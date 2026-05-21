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What's new in GitLab

Monthly releases, developer resources, and the latest from the GitLab team.

Monthly releases

Latest release

GitLab 19.0: Agentic AI that closes the gap between writing code and shipping it

Shrink manual work around your code, from merge requests to the credentials they touch and the pipeline components that run.

Blog

Manage CI/CD credentials with GitLab Secrets Manager (Public Beta)

Manage CI/CD credentials inside GitLab with Secrets Manager. Each secret is scoped to the job that needs it and governed by the same access controls you already use for code.

Blog

GitLab 19.0: Transform MRs from manual tasks to an automated workflow

Reduce time spent on the manual work that surrounds your code. Developer Flow now handles reviewer feedback, conflict resolution, codebase research, and oversized merge request splits across the full MR lifecycle.

Blog

Track CI component usage across your organization

Pipeline standards drift the moment they ship. Get a live view of which versions are running where, and where security fixes still haven’t landed.

Blog

More AI models for GitLab Duo Agent Platform Self-Hosted

Air-gapped and network-restricted teams no longer have to choose between staying isolated and using capable models. Newly supported open source models give Self-Hosted customers more options for matching the right model to the right agentic workflow.

Blog

Limit credential exposure with fine-grained personal access tokens

Teams can keep automation moving and make access tokens easier to audit by scoping personal access tokens to the project and actions a workflow needs.

Docs

Reduce supply chain risk with SBOM-based dependency scanning

Catching vulnerable packages shouldn’t require manually digging through your dependency tree. SBOM-based dependency scanning detects direct and transitive vulnerabilities in third-party packages. It inventories each dependency, flags known CVEs, and prioritizes those your code actually calls.

Docs

Configure security scans once, enforce them everywhere

Configuring scanners for each project is tedious and error-prone. Security configuration profiles, now GA, let teams define a profile once and apply it for secret detection, SAST, and dependency scanning. You can enforce these scans using existing scan execution policies and pipeline execution policies.

This month’s Notable Contributor: Norman Debald

We are excited to recognize Norman, a Level 3 contributor with more than 40 merged improvements across GitLab since joining in May 2022.

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What's coming

Planned features across upcoming releases. Plans subject to change.

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Claude Code and GitLab: Three workflows that ship

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Security Labs

Codex and GitLab: From code fix to production

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Research Report

The Intelligent Software Development Era

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Research Report

The Economics of Software Innovation

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Blog series

Get started with GitLab Duo Agent Platform: The complete guide

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Customer story

Ericsson Cuts Deployment Time 50% With GitLab to Deliver Faster Value to its OSS/BSS Customers

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Customer story

Multinational banking giant Barclays 'supercharges' innovation with GitLab

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