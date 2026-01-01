Measure software factory performance: Metrics that matter
A software factory is performing well when it delivers useful, accepted work with a reliable path to production and a sustainable level of effort and risk. Measuring code volume, agent activity, or pull requests alone can show that work is happening, but not whether it is valuable, reliable, or efficient.
Software factory performance is the effectiveness of the end-to-end process that moves work from an idea or request to a useful result in production. It includes more than how quickly a team writes or merges code.
A useful scorecard combines delivery performance with quality, operational effort, and security outcomes. For AI-assisted work, add measures such as cost and human effort per accepted task, but treat these as operational measures to define for your workflow, not as standard DORA metrics.
A practical measurement model looks at four connected questions:
- Is the work useful? Track whether completed work meets clear acceptance criteria and contributes to a product or customer outcome.
- How does work flow? Measure how often changes reach production and how long they take to get there. Use lifecycle data to find waiting and handoff delays.
- Is the result reliable? Monitor change failures, recovery, defects, and rework alongside delivery speed.
- What effort and risk does it take? Track the human time and direct costs involved, and measure security outcomes appropriate to the workflow.
These measures answer different questions. A team can deliver more changes without improving customer outcomes. It can also reduce model or infrastructure spend while shifting more work to human review. Read the measures together rather than compressing them into a single factory score.
The four DORA metrics provide a shared view of software delivery performance: deployment frequency, lead time for changes, change failure rate, and time to restore service. They describe delivery throughput and stability; they do not, on their own, identify whether an AI agent caused a change in performance. See GitLab's DORA metrics guide for definitions and context.
|Metric
|What it tells you
|Deployment frequency
|How often successful changes are deployed to production.
|Lead time for changes
|How long it takes for a change to move from code commit to successful production deployment.
|Change failure rate
|How often production deployments lead to an incident, degraded service, rollback, or other failure requiring remediation.
|Time to restore service
|How long it takes to restore service after a production incident.
Use consistent definitions for production, deployment, incidents, and the measurement window. Trends are more useful than a one-off snapshot: a shorter lead time is not an improvement if change failures rise or recovery becomes slower.
DORA metrics are not the same as CI pipeline metrics. Pipeline duration, success rate, failure rate, and test coverage help teams understand the health of the build-and-test process. They can help explain delivery results, but a faster pipeline does not necessarily mean a change reaches production faster. GitLab's guide to continuous integration metrics explains how pipeline health and production delivery measures complement each other.
Agent and automation metrics can help explain the operational cost and effort behind delivery. There is no single accepted formula for these measures, so define them for your process and keep the definitions stable over time.
|Suggested measure
|One practical definition
|What to watch for
|Acceptance rate
|Tasks accepted against documented criteria divided by tasks with a final decision.
|Show pending tasks separately; do not count unresolved work as accepted or rejected.
|Cost per accepted task
|Attributable model, compute, and tool costs divided by accepted tasks.
|State which costs are included. Report rejected and pending work too, so the denominator does not hide unsuccessful attempts.
|Human effort per accepted task
|Human time spent on task setup, supervision, review, correction, and follow-up divided by accepted tasks.
|Keep the time categories clear and consistent. A lower direct AI cost can still mean more human work.
|Time to acceptance
|Elapsed time from a clearly defined task start to a recorded acceptance decision.
|Report the observation window and show pending tasks and their age to avoid a fast-completions-only view.
|Post-acceptance rework
|The number or share of accepted tasks that need correction within a defined follow-up period.
|Define what counts as rework and how long after acceptance you will look. Pair this with production incidents or defects where relevant.
These measures are most useful when they describe a complete workflow, not just an agent's output. Keep retries associated with the original task, record rejected and unfinished work, and separate comparable task types. For a cost comparison, distinguish direct usage costs from the human effort and other costs your organization chooses to include.
Acceptance rate is not a proxy for business value. It tells you whether work met a defined bar. To understand whether the factory is helping the organization, connect it to the product, customer, or operational outcomes the work was meant to change.
Speed and cost need quality guardrails. Track change failure rate and time to restore service alongside delivery throughput. For AI-assisted work, also define how you will detect corrections after acceptance, defects found in production, and tasks that need human intervention.
Security is another part of the operating picture. For workflows that create or change software, teams can track how long it takes to move from detection to a verified remediation, segmented by severity where the data supports it. This is a security outcome, not a DORA metric. GitLab discusses this measure in its guidance on securing the software factory.
