What is a software factory? Build with speed and control
A software factory is the connected system of people, workflows, tools, automation, and controls that moves software work from an idea or request to production, and uses feedback to improve what happens next.
A software factory is an operating model for producing and improving software through connected, repeatable workflows. It brings together the work intake, development, testing, security checks, release decisions, and feedback that would otherwise be spread across people and tools.
As AI agents take on more development work, that path needs to make it clear what agents can do, how changes are checked, and who is accountable for what ships. A well-designed software factory helps teams scale automation without treating speed alone as success.
Teams still need engineering judgment to understand requirements, make trade-offs, handle exceptions, and decide what is ready to ship. The factory should make routine work more consistent while keeping those decisions visible and accountable.
At its core, a software factory needs a way to capture work and context; an execution environment with defined tools and permissions; repeatable build and verification workflows; release controls and traceability; and feedback from production. People remain accountable for decisions, exceptions, and the standards those workflows enforce.
A software factory is broader than any one component:
- DevOps describes practices and collaboration across development and operations.
- A DevOps platform brings together tools and workflows that support software delivery. It may provide many factory capabilities, but it is not the operating model by itself.
- CI/CD automates parts of building, testing, and delivering changes.
- Platform engineering builds and maintains shared internal platforms, tools, templates, and self-service workflows for development teams. An internal developer platform is one way to offer those capabilities.
- AI coding tools and agents can assist with or perform bounded tasks.
- Traditional project-based delivery organizes work around defined projects, scope, milestones, and handoffs. A software factory describes the repeatable path changes take through delivery; the two can coexist.
These can all contribute to a software factory. None of them alone defines the whole system.
A software factory connects the stages a change moves through, from the first request to what the team learns after release.
A typical path includes:
- Intake and context. A request, issue, or other signal is turned into work with enough context to understand the need and the expected outcome.
- Planning and implementation. People, automation, or agents carry out the work within the repository, environment, and permissions set by the team.
- Verification. Tests, reviews, security checks, and other required controls evaluate the proposed change against the team's standards.
- Release. An authorized person or workflow decides whether the verified change can move to production, and the release remains traceable to what was checked.
- Response and feedback. Monitoring, incidents, and user feedback inform follow-up work and improvements to the workflow itself.
The stages are connected by context and evidence. Work should not lose its requirements when it moves to implementation, and a release decision should not be separated from the checks and approvals behind it. When a change fails verification or causes a production issue, the result should feed back into the work, not disappear in a handoff between systems.
Governance makes the rules and accountability around software delivery explicit. It answers questions such as: Who or what can act? Which checks are required? Who can approve an exception? Can the team trace what changed and how it was verified?
GitLab's Security Standard describes a foundation of policy, audit, and ownership, with five stages for building trust in agent activity:
- Authorize: Define who or what can act, the scope of access, and which actions require approval.
- Isolate: Contain the work so that a compromised input or tool cannot reach beyond its intended boundaries.
- Verify: Apply checks that the actor cannot change or waive for its own work.
- Release: Connect the release decision to the specific artifact that passed verification.
- Respond: Make it possible to stop activity, understand its impact, and verify that a fix worked.
These stages are a way to assess controls, not a mandate to automate every decision. Teams can set different limits for different workflows and increase autonomy as the controls and evidence justify it. Human review remains important wherever judgment, risk, or policy calls for it.
AI agents can take on bounded tasks in a software factory, such as investigating an issue, proposing a code change, running checks, or preparing a change for review. They do not remove the need for a defined workflow. The team still needs to set the task, limit access, check the result, and decide what can proceed.
A useful starting point is to treat agent autonomy as workflow-specific. An agent that can suggest a change does not necessarily need permission to merge or deploy it. The more consequential the action, the more important it is to verify identity, restrict the execution environment, preserve an audit trail, and have a tested way to stop or reverse the work.
As agents increase the volume or pace of changes, the pressure can move to review, CI capacity, security checks, or release decisions. More code generation by itself does not prove that software is reaching users faster or with the right level of quality. Teams should examine the complete path, including what happens when a check fails and whether the responsible person or agent has enough context to respond.
For more on this shift, see Scaling Git for the agentic software factory.
Start with a workflow that happens often enough to learn from. You do not need to automate every stage at once or replace every tool before making progress.
- Map one real workflow. Trace a common change from request to production. Note where work waits, context gets lost, checks are repeated, or ownership is unclear.
- Set ownership and decision points. Identify who owns the workflow, who can approve exceptions, and which actions require a person to review or authorize them.
- Define the controls and evidence. Decide which checks must run, what information should be retained, and how the team will trace a change from request through release.
- Make repeatable work consistent. Standardize the parts that benefit from a shared path, such as project setup, validation, or release requirements. Leave room for documented exceptions where a standard path is a poor fit.
- Automate selectively. Automate routine handoffs and checks where the rules are clear. Add agents to bounded tasks only when permissions, verification, and escalation paths are in place.
- Review the results and improve the path. Use failures, delays, and production feedback to fix the workflow. If the same issue recurs, consider whether the instructions, tests, or controls need to change before increasing automation.
This approach works with a combination of existing and new tools. The important design question is whether the complete workflow preserves the context, controls, and evidence the team needs, not whether every stage comes from one vendor.
Measure the delivery system, not just the activity inside it. Counts of generated code, automated steps, or agent sessions do not show on their own whether useful changes reach production, whether they meet the required checks, or whether the team can respond when something goes wrong.
Choose measures that reflect your workflow and pair speed with quality and control. Depending on the goal, a team might track:
- Flow: How long work waits between stages and how long a change takes to reach production.
- Verification: Whether required checks complete, where failures occur, and how often changes need another review or attempt.
- Release and recovery: How frequently changes are released and how the team responds when a release causes a problem.
- Security response: How long it takes to contain an issue and verify remediation.
- Governance: Whether actions have an accountable owner and whether the team can trace the evidence behind a release.
The GitLab Security Standard identifies time to containment and time to verified remediation as measures for its security framework. Those are useful examples for security response; they are not universal benchmarks for every software factory. Establish a baseline for the workflow you are improving, then use the results to guide the next change.
GitLab connects planning, source code management, CI/CD, security and compliance, context, and agentic orchestration on one control plane. Teams can use that foundation to define how work moves through the lifecycle and how policy and audit apply to people and agents.
The goal is not to automate every decision. It is to make the path from intent to production more visible and governable, so teams can choose where automation helps, preserve human accountability, and verify what is ready to ship.
Explore how to design your governed software factory to see how GitLab brings workflow automation, governance, context, and delivery together.
Frequently Asked Questions
Frequently Asked Questions
No. CI/CD automates parts of building, testing, and delivering software. A software factory includes those pipelines as part of a wider system that also covers work intake, development, security, release decisions, ownership, and feedback.
DevOps refers to practices and collaboration that connect development and operations. A software factory is the operating model and connected workflow through which a team applies those practices to produce, verify, release, and improve software.
No. Teams can use repeatable workflows, shared tooling, automation, and human review without coding agents. Agents are one possible participant in the workflow; they should be introduced with clear permissions and verification.
Set the controls before the work begins: define what an agent can access and do, which checks must run, and where approval is needed. Apply stronger verification to higher-impact actions, and automate routine checks where the requirements are clear. Governance should make the path predictable; it should not add approval steps without a defined purpose.
Choose one recurring workflow with a clear outcome. Map its handoffs, delays, checks, and owners; establish a baseline; then improve the most important gap before expanding the approach to other workflows.
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