Software factory performance is the effectiveness of the end-to-end process that moves work from an idea or request to a useful result in production. It includes more than how quickly a team writes or merges code.

A useful scorecard combines delivery performance with quality, operational effort, and security outcomes. For AI-assisted work, add measures such as cost and human effort per accepted task, but treat these as operational measures to define for your workflow, not as standard DORA metrics.

A practical measurement model looks at four connected questions:

Is the work useful? Track whether completed work meets clear acceptance criteria and contributes to a product or customer outcome.

Track whether completed work meets clear acceptance criteria and contributes to a product or customer outcome. How does work flow? Measure how often changes reach production and how long they take to get there. Use lifecycle data to find waiting and handoff delays.

Measure how often changes reach production and how long they take to get there. Use lifecycle data to find waiting and handoff delays. Is the result reliable? Monitor change failures, recovery, defects, and rework alongside delivery speed.

Monitor change failures, recovery, defects, and rework alongside delivery speed. What effort and risk does it take? Track the human time and direct costs involved, and measure security outcomes appropriate to the workflow.

These measures answer different questions. A team can deliver more changes without improving customer outcomes. It can also reduce model or infrastructure spend while shifting more work to human review. Read the measures together rather than compressing them into a single factory score.