Move beyond code assistance and transform the entire software development experience — from project bootstrapping to deployment processes — with agentic AI built on top of the most comprehensive DevSecOps platform.
Enterprise-grade, secure agentic AI
Agentic AI is transforming software development, enabling developers to create software at a scale previously unimaginable — but it’s also raising important questions about visibility and security. The GitLab DevSecOps platform brings everything together so you can accelerate your development process while maintaining security and control.
Introducing GitLab Duo Workflow, the future of secure agentic AI software development.
Built on the most comprehensive DevSecOps platform, GitLab Duo Workflow understands your entire software development lifecycle and maintains enterprise-grade security and control.
GitLab Duo Workflow accelerates how developers:
- Bootstrap new code projects
- Modernize code
- Perform contextual tasks
- Create documentation
- Enhance test coverage
- and much more
Sign up for the private beta waitlist to see what’s possible with AI agents that understand your entire SDLC.
Get on the list for the GitLab Duo Workflow beta
We’ll notify you as soon as you can join the GitLab Duo Workflow beta program.
All fields required
This page describes upcoming product features for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon for purchasing or planning. Information is subject to change.