A useful principle is to expand autonomy only when the workflow has evidence that its controls are working. The right guardrails depend on the software, environment, and risk involved; a single acceptance or speed metric cannot establish that an automated workflow is safe.
Start with a small set of measures that correspond to a specific decision. Then make the underlying data interpretable.
- Choose the outcome you want to improve. Be specific about the work and the intended result. A goal such as “reduce time to deliver accepted dependency updates” is more measurable than “increase AI productivity.”
- Define the unit of work and acceptance. Record when a task starts, what qualifies as complete, who or what confirms acceptance, and how reopened work is handled.
- Group comparable tasks. Separate work by type, size, complexity, workflow, or risk when those differences affect effort and time. Avoid comparing unlike tasks as if they were equivalent.
- Capture every attempt. Keep retries linked to the original task. Record accepted, rejected, and pending work, as well as relevant human effort and costs.
- Set a baseline. Measure the current process using the same definitions you plan to use after a change. Include enough work to reflect normal variation; there is no universal observation period for every team.
- Review a balanced set of measures. Include delivery speed, stability, quality, and the operational effort relevant to the workflow. Show raw counts alongside rates so readers can see how much data a rate represents.
- Revisit the definitions when the workflow changes. Changes to acceptance rules, task mix, tools, or reporting can make a before-and-after comparison misleading. Note the change rather than treating the measurements as directly comparable.
A scorecard should make the boundaries visible: what is included, what is excluded, and which tasks are still in progress. For time-based metrics, show the distribution or a suitable percentile as well as an average where possible; a few very long-running tasks can otherwise disappear inside a mean.
Compare like with like. A small, well-specified maintenance task and a multi-stage feature are unlikely to have similar costs or acceptance times. Segment results by task type or workflow, and use stable acceptance criteria across the period being compared.
Keep the denominator visible. A high acceptance rate based on a handful of tasks is not the same evidence as a similar rate across a large, representative set. Include the number of accepted, rejected, and pending tasks, and make clear whether rework is counted within the original task or as a new task.
Avoid treating a before-and-after change as proof of cause. Team size, task mix, release policy, review queues, and other workflow changes can affect the result. Use metrics to identify patterns and questions to investigate, not to claim that one tool or process change caused an outcome without supporting evidence.
There is no universal target for cost per accepted task, acceptance rate, or human effort that applies to every software factory. Establish a baseline, agree on what a good outcome means for your context, and evaluate progress against it.
Use the scorecard to find where to investigate next:
- If lead time rises while pipeline duration is stable, examine review queues, approvals, handoffs, and other stages outside the pipeline.
- If acceptance improves but post-acceptance rework increases, review the acceptance criteria and verification process.
- If direct AI costs fall while human review and correction time rise, compare the combined effort rather than calling the change an efficiency gain.
- If deployment frequency increases while change failures or time to restore worsen, examine the quality and release controls before optimizing for more deployments.
- If security remediation time remains high, look for delays between detection, prioritization, ownership, and verified fixes.
These patterns are diagnostic prompts, not proof of a specific cause. Validate them with the people and systems involved before changing the workflow.
GitLab's Visibility and measurement resources describe how teams can use DORA metrics and value-stream views to understand delivery performance and investigate bottlenecks. GitLab also publishes guidance on DORA metrics and CI pipeline measurement.
These views can help teams understand delivery and workflow signals. Agent-specific measures such as cost per accepted task or human effort per accepted task require clear definitions for the team's workflow; do not assume a dashboard or DORA metric directly measures agent productivity or proves business impact.
Frequently Asked Questions
Frequently Asked Questions
It can show activity, but it does not tell you whether the work was accepted, useful, reliable, or worth the effort. Pair activity measures with accepted outcomes, delivery performance, rework, and quality measures.
Start with a small set tied to a decision. For delivery, use the DORA metrics that are relevant to your workflow. For a specific AI-assisted process, add a clear acceptance measure and one or two operational measures—such as human effort, cost, time to acceptance, or rework. Track pipeline health separately when pipeline performance is part of the question.
No. DORA metrics measure software delivery performance. They can show how delivery changes over time, but they do not isolate the contribution of an agent. Use task-level operational measures alongside delivery and quality outcomes if you need to evaluate an AI-assisted workflow.
Not by itself. Include the costs and human effort relevant to the workflow, and check that acceptance, rework, production quality, and security outcomes remain acceptable. Define the cost boundary before comparing results.
Group work into comparable categories, keep the acceptance criteria stable, and report counts and task mix. Avoid a single overall rate when changes in the mix of easy and difficult tasks could explain the result.
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