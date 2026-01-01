A software factory is an operating model for producing and improving software through connected, repeatable workflows. It brings together the work intake, development, testing, security checks, release decisions, and feedback that would otherwise be spread across people and tools.

As AI agents take on more development work, that path needs to make it clear what agents can do, how changes are checked, and who is accountable for what ships. A well-designed software factory helps teams scale automation without treating speed alone as success.

Teams still need engineering judgment to understand requirements, make trade-offs, handle exceptions, and decide what is ready to ship. The factory should make routine work more consistent while keeping those decisions visible and accountable.

At its core, a software factory needs a way to capture work and context; an execution environment with defined tools and permissions; repeatable build and verification workflows; release controls and traceability; and feedback from production. People remain accountable for decisions, exceptions, and the standards those workflows enforce.

A software factory is broader than any one component:

DevOps describes practices and collaboration across development and operations.

A DevOps platform brings together tools and workflows that support software delivery. It may provide many factory capabilities, but it is not the operating model by itself.

CI/CD automates parts of building, testing, and delivering changes.

Platform engineering builds and maintains shared internal platforms, tools, templates, and self-service workflows for development teams. An internal developer platform is one way to offer those capabilities.

AI coding tools and agents can assist with or perform bounded tasks.

Traditional project-based delivery organizes work around defined projects, scope, milestones, and handoffs. A software factory describes the repeatable path changes take through delivery; the two can coexist.

These can all contribute to a software factory. None of them alone defines the whole system.