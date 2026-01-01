Software factory platform engineering: How they fit together
A software factory does not have to replace platform engineering or DevOps. Platform engineering provides reusable capabilities that teams can access through supported interfaces. A software factory coordinates software work — often with agents — using those capabilities. Application teams still contribute service-specific context, acceptance criteria, and decisions about risk.
The terms are used in different ways, so it helps to define them by function. The useful question is not which term to adopt, but how to make existing environments, tools, policies, and delivery processes usable by workflows that may run without a developer at the keyboard.
Platform engineering creates and operates shared capabilities that help software teams work more consistently. These may include development environments, deployment paths, identity and access patterns, service templates, observability, and security checks. A good platform makes common tasks easier to complete through supported, self-service interfaces.
A software factory coordinates work across software tasks and systems. It may receive a task, gather context, provision an environment, assign work to an agent or person, run checks, request approval, and return a change for review. The factory is the workflow around the worker, not just the coding agent itself.
The platform and factory can overlap in practice. A platform may provide workflow templates or agent-ready services; a factory may call platform APIs to provision an environment or run a check. The distinction is useful when deciding who owns a capability and what interface other teams can rely on.
Platform engineering is not simply a new name for a software factory. A platform can support human-led engineering, agent-assisted work, or both. A factory can use an existing internal platform rather than requiring an organization to build a separate one.
They address related but different parts of software delivery. A common arrangement looks like this:
|Capability
|Main role
|Example contribution
|Platform engineering
|Provide reusable, self-service capabilities
|A controlled development environment, service template, or deployment interface
|Software factory
|Coordinate a task across tools, people, and automation
|Gather task context, assign implementation work, run checks, and prepare a change
|DevOps and CI/CD
|Support collaboration, verification, release, and operations
|Run tests and delivery pipelines, deploy approved changes, and monitor services
|Application team
|Supply service-specific knowledge and decisions
|Set acceptance criteria, define local risk checks, and review consequential changes
For example, a factory could take a bounded maintenance task, use a platform-provisioned environment, prepare a code change, and submit it to the repository. The existing CI/CD pipeline can run the project's required checks. The application team can review the result and decide whether it meets service-specific requirements.
This is one possible division of work, not a mandatory architecture. An organization may already have these capabilities in place under different names. Keep working delivery systems unless there is a specific reason to change them.
An agent needs more than access to a repository. To work safely and consistently, it needs the right environment, identity, tools, context, and checks for a particular task. A platform can make these capabilities available through stable, governed interfaces.
Reproducible environments
Provide a way to create environments with the required toolchain, dependencies, and test data. Define how environments are isolated, how long they live, and how they are cleaned up. A reproducible setup also makes it easier to investigate a failure outside the original run.
Explicit identity and scoped access
Give each workflow a known identity and an accountable owner. Grant only the repository, tools, and data needed for the task. Avoid inheriting a developer's broad, long-lived access simply because the workflow was started from that developer's account.
Make access revocable, and define who can approve higher-impact permissions. The access model should work for unattended runs as well as interactive development.
Interfaces to platform capabilities
A human-oriented portal may make a platform easy for developers to use, but a background workflow needs a reliable way to invoke the capability behind the interface. Provide documented APIs, CLIs, or other supported integration points with clear inputs, outputs, permissions, and failure behavior.
This does not mean every portal needs a parallel agent interface. Start with the capabilities needed for a specific workflow, then build reusable interfaces where multiple consumers or a clear operational need justify them.
Shared and service-specific context
Make important guidance discoverable and maintainable. Organization-wide rules may have a central owner; repository-specific setup and service knowledge often belong with the application team. Include ownership and review practices so that a workflow can distinguish current guidance from outdated or incidental information.
Verification, policy, and evidence
Expose the checks and policies a workflow must follow, and ensure important controls are enforced by the systems that run the work, not only described in prompts or documentation. Record enough evidence to understand what the workflow did, which identity and tools it used, what checks ran, and where a person made a decision.
A platform team can provide common infrastructure without owning every decision about every service. Application teams are often best placed to define:
- The intent and acceptance criteria for a change.
- Service-specific architecture and operational context.
- Additional tests or staging checks that reflect the service's risks.
- Which exceptions are acceptable and which require human review.
- Whether a proposed change is safe to merge or release.
The platform team can help teams express these decisions in reusable forms—such as configuration, repository guidance, policy interfaces, or test hooks—without taking over the decisions themselves.
Treat ownership as a shared contract. The platform team owns the reliability and supported use of shared capabilities. Application teams own the service-specific context and outcomes. Both need a path to report failures, update expectations, and resolve issues that cross the boundary.
A useful interface makes it clear what a workflow can do and what will happen when it does it. For each shared capability, define:
- Identity: Which service or workflow is calling, and who owns it?
- Permissions: What can it read or change? What requires additional approval?
