSecOps Platform, which offers a comprehensive and unified solution for DevSecOps and CI/CD. GitLab's design revolves around streamlining development workflows, fostering collaboration, enhancing security, and ensuring scalability.
These are the key features of GitLab CI:
Get familiar with GitLab CI with this tutorial:
With that understanding of GitLab CI's capabilities, let's explore the migration steps and strategies for Jenkins users looking to leverage the benefits of GitLab CI.
When considering a migration from Jenkins to GitLab CI, we strongly recommend following a well-structured, step-by-step approach to ensure a seamless transition. Here's our recommended process:
This recommended approach ensures that your migration is a gradual evolution, allowing you to identify and address any issues or discrepancies before fully committing to GitLab CI. Running Jenkins and GitLab CI pipelines in parallel provides valuable insights and ensures the effective streamlining of your CI/CD processes.
To ensure a smooth and successful migration from Jenkins to GitLab CI, follow these essential steps:
By following these instructions for training and communication, you'll build a strong foundation for a successful migration, empowering your teams to adapt and thrive in the new environment.
There are different strategies to consider. These three strategies offer flexibility, allowing organizations to choose the path that best aligns with their specific needs and resources. Let's explore these strategies in detail to help you make an informed decision about which one suits your organization best.
The first migration strategy involves a gradual transition. While you maintain your existing Jenkins infrastructure for ongoing projects, you introduce GitLab CI for new projects. This approach allows you to harness the modern features of GitLab CI without disrupting your current work.
The benefits of this approach include the following:
The challenges of this approach include the following:
This strategy offers a smooth and manageable transition by allowing you to harness GitLab CI's strengths for new projects, while your existing Jenkins infrastructure continues to support ongoing work.
In this strategy, you identify specific projects within your organization that stand to benefit the most from the capabilities of GitLab CI. Instead of preparing for a wholesale migration, you start by focusing your efforts on migrating these strategically selected projects first.
The benefits of this approach include the following:
The challenges of this approach include the following:
This strategy allows you to maximize the impact of GitLab CI by focusing on strategic areas, minimizing risk, and gradually gaining experience with the new tool.
The third strategy is a comprehensive migration where you commit to moving all your CI/CD processes, projects, and workflows to GitLab CI. This approach aims for uniformity and simplification of CI/CD across all projects. This strategy can benefit from taking an iterative approach. Consider starting with new projects, followed by migrating strategic projects, and then leverage your growing knowledge and experience with GitLab CI to complete the migration of remaining projects.
The benefits of this approach include the following:
The challenges of this approach include the following:
Opt for this approach if uniformity and consolidation of CI/CD processes are a high priority, and you have the resources to execute a full migration.
The migration strategy you select should align with your organization's specific needs and circumstances. In all cases, the ultimate goal is to enhance your development process with modern CI/CD tools like GitLab CI, which offers scalability, infrastructure automation, security, and collaboration features that align with today's development needs.
Moving your CI/CD workflows from Jenkins to GitLab CI is a transformative journey, and understanding how it works is vital for a successful transition.
The heart of your CI/CD pipeline lies in the configurations defined in your Jenkinsfile (for Jenkins) and .gitlab-ci.yml (for GitLab CI). While there are some similarities between these configuration files, there are notable differences as well.
Currently, migrating your existing Jenkins pipelines to GitLab CI is typically done manually. This means analyzing your Jenkinsfile and re-creating the equivalent configurations in .gitlab-ci.yml. While there are similarities in the concepts and structure, the differences in syntax and the specific capabilities of each platform require careful consideration during the migration.
Migrating from Jenkins to GitLab CI requires meticulous planning to ensure a seamless transition. It's crucial to assess the disparities between the two systems and evaluate their impact on your workflow, considering aspects like security, cost, time, and capacity.
Once you've identified these differences and devised your migration strategy, break down the migration into key steps. These include setting up GitLab CI pipelines, securely transferring data from Jenkins to GitLab CI, and integrating GitLab CI into your existing tools and processes.
Let's look at a real-world case study to illustrate the effectiveness of the "Migrate Everything" strategy. Lockheed Martin, the world’s largest defense contractor, had been using Jenkins for several years. As their project portfolio expanded, they realized that their Jenkins implementation with a wide variety of DevOps tools was becoming increasingly complex to manage. They were also eager to adopt modern CI/CD capabilities that Jenkins struggled to provide.
In collaboration with GitLab, Lockheed Martin decided to undertake a comprehensive migration to GitLab CI. Their goals included achieving consistency in their CI/CD processes, simplifying administration and maintenance, and taking full advantage of The GitLab Platform’s robust features.
The comprehensive migration strategy proved to be a resounding success for Lockheed Martin. With GitLab CI, they not only streamlined their CI/CD processes but achieved remarkable results. They managed to run CI pipeline builds a staggering 80 times faster, retired thousands of Jenkins servers, and reduced the time spent on system maintenance by a staggering 90%. This monumental shift resulted in a significant increase in efficiency and productivity for Lockheed Martin.
This case study showcases how a comprehensive migration strategy can be effective for organizations looking to leverage GitLab capabilities across all their projects.
For more in-depth insights into Lockheed Martin's successful transition to GitLab and how it streamlined their software development processes, check out the detailed case study.
For those embarking on this migration journey, GitLab offers documentation to guide you through the process. You can find valuable resources in GitLab's official documentation.
In addition to documentation, GitLab's Professional Services team is available to assist organizations in their migrations. They bring expertise and experience to ensure a smooth transition. Whether it's understanding the nuances of Jenkinsfile to .gitlab-ci.yml conversion or optimizing your CI/CD workflows, their support can be invaluable.
