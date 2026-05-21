AI Code Developer Flow (GA) Bring an agent into the work without leaving it. Developer Flow now extends across the full MR lifecycle: a single AI agent that addresses reviewer feedback, resolves conflicts on long-running branches, researches unfamiliar codebases, and splits MRs that grew too large.

Secure Build GitLab Secrets Manager (Public Beta) Reduce the work of keeping a separate access model in sync for secrets. Secrets Manager uses your existing group and project structure, so owners can store, retrieve, and reference CI/CD secrets scoped to a project or group and accessible only to jobs that explicitly request them.

Secure Dependency scanning by using SBOM (GA) Catch the vulnerable packages that direct-declaration scanners miss. Maven, Gradle, and Python projects now get full transitive coverage, with automatic dependency resolution that falls back to manifest scanning when no lockfile is present.

AI Code Resolve MRs in Developer Flow (Beta) Pass the long-running work of resolving merge conflicts to an agent. The new "Resolve with Duo" button on the MR conflict page and merge checks widget can read both branches, pick a resolution, commit the fix, and post a summary comment so anyone reviewing the MR can see what changed.

AI Code Group-level custom instructions for GitLab Duo Reduce duplication of the same review instructions across projects. Define them once at the group-level and they combine with project-level instructions automatically across both Code Review Flow and GitLab Duo Code Review.

Plan Configure work item types Track work the way your team actually plans it, instead of forcing everything into Issue or Task. Create or rename types to User Story, Bug, or Maintenance, with custom fields, status lifecycles, saved views, and issue boards.

Verify Analyze Detailed CI/CD Catalog component usage analytics Know exactly who's affected before you ship a breaking change or a security fix to a CI/CD component. The catalog resource page now shows which projects use each component, the version they're on, and surfaces projects on outdated versions at the top so you can prioritize outreach.

AI Manage Expanded open source model support in GitLab Duo Agent Platform Power agentic workflows in offline and network-restricted environments without sending data anywhere. Duo Agent Platform now supports additional open source models for self-hosted deployments, including Devstral 2 123B and GLM-5.1-FP8.

AI Manage GitLab Duo Agent Platform Self-Hosted now supports Gemini One more model family for Self-Hosted teams that need it. Gemini now works with multiple flows including Code Review Flow, SAST Vulnerability Resolution Flow, and Fix CI/CD Pipeline Flow.

Code Rapid Diffs for merge request reviews (Beta) Stop waiting for the Changes tab on large reviews. Rapid Diffs delivers faster initial load, smoother scrolling, and more responsive interactions using the same technology that already powers the commits page.

AI Manage Purchase GitLab Credits for Free Self-Managed Enterprise Edition (EE) Get to agentic AI without a Premium or Ultimate upgrade first. Free tier Self-Managed EE customers can now buy GitLab Credits directly: choose a monthly amount, commit to an annual term, and the shared pool refreshes automatically each month.

Code Customize default merge request titles Get consistent MR titles without asking developers to remember the convention. Configure a default template per project with variables for source and target branches, first commit subject, linked issue ID and title, and a human-readable branch name.