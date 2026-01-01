These describe how software delivery is organized, not product categories. Many organizations use elements of more than one.

Fragmented toolchain

A fragmented toolchain uses separate tools for source control, CI/CD, security scanning, artifacts, and ticketing, connected by integrations, scripts, and manual handoffs. It works well for small estates with stable tools, and it lets each team choose the tool that fits its job. The platform or DevOps team usually maintains the integrations, and policy and audit records live in each tool.

Internal developer platform

An internal developer platform is typically a portal and catalog layer that gives developers self-service access over the tools a team already has. Platform teams adopt IDPs for good reasons: they give developers a consistent front door, reduce requests to central teams, and keep existing tool investments in place. How policy, audit, and AI agent access work depends on the tools underneath. Some software factories are built on top of an IDP, so the two are not rivals by definition. See how platform engineering and a software factory fit together.

Governed software factory

A governed software factory is one shared foundation where teams and agents share context and governance from planning through production. GitLab supports centralized software factory and common development environment use cases for large organizations standardizing delivery across many teams and projects, and positions the approach as a way to ship more AI-generated software without added risk or cost: speed with control. See what a software factory is and how it relates to CI/CD and automation.