- Inputs and outputs: What information is required, and what result or evidence is returned?
- Limits: Which repositories, environments, or actions are in scope?
- Failure behavior: How does a caller learn that an operation failed, timed out, or needs a person?
- Lifecycle: Who versions the interface, supports it, and communicates deprecation?
Start with the smallest useful contract. If one workflow needs to provision a test environment, expose that capability with its identity and limits rather than giving the workflow general access to the underlying cloud account. If a pattern proves useful to multiple teams, consider whether it should become a supported platform service.
Avoid turning every useful local instruction into a central platform dependency. Share capabilities when consistency, reuse, or risk control outweigh the coordination and support cost.
Build on what already works. A measured rollout can help reveal which platform gaps are real and which are only assumptions.
- Map one workflow. Follow a specific task from intake to review or release. Record the tools, data, credentials, environments, checks, and human handoffs it uses today.
- Find hidden assumptions. Identify knowledge that lives in a developer's local setup or memory: service ownership, extra tests, configured credentials, network access, or known exceptions.
- Assess the existing platform and delivery path. Determine which environments, APIs, identity controls, and CI/CD checks can already support the task. Do not duplicate capabilities without a reason.
- Set ownership and risk boundaries. Name the workflow and service owners. Decide which steps can be automated, which require a review, and which permissions are out of scope.
- Expose the minimum necessary capabilities. Create or adapt the interfaces the workflow needs, with scoped identity, clear failure handling, and lifecycle ownership.
- Instrument and run with gates. Capture the task, workflow version, actions, checks, approvals, retries, and outcome. Keep a human fallback and test failure and recovery paths.
- Review before expanding. Assess whether the workflow meets its acceptance, quality, security, and support criteria. Improve weak points before extending it to another task or team.
This approach does not require a new platform program as a starting point. A team may be able to improve an existing interface or document an already-supported process. Invest in shared infrastructure when evidence shows that multiple workflows need it.
Measure platform capabilities separately from the outcomes of the workflows that use them. This helps distinguish an unreliable platform interface from a workflow that needs better task context or review criteria.
Platform measures can include environment-provisioning success, time to provision, service availability, policy enforcement, interface adoption, support requests, and recovery time.
Workflow measures can include accepted work, completion time, retries, rework, review and correction effort, quality outcomes, and cost for the defined task. Track incomplete and rejected tasks as well as successful ones. Include human intervention so that a workflow does not appear successful simply because people quietly repaired its output.
Define each measure's unit, denominator, and time boundary before comparing results. Compare similar task types against an appropriate baseline. More agent runs, generated code, or pull requests do not by themselves show that the platform or factory is improving delivery.
- Treating the terms as interchangeable. This obscures which team owns shared capabilities, workflow coordination, and service-specific decisions.
- Replacing working CI/CD without a clear need. Agent-assisted work can use existing pipelines and release practices.
- Giving workflows ambient developer permissions. Background runs need explicit identities and bounded access.
- Making the platform team own all application decisions. Central teams should provide shared capabilities without becoming the gatekeeper for every service-specific exception.
- Centralizing every useful workflow or instruction. A shared service adds ownership and support costs; keep local assets local until the benefits of sharing are clear.
- Scaling output before verification and support are ready. More generated changes can increase the need for review, recovery, and operational capacity.
- Assuming documentation alone is enforcement. Put important permissions and checks in the systems that execute the workflow.
Platform engineering and software factories depend on reliable controls around source, dependencies, builds, and releases. For a GitLab-specific view of software supply-chain security, see GitLab's Software Supply Chain Security overview.
Frequently Asked Questions
Frequently Asked Questions
Not necessarily. Platform engineering provides reusable capabilities for software teams. A software factory coordinates software work using people, agents, automation, and those platform capabilities. Some organizations may use the terms differently, so clarify the function and ownership rather than relying on the label alone.
It does not have to. A factory can coordinate work before and around a code change while existing CI/CD continues to run tests and delivery steps. DevOps practices remain relevant to collaboration, release, and operations.
Start with the capabilities a particular workflow needs: reproducible environments, scoped identity and access, supported interfaces to tools, relevant context, required checks, and run evidence. Keep permissions limited to the task.
Platform teams should own shared capabilities they provide and support. Application teams should retain service-specific context and decisions. Workflow ownership may be shared, but the boundary should be explicit so that the platform team does not become the queue for every application change.
Keep context close to the service when it is local, identify an owner, and review it as the service changes. Share context across teams only when its meaning and maintenance responsibility are clear. Pair written guidance with technical controls for permissions and checks.
Check whether workflows can access the required capabilities through supported interfaces with the right identity, limits, and failure handling. Then evaluate provisioning reliability, policy compliance, traceability, verification outcomes, human effort, and support burden in a bounded workflow before expanding.
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