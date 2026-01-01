The terms are used in different ways, so it helps to define them by function. The useful question is not which term to adopt, but how to make existing environments, tools, policies, and delivery processes usable by workflows that may run without a developer at the keyboard.

Platform engineering creates and operates shared capabilities that help software teams work more consistently. These may include development environments, deployment paths, identity and access patterns, service templates, observability, and security checks. A good platform makes common tasks easier to complete through supported, self-service interfaces.

A software factory coordinates work across software tasks and systems. It may receive a task, gather context, provision an environment, assign work to an agent or person, run checks, request approval, and return a change for review. The factory is the workflow around the worker, not just the coding agent itself.

The platform and factory can overlap in practice. A platform may provide workflow templates or agent-ready services; a factory may call platform APIs to provision an environment or run a check. The distinction is useful when deciding who owns a capability and what interface other teams can rely on.

Platform engineering is not simply a new name for a software factory. A platform can support human-led engineering, agent-assisted work, or both. A factory can use an existing internal platform rather than requiring an organization to build a separate one.